Buckle's Future: Cheap and Cheaper

Like most retail stocks, Buckle (BKE) got hammered yesterday, sliding 5% by day’s closing. You might be wondering the following things - how much further can it sink from here? With no debt, the company’s got a clean balance sheet. Yes, the revenues and earnings have been falling off but the dividend yield is now around 6%. Surely the stock is a buy from here.

Well, think again because the stock is cheap for a solid reason. In this piece I enumerate my reasons for this assertion.

Distance from turning net income negative

Buckle’s Selling, General, & Administrative expenses have remained fairly constant in the last five years at around $245 million. Since the firm does not have any interest expenses, this is also the amount of gross profit it needs to earn to break even in net income terms. The company’s trailing 12 months gross profit currently stands at $384 million, for a buffer of around $140 million. And considering taxes of 37.5%, the company is only $90 million of pre-tax income away from having a negative net income. This is all too precarious. And it is taking more revenues for the company to generate the same amount of gross profit. The gross margins have dropped from ~44% in FY2012 to 40% in FY2016. The company’s earnings per share has declined at a CAGR of 11.4% in the FY2012- FY2016 period. Given the Amazon play, we could see an even more drastic drop in earnings in the next 5 years.

Difficult to find buyers for this business

Looking at what happened with Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) attempts to sell itself, I do not think Buckle should be seen as a target for a potential acquisition anymore. The management has waited too long and now we are entering an environment of such disruption by Amazon that it is dwarfing other players out. Even if there is an offer it won’t be very attractive.

Not innovative enough

Buckle clearly has no economic moat characterized by the lack of scale, and no discernible brand advantage. Buckle’s priorities are also a bit baffling for me. The company’s earnings per share has declined at a CAGR of 11.4% since FY2012 and yet the company has chosen to increase its dividends by 5% CAGR in the same period. Where even Amazon continues to innovate with its Prime Wardrobe and other alternatives, Buckle has chosen not to. It has chosen to distribute its cash flows as dividends rather than put it into value generating digital investments. I had talked about how the company had no strategy in my previous article on this stock. With no strategy or innovative intent, the staying power of this company is questionable. I am definitely not saying the company is going under tomorrow. It could be a slow decline but the decline seems certain.

I know shareholders pretty much like the dividends. But sticking to the old school ways of doing business is likely to put the lights out of Buckle. Therefore investors looking to consider Buckle for investment may do better by staying as far away from it as possible. And for existing shareholders, I would say stop hoping and put this money into a better company.

Note: All figures used are from company's latest 10-K filing

.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.