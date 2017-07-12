Just Left My Lucrative Job - Here Is My Income Plan

I will subject my portfolio to a “real-life” income test during some time off from work.

I realized a couple of years ago that thanks to diligent savings and investing, I had reached the point where my portfolio income covered my expenses. I decided to declare my own personal “financial” independence day and allow myself a year off (or two?). I might return to work in a year if 1. I either miss work or 2. My income plan does not quite work as planned. Call me overly optimistic but I do believe that I have structured my portfolio such that it generates sufficient inflation-adjusted income. Please allow me to introduce my portfolio allocation.

Taxable Portfolio:

Stocks (ETFs and Individual Dividend Paying) 53% REITs 14% Closed End Funds (Equity) 7% Preferred Stocks (Individual and Funds) 20% High Yield (BDC, MReit) 6%

Tax-Advantaged Portfolio: 100% Equity with a small allocation to International Stocks (8%). I realize this is very aggressive but I have over a decade before I am allowed to access this without penalty, so I intend to let this part grow.

My taxable portfolio is structured to provide enough income for my living expenses without selling any shares. I expect the income from the Stocks and REIT portion of my portfolio to increase while the CEFs, Preferreds and High Yield part will provide higher current income. This will give me a total of 69% of assets that should provide growth and some income with the remaining 31% to provide higher income. This is not the traditional 60/40 Stock and Bond portfolio since I do not believe this is a good time to invest in bonds.

My income distribution from the various assets looks as follows:

Stocks (ETFs and Individual Dividend Paying) 28% REITs 19% Closed End Funds 18% Preferred Stocks (Individual and Funds) 25% High Yield (BDC, MReit) 11%

A quick and dirty estimate tells me that the 47% of the income from my 69% in Stocks and REITs will grow. The remainder is expected to stay about the same. The dividend growth of the S&P 500 has been 7.4% over the last 10 years. Barring any better prediction tools, I can therefore calculate a modest income growth of 3.48%. I calculated this using the formula of 47% income * 7.4% dividend growth. My overall withdrawal rate is 4.6% of the taxable part of my portfolio. This clearly violates the common 4% withdrawal rule, but I feel justified since I am not including my tax-advantaged accounts in this calculation.

My basic optimism tells me that my rough estimate will most likely work out over the long run – at least until I either decide that my sabbatical is over or I reach the age where I can access the tax-advantaged part of my overall portfolio.

Some more details on my portfolio:

My equity portion consists of some Dividend Growth Stocks and Dividend-focused ETFs. My favorites here are Schwab US Dividend Equity (SCHD) and Vanguard High Yield Dividend ETF (VYM). I have another large amount in iShares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) for faster growth that I could switch to a dividend-focused ETF in a year when the tax implication of selling will not be quite as bad.

My REIT portion consist of a number of REITs that were appealing to me over the years based on the esteemed opinions of Seeking Alpha author Brad Thomas and others. Namely: O, EPR, STAG, OHI, CLDT, LXP, MPW, APTS. In addition to the individual REITs, I also own the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ).

My preferred stocks are a bit too numerous to list and most likely of no particular interest to the reader since I established positions years ago. I also hold Closed End Funds that are focused on preferred stock (FFC and FPF).

What I consider the most speculative section of my portfolio are Mortgage REITs and BDCs even though I have been quite happy with their performance. My holdings in this category include: STWD, BXMT, NRZ, ARCC, and MAIN

I don’t allow any individual holding (except ETFs) to exceed 3% of my portfolio value.

Summary:

I outlined my income plan for taking some time off work. I plan to use this model for retirement planning going forward, depending on how my self-experiment will work out. I believe that creating a portfolio mix of income-growing stocks and REITs with a higher income part of CEFs, BDCs and mREITs will allow sufficient income without the dreaded liquidation of shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJH, VNQ, VYM, SCHD, FFC, FPF, O, MPW, APTS, LXP, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all stocks and funds mentioned in the article