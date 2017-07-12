Competition Is Bad For Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (7/11/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Tuesday, July 11.

There is simply too much competition for businesses. While competition is good for consumers, it's damaging for the stock prices. "Now, there are several different kinds of competition. There's the competition we all recognize and accept and we're cool with, where big brands try to win you over," said Cramer. This is the kind of competition between PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) vs Coke (NYSE:KO), where investors don't realize that it exists.

"But then there's a whole different kind of competition, competition that we don't expect. I'm calling it blindside competition. And though most investors don't even realize it or understand it, this is the competition that is playing havoc with the stocks of a few very highly visible companies in this market right now," added Cramer.

This is the kind that exists between Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). After Snap's IPO, Facebook is offering free advertisement spots to companies on Instagram. "One thing we all know: you cannot compete with free," said Cramer. The situation is tough for Snap as their shareholders do not want to sell out to a large player.

The same things happened with Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), which is trading below its IPO price. The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) came as a surprise and hit the stock. "I don't know how you can own this stock. I can't see someone taking it over. It's just going to be a trial. Pain with no real gain in sight. I say there are easier ways to be a masochist," said Cramer.

Lastly, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) came under competition from retailers who are slashing prices for their beauty products. "I do not believe in any way, shape or form that Ulta's franchise is actually threatened. CEO Mary Dillon remains one of the best, if not the best, chief executives in retail. Lately, though, desperate department stores have decided to cut the prices of their competing beauty products. This is a new and unwelcome development for Ulta," he added.

Ulta's stock has fallen from $314 to $256 in an unexpected move. The company still trades at 30 times earnings but this valuation will soon be adjusted to factor in the competition. Once the damage gets factored in, the pain will go away but don't expect that to be soon enough.

M&A

The M&A activity is slowing down given the fallback in Washington. While there may be an uptick in IPO activity, the M&A space in key groups like energy, retail and consumer packaged goods is a cause of worry. "Each area needs growth in earnings and in sales, or at least one of those, and the only way to get it by now is to actually do deals, do deals with other companies in the industry," said Cramer.

The latest estimates put the price of producing oil in the Permian Basin to the low $30s. Low oil prices should make companies attractive purchases, "but if the sector's big dogs no longer believe oil could stay above $40 a barrel or if they know about pitfalls the market is not seeing, that could threaten the M&A prospects," said Cramer.

In the consumer packaged goods space, there have been no deals apart from Amazon-Whole Foods. Other companies should pool their resources together to fight competition and take advantage of economies of scale. In the retail space, there was news that Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will not be merging soon. If retailers need to survive the dying mall, they have to merge.

"What happens without mergers and acquisitions? Pretty simple: you get the free-fire zone we have right now in all of these sectors. The selling is done either through ETFs or individual knockdowns and it is brutal. Only mergers can put an end to the pain. Without them, these three groups are at the mercy of short-sellers, people who by definition have no mercy," concluded Cramer.

Off the charts

Cramer went to the charts with the help of technician Bob Lang to review the cloud stocks that have pulled back from their highs - Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT).

The stock of Salesforce had a good start to the year and it then fell and found support at its 50-day moving average. Lang noticed that the MACD indicator has made a bullish crossover and the Chaikin Money Flow are positive. "If Salesforce.com can rally less than two bucks from here to $90, then the W will have been confirmed, and from that level, Lang believes it could be an easy run to the mid-$90s or even past $100. In short, Salesforce's chart has a lot going for it. It's Lang's favorite name in the group," said Cramer.

Workday indicators show that buying has slowed down in the stock. The decline in the stock was in relation to a decline in trading volume. Lower volume indicated no sellers. If the big institutions cannot bring themselves to sell Workday's stock when it's weak, it is stronger than it seems in Cramer's opinion. "Now, Lang believes that Workday is getting ready to make a run for its old highs. If the stock can climb less than a buck, climbing back over $100, then Lang thinks it could be smooth sailing to $105 in the not-too-distant future," said Cramer.

Lastly, Red Hat made a new all-time high in June. The decline in the stock was on weak volume and both MACD and RSI are pointing to a recovery. "Put it all together, and Lang says that Red Hat really just needs to rally less than three dollars from here, to $100, at which point he expects the stock to roar higher before temporarily running out of steam at the $110 area," said Cramer.

CEO interview - Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

The stock of Constellation Brands is up 26% for the year and their recent earnings were strong. Cramer interviewed president and CEO Rob Sands who gave strong guidance.

Sands said that beer has been a growth driver for the company with Mexican beers as the specialty. They have Corona, Modello and now Pacifico. He added that no one really knows what makes beer a big seller but consumers vote with their taste buds. The taste, brand image and many other factors should work together for a beer to be successful.

Sands also said it's important for the company to get retailers to prioritize its products. "We call that category management, where we go in and we give advice, objective advice, to retailers about how they should, for instance, set their shelves. And obviously, they should be allocating more shelf space to the higher-margin, faster-moving premium items. So, again, our portfolio of Corona, Modelo Especial, and Pacifico; these are very high-margin beers, very fast-moving items, and they actually are under-allocated shelf space," he added.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): Their business is strong.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI): Cramer likes the stock and believes it can inch higher.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX): Cramer likes Chevron but oil is hard to own. It yields 4%, which is good.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU): Cramer likes both TransUnion and Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.