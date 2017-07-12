Real Asset Income Fund Performing Real Well

My initial interest in closed end funds - and Real Assets Income Fund (RA) in particular - was three-fold. The first is income/distribution, the second is diversification and the third was value. The fund yielded in excess of 10% and was a candidate for my income portfolio. Real assets including infrastructure, real estate and natural resources are seen as a diversifying asset class when included alongside equities and fixed income instruments and that was what I wanted.

Among the benefits real assets provide are protection from inflation and reduced volatility within a broader portfolio. As for value it is a well known fact they tend to trade at a discount to NAV, as this one was at its launch, and that fact can help enhance total returns.

When Brookfield merged three legacy funds into the Real Assets Income Fund, they had a couple of goals in mind. One, to create a fund with greater scale, was easily reached. The combination of three funds into one did indeed create a larger fund with greater scale. Other goals, attracting sell-side interest, decreasing the discount to NAV and enhancing shareholder value were not so easily reached but at face value in-line with my objectives.

The Real Assets Income Fund is a closed end fund focused on the real assets space including real estate, natural resources and infrastructure. The fund invests in the securities of real assets companies and to a lesser extent equities with the primary goal of income and a secondary goal of capital appreciation. At last report it was allocated 33.5% corporate credit, 43.7% securitized credit (mortgage backed securities) and 18.4% equities with the remainder in cash. The fund makes use of a dynamic allocation strategy in order to target the best performing segments of real assets as the economic cycle progresses. At this time no single investment is greater than 2.4% of the portfolio.

Dividends - The ultimate purpose of the fund is to provide income. Dividends were initiated within the first two months of the funds launch, the first paid late January. Distribution was set so that no legacy owner would see a decrease, some saw an increase. At inception forward yield was close to 11% and has since fallen to near 10.15%. Distribution amount has held steady during this time, yield decline is due to increased share value. There have been 8 payments since January, the last was announced just a day or so ago for a total of $1.592 paid.

Total Returns - Total returns since launch have been decent. Dividend distribution equals a little less than +7.5% of original share price with the added bonus of substantial capital gains. Share prices have risen a little more than 11% since launch bringing total returns in the 7 month period to 18.7%.

Net Asset Value - NAV has not increased substantially but it has moved up since inception. Now hovering around $25.50 it is up a little more than 1.5% in the last 7 months. Discount at inception was a little greater than -11.25% and has now narrowed to a little more than -8.00%. What I find noteworthy is the rise in share prices and subsequent narrowing of the NAV. This may not count as proof that sell-side coverage is on the rise but it does represent bullish interest in the fund.

Outlook For Real Assets Is Bullish

Looking forward outlook for real assets remains positive as more investors turn to them in search of yield. A Blackrock survey conducted earlier this year found that a net 58% of institutional investors were planning to increase their allocations of real assets in 2017, the single largest target of inflows for the year. Only 3% were planning to decrease holdings.

Cambridge Associates agrees, they say 2017 is the time to start selectively choosing investments across the space in anticipation of accelerated growth in 2018, spurred by the Trump administration and plans for infrastructure spending.

Based on the American Society of Civil Engineers 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, the US is expected to spend at least $3 Trillion on infrastructure alone over the next 10 years. That's quite a tailwind for the real assets sector.

My Position, Hold What I Have With The Intent To Buy More

Whether or not the Real Assets Income Fund has piqued the interest of sell-side investors is questionable. Whether or not they've been able to enhance shareholder value is more certain. They have been able to pay distributions without hurting NAV; the discount to NAV has been narrowing in evidence of increased market interest and total returns are pushing 19%.

I am happy with my purchase of Brookfield's Real Assets Income Fund and will be holding it indefinitely with the intent of adding to it as I can. New investors looking to add yield, decrease volatility and enhance diversification within their portfolio would be wise to consider this closed end fund. I expect to see it continue to pay a healthy distribution, continue to narrow the discount to NAV and deliver total returns in excess of the broader market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.