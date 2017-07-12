This 7.69% Healthcare REIT Yield Will Deliver More Alpha Than Omega

A multitude of metrics are similar between the two, but one metric makes Medical Properties Trust the clear winner.

Healthcare REITs are considered a defensive sector, as unlike other sectors of the economy, demand for healthcare does not go through boom and bust cycles as frequently. Add to that the fact that current demographics paint an alluring long-term demand picture for healthcare, and you have a recipe for nice yields without the stress.

While that works in theory, the last 12 months have certainly tested the patience of many healthcare REIT investors. The healthcare REITs that we regularly look at have all underperformed the broader S&P 500:

The combination of interest rate hike fears, oversupply concerns and potential changes in government payouts have all contributed to this sector's lacklustre performance. While not a complete "blood in the Street" scenario as seen in the retail mall sector, the significant underperformance made us go looking for bargains in this sector.

Within this sector, two names that sport very high yields and have long been on our radar are Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

OHI's portfolio comprises of over 970 healthcare facilities in 42 states and the UK, focusing on skilled nursing, transitional care and Senior Housing. The REIT receives fixed rent payments from tenants with annual escalators, while operators receive revenues through Medicare, Medicaid or Private Pay.

MPW owns and leases acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation services. It has over 269 properties in 5 countries, which are leased to over 30 operators.

How do the two stack up?

1) Price/FFO

Comparing the stock price to normalised funds flow pits these two pretty close to each other.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

2) Dividends and Coverage

Similarly, when we compare the dividend yields and payout ratios, the two REITs are very close. OHI has been regularly increasing dividends every quarter, while MPW has done so annually. We are relatively indifferent to annual versus a quarterly dividend raise, so this did not create a difference in our opinion of these two stocks.

3) Debt Metrics

Their debt-to-EBITDA ratios are in the same range, although OHI's interest coverage is definitely better. MPW's debt-to-EBITDA should increase, as it is at the lower end of the company's own stated guidelines.

Neither of the two has any large near-term debt maturities.

OHI's Debt Maturity Schedule

Source: OHI June 2017 Presentation

MPW's Debt Maturity Schedule

Source: MPW Q1-2017 supplemental

4) Lease Length/Lease Maturities

Astonishingly, even their lease maturities are very comparable, with no near-term maturities.

OHI's Lease Maturity Schedule

MPW's Lease/Mortgage Maturity Schedule

MPW gives loans to some of its tenants, hence the slightly different wording.

5) Rent Coverage By Tenants

However, when you compare rent coverage of the underlying tenants, there is a glaring difference.

OHI's tenants average about 1.35X EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent expense... divided by rent expense) coverage.

In comparison MPW's tenants average significantly more (3.1X). The "cushion" for MPW's tenants is 6 times that for OHI's tenants (2.1X versus 0.35X). When you add in the fact that almost 53% of OHI's tenant reimbursement comes through Medicaid, this presents a problem if legislation related to reduction of Medicaid passes through. MPW's tenants, as they are general acute care hospitals, are far less likely to get impacted by a similar legislation, and even if they did, their EBITDAR coverage is exceedingly high. High EBITDAR coverage also makes it easier to rent a space if the primary tenant is no longer suitable or does not want to extend their lease. OHI has significant cross-default master leases in place, which will likely ensure that most rents are paid, but the risk is definitely higher.

6) Tenant Diversification

OHI has great diversification of tenant revenue. 3% of its revenue is derived from operators in the UK.

OHI Tenant Revenue breakdown

MPW has a far more concentrated profile, with its top 3 tenants accounting for more than 50% of revenue. The geographic diversification is better than that for OHI, with 20% of MPW's revenues derived internationally.

MPW Tenant Revenue Breakdown

Conclusion

The two stocks both trade at a huge discount to the market multiple and to the REIT sector in general. Both have very low debt (for REITs), great dividend yields and good management teams. The EBITDAR coverage differences are quite drastic and tilt the scales in favor of MPW.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," I would rate MPW an 8 and OHI a 6.5. Both stocks are buyable at current prices, but if I had to pick only one stock here, it would be MPW, as it is likely to deliver far superior returns with lesser risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.