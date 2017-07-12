PPL Corporation In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden – June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of PPL Corporation (PPL) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I’ll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe PPL's dividend will continue to grow, but at a relatively slow rate.



PPL falls into the category of watermelon in my Garden Portfolio. A watermelon vine typically produces only a few fruits, but they are massive. Similarly, watermelon stocks have DGRs below 5% but make up for that low number with yields over 4%. The current yield for PPL is 4.18% and it is a Dividend Contender as it has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years, most recently in April.

PPL has DGRs of 1.3% 1 year, 3.5% 3 year, 3.0% 5 year, and 4.0% 10 year. DGRs this low are to be expected among utilities and are typically offset with the high starting yield. To determine how the DGRs have changed across various time periods, I check the ratios between them. For example, the 5/10 year DGR ratio is 0.75 meaning the dividend growth of the last 5 years is equal to 75% of the growth average over the previous 10 years. That shows a bit of a slowdown, but not too much to get excited about. However, a look at the 1/10 year ratio produces a drop to 0.33, which could be the start of a concerning trend. Raises of 1.3% aren’t going to outpace even weak inflation.

There are two metrics of a stock that I compare to its own historic average. The first is yield. Right now, PPL is yielding 4.18% while it has a 5-year average yield of 4.49%. By this metric, the shares appear overvalued. The stock would have to fall to $35.19, or around 7% for the yield to match its recent average. The second is the payout ratio. PPL has an EPS payout ratio of 58.9% and a 10-year average payout ratio of 65%. Therefore, the dividend has a bit of room to grow even without an increase in earnings.



Earnings are an essential part of dividend growth so I also include them in my analysis. PPL has grown earnings at 0.7% over the last 5 years. Over the same time frame, the dividend has grown 3.0%, which is a discrepancy that must be resolved at some point. As for future earnings per share, they are estimated to grow 2.4% over the next 5 years. This looks to be fueled by revenue growth from $7.5 billion today to a projected $7.8 and $7.9 billion by the ends of 2018 and 2019, respectively.

One last metric I’ll incorporate into my dividend prediction is the debt-to-equity ratio which is 1.98 for PPL. With debt nearly double equity, I’d think dividend growth would be a bit limited. Because the payout ratio does have some room to expand, I’ll project dividend growth of 2.5% going forward. This equates to $7.95 per share for a 5-year payback of 21%. If you’d reinvest dividends, each 5 shares held today would generate a “bonus” share by July 2022.

There are a couple of metrics of PPL that look good to me, namely the high starting yield and a low enough payout ratio to fund some dividend growth should earnings stagnate. However, the low projected earnings growth and high debt levels have more impact to me. I will continue to watch PPL over the coming months, but I feel like there are currently better places I can invest my capital. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, TGT, T, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.