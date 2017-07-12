Ensco Bags 3 Drillship Contracts In Offshore West Africa

These new contracts are really impressive, because it is all about the struggling deep water segment, especially in West Africa.

Drillship Ensco DS-4

Investment thesis:

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest again in exploration CapEx.

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months especially in the jack-up segment. Recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well.

Ensco's (ESV) rig fleet is very versatile and the company owns a large Jack-up fleet, which represents over 57% of the total backlog, excluding the backlog from Atwood (ATW).

ESV is doing particularly well in this terrible environment, if we judge by the number of contracts the company signed in 2017. I believe Ensco is now quite undervalued and is ripe for a cautious accumulation.

Yesterday's news:

According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

UK driller Ensco has been awarded three drillship contracts offshore West Africa, representing an aggregate three years of contracted term and more than six additional years of options. [...] Ensco DS-4 is expected to start a two-year contract with Chevron offshore Nigeria in August 2017. The contract also includes a priced customer option for one additional year of work [...] Furthermore, Ensco DS-10 is scheduled to start work with Shell offshore Nigeria in the first quarter of 2018. The contract duration is for one year and includes five one-year priced customer options. As a result of winning this contract, the rig's delivery is expected to be accelerated into third quarter 2017 from first quarter 2019 [...] Finally, Ensco DS-7 is contracted to Total until November 2017. Since November 2016, the rig has been idle in Tenerife earning a standby rate following early termination of its original contract, which was also with Total. Ensco DS-7 is now scheduled to mobilize to Ivory Coast to drill one well beginning in August 2017 that is expected to take 60 days to complete. Additionally, Total has a priced option for one further well. [...]

1 - Synoptic table - Fun Trading:

Drillship Client Location Contract duration Start contract Day rate $k/d Backlog estimated by Fun Trading in $ million Status DS-4 Chevron Nigeria 2-year August 2017 220 + mob. (?) 200 Preservation stacked in Tenerife before DS-10 Shell Nigeria 1-year and 5 x 1-year option Q1'2018 250 + mob. (?) 130 New-build - Early delivery now 3Q'17 DS-7 Total West Africa End of standby August - 3-month left until November 2017. August 2017 580 70 Stacked after termination and re-activated starting August 3 years and 4 months 400

Note: I estimated a total additional backlog of $400 million including mobilization. Referable to the lack of information this amount cannot be guaranteed, use it with caution.

2 - Total backlog estimated as of July 12, 2017 (including the three new contracts and excluding the ATW Backlog).

Recent contracts awarded to Ensco in 2017:

On April 18, 2018, Repsol contracted the Ensco 52 jack-up.

On April 25, 2017, Ensco indicated in its fleet status an impressive number of new jack-up contracts.

On June 27, Ensco won North Sea work for the 122 jack-up rig

Conclusion:

It is a major development for the offshore drilling industry, no doubt about it. These new contracts are really impressive due to the struggling deep water segment, especially in West Africa. Oil majors went ahead with long term contracts despite sluggish oil prices, which is an encouraging sign for a recovery next year.

The DS-10 contract is particularly interesting because the drillship is under construction and delivery is now scheduled for the 3Q'17. The DS-4 and DS-7 were "preservation" stacked and will be re-activated, which is another positive.

These contracts are also a good omen for the "Atwood merger" that I covered in detail. [Please click here to read my article].

Ensco will have to deal with two under construction drillships that are still available (the Atwood Archer and the Atwood Admiral) and Atwood long-term debt of $1.298 billion, with a little backlog, now below $400 million.

The stock has skidded down continuously since early 2017 and has lost almost 60% of its value, trading now at $5.10.

I think ESV is now undervalued and should be cautiously accumulated because the company stands on solid financial footing and is showing competitiveness in this awful market.

The company liquidity and long-term debt (excluding Atwood) is satisfactory; at the end of the 1Q'17, Ensco showed:

$2.1 billion of cash and short-term investments

$2.25 billion available revolving credit facility

$4.9 billion of long-term debt.

The actual backlog of $3.2 billion (estimated) and about $3.6 billion including Atwood's.

I recommend a cautious accumulation for the long-term, especially below $5.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.