General Electric Continues To Drop

General Electric (GE) has fallen significantly over the last few months, but I believe that shares are looking better now than they have for a long time -- the reason is a low valuation, in combination with a high dividend yield, at a time when growth seems to be returning. For investors seeking exposure in industrials, GE looks attractive right here.

General Electric, with its widely diversified business, has been in a strange place over the last few years: From $16 in 2012 the company's shares more than doubled to $33 a couple of months ago, despite the fact that neither the company's revenues nor its operating earnings had been moving up -- both are actually down over that period.

GE Operating Income (TTM) data by YCharts

GE's shares still more than doubled, which can be mostly explained by massive multiple expansion. That was partially due to the whole market running up and partially due to investors believing that GE's turnaround will be very successful.

As Immelt has now left and the banking business is mostly wound down, let's look at the current position of GE's industrial business:

In the most recent quarter GE's orders grew for most segments; total orders grew 10%. GE's 7% organic growth rate looks especially good. Excluding M&A action, the company still is able to record sizable growth despite economic growth rates in the world not being extremely high right now.

General Electric's backlog has increased slightly over the last six quarters, with growth accelerating in the most recent quarter (up $3 billion quarter to quarter). General Electric's backlog growth has been driven by its Services segment, which generally is a positive, since the revenues from the services GE provides will be less lumpy than the equipment it is selling -- this should allow for the company's top line to move (hopefully rise) more smoothly. Services revenues also usually come with higher margins and lower capital requirements, thus the increasing size of General Electric's Services segment could help its profitability and bolster the company's cash flows.

We see this shift towards services already impacting results in the most recent quarter:

The margins for General Electric's industrial business grew by a whopping 130 base points year over year, with that growth being driven by higher Services margins primarily (whereas Equipment margins did not increase much).

General Electric's weak point is its cash flow generation, which once again was visible in the most recent quarter, where even a $2 billion dividend from GE Capital was not high enough to bring the company's free cash flow to zero. General Electric's combined cash burn (GE dividend & industrial business) totaled $0.4 billion, and that was before the company paid out $4.4 billion to its owners via dividends and stock buybacks.

General Electric's cash position dropped below $8 billion from more than $10 billion at the beginning of the year, despite the company taking on billions in new debt. General Electric has stated that cash flows will be back loaded this year, so we can expect the upcoming results to be better than the Q1 numbers, but still this showcases the company's biggest problem -- GE's industrial cash flows are rather weak, and the GE Capital dividends are shrinking and will not be paid forever.

General Electric has a good growth outlook in its aviation business, which is the company's biggest division revenue wise: Both Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Boeing (BA) are forecasting huge growth in their addressable markets, which ultimately means that there will be a lot of additional demand for jet engines -- General Electric should be able to benefit from that.

General Electric is stressing that point as well, and rightly so, showcasing that growth in the airline industry remains pretty strong. General Electric is also seeking to strengthen its position as the key supplier for upcoming jets, that's why GE told Boeing it would not share turbine production with its rivals for Boeing's (likely) upcoming 797 jets.

Playing hard like this has the potential of leaving General Electric out of the jet completely (if Boeing does not want to have only one supplier for its turbines), but it also has the potential for a 100% share for GE for that type of jet, which would not only mean increased revenues, but (very likely) would also allow for higher margins due to better economics of scale. It will be interesting to see how Boeing will decide here -- if the outcome is positive for GE, it is likely that General Electric will act the same way in the future repeatedly.

Let's now look at General Electric's stock:

GE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Valuations have come down a lot over the last one and a half years, with GE's forward earnings multiple dropping to 16 and its forward (1 year) earnings multiple dropping to just 14. Shares of the company are significantly cheaper than they used to be over the last few quarters.

When we look at the earnings estimates for GE, we see that the estimate for the current year has been flat over the last three months, whereas the estimate for 2018 has dropped very slightly. At the same time the stock has lost 13% over the same three months, and is down 18% year to date. It seems that the recent price action is an overreaction to an outlook that has changed to the worse only marginally.

I am not long GE, but I believe that selling the shares of the company at $26 -- the company's 52 week low -- is not a great choice. GE is finally showing signs of growth in its revenues (including organic revenue growth) and its margins. The company's backlog growth is accelerating, its outlook in key markets is positive, and shares are cheaper than they were in the recent past. Shares of GE look more like a buy to me than a sell, although there are still a couple of question marks for investors (such as the low cash generation).

With GE being able to benefit from a repatriation holiday in a massive way due to its high offshore cash position, I believe there is a catalyst that could drive up the company's share price in the short term, and in the long term shares are looking much better now than they did half a year ago.

Takeaway

General Electric is showing signs of growth, trades at a relatively low valuation, offers a 3.7% dividend yield (which is too risky for me though, due to the high cash payout ratio) and the outlook in key markets such as aviation is very solid.

Nevertheless shares dropped significantly over the last quarters, months and weeks -- at the 52 week low GE's shares are attractive for investors that seek exposure in industrial companies.

