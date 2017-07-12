DryShips: Institutional Ownership 6.1% - Morgan Stanley?

The courts have given the green light for further share dilution.

The sentiment is very negative because of this.

Investment Thesis

Institutional and insider ownership in a company usually translate as a bullish sentiment. Institutional investors often meet personally with a company's top executives, so they typically have a better understanding of the company’s goals than retail investors. In DryShips (DRYS) case, there is almost no institutional/ insider ownership. The courts have dismissed the case regarding suspending further share dilution filed by DRYS’s retail investor. The company can now proceed with their share dilution as usual. As I expected (check my previous articles), the stock has broken the $1 mark; it should be heading to another reverse split (reverse split number 8).

Institutional Ownership

According to the latest SEC filings Form SC 13G,, Morgan Stanley (MS) holds a 6.1% passive stake in DryShips. The filing shows that MS holds 553,532 shares as of June 29, 2017. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a total of 15,925,216 shares of common stock outstanding. Based on this, the ownership percentage should be around 3% (see below chart). The 6.1% showing on the SEC filing must be an error.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from SEC filings)

At this rate of share dilution, I expect the share count may increase to 60 million by the end of this month, and in that case, MS’s ownership may be reduced to 1%. As well as Morgan Stanley, other institutional investors invested in DryShips, some of whom lost their entire investment because of reverse splits. These institutional investors accounted for 1.1 million shares prior to the reverse splits; after the reverse splits, they have 0.18 million shares combined.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from fintel.io)

Insiders Ownership

On 28 November 2016, Dryships’ insider LEICHTER JAMES had 100,000 shares (9.98% passive state at that time). He sold his entire positions in DryShips.

James Leichter, a beneficial owner of DryShips, disclosed in a filing earlier that he'd purchased 100,000 shares of DryShips at an average price of $5.81 per share on November 28 for a total consideration of $580,840. Shares of DryShips are up over 28% to $5.55 per share in afternoon trading.

Conclusion

The takeaway from this article is that I wouldn’t place too much importance on the small % percentage of shares being held by the institutional and insiders in the company. The court gives a go ahead for share dilution by denying motion for a temporary restraining order, to suspend further issuances of common shares below a certain price. There is still no hope for Dryships’ longs. They should move on and invest in quality stocks or just Short DRYS.

Source: Simplywallst.com

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.