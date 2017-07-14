5.5% Yield And Predictable Growth Makes This Defensive REIT A Strong Buy

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

If you like net lease REITs, including Realty Income (NYSE:O) or National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) but feel that their valuations have gotten out of hand or that their exposure to retail is too high, you might want to consider STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) as a potential alternative.

It comprises many of the same positive attributes such as predictable and growing dividends backed by long-term leases, but sells today for a more reasonable valuation and has only 15% exposure to retail properties.

It combines a strong portfolio with a conservative balance sheet and good leadership that we expect to keep delivering on its objective of generating superior long-term value to its shareholders.

About STORE Capital

STORE stands for Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, and it is an internally managed REIT that follows a similar business model as more popular names such as Realty Income, for instance. It targets freestanding single tenant net lease properties for investment, with most often long-term leases and stable tenants in place.

It is today one of the largest and perhaps fastest growing net lease REITs with over 1,660 properties under its portfolio:

It is well diversified by sectors with some of its top industry exposures, including services, restaurants, education centers, movie theaters, health clubs, furniture stores, and others to just name a few. One of the main positives of this particular portfolio is its low exposure to retail assets. We, personally, have nothing against retail real estate and, in fact, believe that most of the fears are unwarranted today, but the market clearly thinks different. Having only about 15% exposure to retail, the market may be less hard on STORE in case of continued retail bankruptcies and difficulties by tenants such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy's (NYSE:M), and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

The table below illustrates STOR's sector breakdown across different industries, in percentage.

In comparison, Realty Income, National Retail Properties, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), VEREIT (NYSE:VER), and many other net lease REITs are predominantly invested in retail today. I see this differentiating factor as a great plus in today's marketplace where the sentiment for retail is very low.

Moreover, up to 75% of its tenants are considered investment grade; providing sustainable cash flow from good credit quality clients. The REIT puts a large emphasis on investing in assets with long-lasting residual value that are backed by tenants with strong capability of meeting their obligations as a result of their credit quality and good unit level profitability. The median unit level rent coverage of its properties is over 2x today, demonstrating the potential resilience of its tenants even in periods of economic hardship. Top tenants include well-known names such as AMC (NYSE:AMC), Applebee's, Camping World (NYSE:CWH), Popeyes, and At Home (NASDAQ:HOME), to name a few.

Another great positive of STORE's portfolio is that a large majority of its leases have pre-determined rent increases, providing very predictable cash flow growth for the coming years. The rent hikes are not small either at almost 2% per year on average with most of the escalations occurring on an annual basis. When considering that the average remaining lease term is 14 years today, it is very clear that this REIT has very predictable growth to come.

The balance sheet is also reflective of the conservative investment strategy as virtually all borrowings are long term and fixed rate. Debt maturities are well-laddered, lowering the risk of refinancing.

The REIT is investment grade-rated, and we consider its balance sheet metrics to be reasonable, especially when considering the resilience of the underlying cash flow streams.

Solid Track Record and Superior Growth Potential

Dividends have been increased by 16% from 2014 to 2016. This is higher than the S&P 500 companies' dividend growth and shows how the past execution of the investment strategy has been highly successful. Also, STOR has an AFFO growth rate of 7.5% compared to an EPS growth for the S&P 500 index of 5.3%. Only 1% of companies in the S&P 500 have STORE’s combination of dividend yield and EPS growth, offering a superior investment opportunity.

Dividends per share were increased by 8% in 2015 and another 7.4% in 2016 alone.

The dividend is secure and well-protected as it has a coverage of 150% based on AFFO. The company has been able to increase its AFFO at faster rate than it has been increasing the dividends, resulting in an even safer dividend. With a dividend coverage of 150%, STOR is generating 8.3% cash returns to shareholders.

Such high dividend hikes are made possible, thanks to the high internal growth capabilities of the REIT. Annual lease escalations are close to 2%, and the low payout ratio allows the REIT to keep acquiring new investments without even taking additional external capital. As such, the estimated internal growth potential is in excess of 5% per year. This does not even include the external growth that the REIT can generate by raising new capital and investing at a positive spread.

Internal + external growth combined results in mid-to-high single-digit growth today, and we do not expect this to change in the next years. The investment strategy of the REIT is a very repeatable and predictable process that should lead to more dividend increases in the future.

A Very Reasonable Valuation

After the recent (unjustified) drop in share price, STORE is becoming a very clear bargain.

While the average free-standing REIT peer group sells at close to 16 times its expected 2017 FFO, STORE trades at only about 12 times. The discount appears highly unwarranted, given that its growth prospects are above average compared to its peers (due to STOR's lease escalators) and that its risk profile is not materially different from its peers. Moreover, many more popular peers sell today for closer to 20 times, making the discount even more substantial. STORE does not have a long-lasting track record yet and, therefore, may deserve a small discount, but the valuation gap appears very excessive here, given the strong execution so far.

It could even be argued that STORE deserves to trade at a premium to its peer group, given its superior fundamentals in many respects. It has the longest lease term out of all net lease REITs, the most diversified tenant base, the lowest near-term renewal exposure, the highest annual contractual rent increases, and very low exposure to retail real estate.

Risks

Property REITs in general tend to underperform during economic recessions. Having said that, STOR's long lease term makes this REIT be less sensitive to economic downturns. Also, higher interest rates could negatively impact the profitability of Property REITs. Still, this risk is somewhat mitigated due to the fact that Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and higher interest rates, which is the value of the underlying properties, which tends to increase in price along with inflation. Also, Property REITs tend to outperform when higher interest rates are the result of improved economic conditions.

Bottom Line

At the current valuation, the dividend yield is in excess of 5%, and we consider it to be very safe, given the defensive nature of the cash flow (contractual long-term leases) and the low FFO payout ratio.

Therefore, you really do not even need any FFO multiple expansion to achieve very respectable returns. Considering that the REIT keeps growing at 5% per year, which is below its recent history, and keeps paying its increasing dividends, the total return would be around 10% per year.

Double-digit return potential from a relatively less risky investment is very attractive in our opinion. This is particularly true in today's market place where most assets tend to be rather expensive. If you add to that some multiple expansion (which we expect), the expected return may well be getting closer to 20%.

