Southwest Airlines - Not Yet At Cruising Altitude

Did anyone cash in on the 20% gains I forecasted for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in my previous article from February? We reached that price target of $62 pretty swiftly and there is still ample opportunity for investors to make money this year. As the name of this article implies, Southwest is no where near finished on its climb in stock price.



Improved Business During a Macro-economically Disadvantageous Quarter

Southwest Airlines has continued to improve key traffic numbers on all time frames; month over month, quarter over quarter, and YTD over YTD. For instance, Revenue Passenger Miles, Enplaned Passengers, and Trips Flown are all up over 3% on each of these time frames. During this period of increased flights and passengers, Southwest Airlines has been able to maintain Load Factor (which is considered by many professional investors in the airline industry as one of the most significant). These performance benchmarks are evidence to support Southwest’s estimate for upwards of 2% for the second quarter this year. More information on these statistics can be found on the LUV news release here.



The important thing to keep in perspective about this growth is the fact that it has occurred during some tough times economically for airlines. There have been significant doubts cast on the travel industry with the rise of international terrorist threats and travel bans which have lowered consumer confidence in the safety of airline travel dragging down traffic numbers for some airlines. Additionally, the rebound of oil prices has caused a lot more operational spending for airlines across the board as they purchase jet fuel for their fleets. In each of these concerns, Southwest Airlines has demonstrated its resiliency. A hallmark of a great company, and of a company that will outperform competitors, is the ability to grow even in the face of adverse economic conditions and I think LUV thoroughly demonstrated that here.



Numbers Will Be Good as LUV Reports In a Couple of Weeks

Even better for investors is the fact that an important factor discussed above that have been plaguing the airlines in the first quarter has ameliorated a degree in the current quarter. Oil prices have plummeted again lowering fuel costs for the airlines as depicted in the below graph.

Graph courtesy of Index Mundi here



As Southwest will have spent less on fuel during this quarter, they will be able to post these savings in the form of profits and returns to investors. In addition to the factors that are out of the control of company leadership as oil prices are, Southwest is also consistently adding new routes in key destinations to boost earning potential. For instance, non-stop flights have been added linking San Diego, CA and Tampa, FL as well as additional service between Fort Lauderdale, FL and New York, NY. All signs point to a strong earnings report for Southwest at the end of 2Q17.



Investor Action

Since my last article on LUV, it has risen close to 20%. As I have discussed in this article however, the price at which Southwest is valued at now, is nowhere near will it is going to level out and cruise. Southwest has consistently provided solid growth even amid adverse economic times. Numbers will be better than expected due to the lower cost of fuel and new travel routes established by the company. The momentum that Southwest will gain after it next reports could propel the stock to $74.00 per share before the end of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As I deal primarily in short term investments, I am not currently in shares of LUV, but have been trading it bullishly throughout 2017. This serves only to substantiate my arguments in the article and not to persuade anyone into a position of their own. Use my article for informational purposes only and make your own decisions on your investments.