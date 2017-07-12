I Bought This Dividend Champion While The Market Was Sleeping

Target (TGT) refines their strategy as the market sleeps.

Target recently announced four new brands, following up on their goal to establish 12 new store-brands for the year. This should be a positive development for Target, though it might help if they included the press release on their own website. When a press release is referenced in Seeking Alpha, linking CNBC, which links Wall Street Journal (subscription required), there should be an actual press release on the company website. Perhaps after an employee announced the bathroom policy, without approval from management, management decided to practically lock-down their press releases. Regardless, investors should understand why the brands matter.

Brands

When Target develops internal brands it creates a competitive advantage. A suppler producing successful brands can sell those same brands on several platforms. That pushes the retailer into even more intense price-based competition because the products are identical. If the supplier fails to argue in favor of their own margins, they get slaughtered. It isn’t just retailers that are struggling over the last year. Several apparel companies are getting decimated as well.

When Target is able to bring the brands into their own company it puts them in a stronger position for two reasons. The first is that Target doesn’t have to worry about their brands showing up on Amazon (AMZN). Since Target controls the distribution of their own products, anything showing up on Amazon is either listed by Target or by someone reselling merchandise acquired from Target. Either way, Target doesn’t have a problem there.

The second benefit is that the company doesn’t have to deal with negotiating against the suppliers. Well, they do still have to negotiate some since the manufacturing may still be out-sourced. However, they have the advantage that the manufacturer won’t be able to take the brand if Target refuses to play ball. Instead, Target has the ability to source the product from another manufacturer. However, this means Target needs to pay extra attention to manufacturers attempting to creatively cut corners. Since the manufacturer doesn’t own the brand, decimating the brand with a poor quality product is an acceptable risk unless the manufacturer is sure Target would win in court.

An example of a store-brand that has impressed me is the Kobalt brand by Lowe’s (LOW). I find the tools are regularly designed to be durable and offered at a reasonable price. When I’m going to buy new tools, I have a preference for the Kobalt brand. I’ve got both Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s near me and the HD is actually a little shorter of a drive. However, I prefer going to Lowe’s on the premise that I know the Kobalt brand will be there and I don’t have to spend as much of my time (often more valuable than the money) researching which tools won’t be garbage. I believe this is a very material advantage because it keeps me spending that capital at Lowe’s rather than at a competitor.

Of course, I could buy alternative brands. However, I tend to be in the mindset of “sell me junk once, I’m done with your brand”. I believe Stanley Black and Decker (SWK) could face problems with consumers for this reason. Last time I purchased one of their tools, on Amazon, it turned out that one of the pieces didn’t fit well (warped after use). Replacements were around $20 to $25 for a part that serves no more purpose than a copper wire wrapped in rubber. In that one transaction, SWK lost me as a customer. It doesn’t just reflect poorly on SWK though, it also reflects poorly on Amazon.

Target’s Strategy is Identical

By carefully monitoring their in-house brands, Target can deliver high quality goods to consumers that build customer loyalty. When customers relate to a Target brand, it keeps them coming back to the store. These sales are perfectly viable for translating to online sales, it simply ensures the sale goes to Target.

With Target going from a terrible double-app strategy (one Target app plus one cartwheel app for coupons) to a simple one-app strategy, Target is positioning themselves for materially better success with online sales. The store-brands scale nicely with these applications because Target can prioritize them in search results. Stop for a moment and think about that. Target is materially improving the e-commerce platform while developing brands where they monopolize the sales channel, control the quality (they better not fail there), and earn materially higher margins. These improvements to the strategy work excellently together and should help Target put the narrative of declining comparable sales to rest while defending their margins.

With Target trading around 10x to 11x trailing earnings, investors have to be extremely bearish on future earnings projections. In my view, investors are overestimating the challenges facing the company. I have a very bullish view on Target.

To be clear, management guidance is for $3.80 to $4.20 in earnings in 2017. That’s an absurdly low estimate given their massive earnings beat in the first quarter of 2017. I argued before that Targets same store forecasts were thrown off by management’s overly bearish macroeconomic views. Since management’s forecasts were leading analysts to dramatically reduce their forecasts, the consensus analyst forecast is still low for both 2017 and 2018. I expect Target to thoroughly smash the middle of management’s guidance, which is $4.00, and decimate consensus forecasts for next year (as in 2018), which are around $4.20. Of course, if Target beats on earnings four times in a row (on a quarterly basis) or if the consensus estimate is repeatedly revised higher, that would make it hard to keep this stupid bear narrative in place.

Conclusion

Target’s decision to continue expanding store-brands is an excellent strategic move. The brands offer higher margins and promote stronger customer loyalty. They allow the store to emphasize quality through setting standards for manufacturers. Because Target is also overhauling a dreadful e-commerce system, they have another way to promote the brands and another positive catalyst for sales. The case against Target relies on the premise of poor earnings this year and poor earnings extrapolated out indefinitely. Such an argument is absurd and is likely to fail later this year. The comparable earnings and sales figures already include management’s downbeat guidance and the company is lapping “the boycott” from last year, so year over year figures should be much easier for comparisons. The rating for Target is a strong buy.

I strongly favor choosing defensive investments with strong and stable dividend yields. To find those yields, I often look to mortgage REITs, equity RETIs, preferred shares, and baby bonds. In this space I can regularly target stable dividend yields over 7%. Many have the opportunity for capital appreciation as well. If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before August 1st, 2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $340 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy Target. I am also long DX-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL.