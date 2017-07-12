Ablynx: Not Ready Just Yet

Ablynx has a lot of potential to up its revenue, but we believe that now is not yet the time.

Ablynx (OTC:ABLYF), the Belgian biotech engaged in the discovery and development of nanobodies, performed rather poorly in this year’s first quarter. Revenue fell 66% and operating loss increased with a multiple of 29. In fact, we had a hard time finding the Q1 earnings report on Ablynx’ website and understand why: you do not want these numbers to be found. The question is: will these earnings represent the whole year, or is this just a minor setback? We believe that the company has a lot of potential, but that 2017 will not be the year where Ablynx reaches it.



Ablynx has always been a volatile company. This is partly the second nature of the biotech sector, which is a volatile environment, but also partly because of the company’s volatile management. Since the company is fairly young, it is still struggling to be profitable. On top of that, Ablynx also has a fairly low cash position in comparison to its local industry peers.

Company Cashposition (2016) Revenue (2016) Multiple Ablynx €235 mil. €85.2 mil. 2.8 Galapagos €973 mil. €129.5 mil. 7.5 ThromboGenics €80.1 mil. €7.1 mil. 11.3 MDxHealth €30.9 mil. €29.9 mil. 1.03

Meanwhile, Ablynx’ cash position keeps going down as a consequence of its maturing pipeline. Currently the company has €209.2 million in cash and equivalents. This is €24.5 million (-10%) lower than in 2016. If the company does not come up with fresh cash or higher revenues, Ablynx’ total cash position could be severely depleted in the next few years. In addition, the company also has a lot of debt to manage. Total liabilities were at €163 million in 2016, versus total equity of €103 million, resulting in a debt/equity of 1.58.



On the bright side: there is quite a chance that revenues will increase as a consequence of the marketing of Caplacizumab, Ablynx’ anti vWF Nanobody. The company submitted a marketing authorization application in the first half of this years and is currently awaiting approval from the European Medicines Agency. Furthermore, Ablynx still has a lot of other clinical trials going on. In general, the company has a rather large and diversified potential product-portfolio, that is diversified in number of clinical trials, number of products and geographical regions.



A negative consequence of this large amount of product trials is the R&D costs that come with it. In the next few years the company is expected to have two to three more Phase III studies coming. This can eventually become problematic if revenues don't grow proportionally. For example, even though revenue fell back sharply in Q1 2017, the company still had to invest in its ongoing and maturing trials. R&D expenses went up 4% QoQ since 2016 while revenue fell back 66%. This resulted in a net cash outflow of €26.2 million, as opposed to €2.5 million in 2016. Of course, the further the clinical trials progress, the greater the chance of an actual marketable and profitable product. This remains the gamble that is biotech.



We believe that the investor who is interested in European biotech, should rather hold off Ablynx for just a few quarters and look at alternatives. The company has a lot of potential, especially regarding the pending Caplacizumab-filing, but currently the costs to maintain alle the R&D are just to high and bring along too much risk. Once Caplacizumab is approved, there is still the general marketing and administrative cost that come with it, and it will take time to increase margins and be profitable. It seems like Merill Lynch seems to share this rationale, as it scaled its position in the company down to 4.96% (previously at 5.24%). Ablynx can, and probably will, get there but not now yet. One should look at the company again in 6-12 months.

Takeway

Ablynx has a lot of products in its pipeline, and the company has a lot of potential. However, we believe that now is not yet the time. There is too much risk involved in the approval of Caplacizumab, high expenses and relatively high debt. Currently there are alternatives that offer better opportunities. We do think that in the medium-long term the company can, and probably will surprise investors.

