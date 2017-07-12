First Trust Blows Competition Out Of Water

FDN, while not being pure technology, has kept up with other technology ETFs and returned over 30% this last year.

The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) has blown the competition out of the water.

The technology focus for this ETF drove it to substantial outperformance over most trailing periods. The emphasis on technology has been absolutely exceptional for returns over the last year. Investors have become increasingly enamored with the technology sector. This emphasis is driving up PE ratios for technology companies. Investors will be thrilled by the massive capital gains. However, PE ratios cannot increase indefinitely. Eventually the companies will need substantial earnings growth to justify current multiplies.

Beta and volatility

With the exception of the last year, FDN tends to exhibit a high beta. Over the last two and five year periods it came in at 1.16 and 1.18 respectively. I believe searching for high volatility and high returns is the wrong view when it comes to investing. Investing defensively and with due diligence saves a lot of heartache when the market takes an enormous drop.

Comparisons

To get a better feel for the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, I compared it with other technology ETFs and a handful of defensive ETFs.

Ticker Name Expense Ratio Top 10 Assets % Total holdings (XLK) Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 60.64% 73 (XLU) Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 60.40% 29 (VDC) Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 0.10% 57.90% 104 FDN First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund 0.54% 56.59% 42 (VGT) Vanugard Information Technology ETF 0.10% 54.28% 367 (VPU) Vanguard Utilities ETF 0.10% 51.13% 77 (QQQ) PowerShares QQQ ETF 0.20% 50.32% 108 (VHT) Vanguard Health Care ETF 0.10% 46.02% 366

XLK, FDN, VGT, and QQQ are primarily technology ETFs.

XLU and VPU are utilities ETFs.

VHT is a healthcare ETF.

VDC is a consumer staples ETF.

Here’s how they have performed over the last year shown through the InvestSPY website:

I wanted multiple technology ETFs to show that the entire sector is going crazy. There are different strategies over the 4 technology ETFs which I will go over. The utility sector hasn’t performed very well, but the healthcare sector via VHT is doing reasonable.

The returns are more reasonable for VDC compared to the technology sector over the last two/five years:

The technology ETFs start to see some material differences in total returns when we look at the five year period, but that’s a difference in strategy.

Strategy

Here’s a breakdown of all the ETFs and the strategy they use through the index they follow from the ETFdb website:

VGT and XLK are very similar in that they are heavily invested into the technology sector. QQQ and FDN have material allocations in different sectors.

Sector breakdown map

Here’s what the sector weightings look like from the Morningstar website:

VGT and XLK are going to perform fairly similarly with their sector allocations. VGT has the lower expense ratio which is nice. QQQ is somewhat well diversified over several sectors and heavily weighted into technology. FDN has an emphasis of investing in companies which have a large portion of their revenue coming from online. Outside of FDN, the holdings of these companies are fairly similar which you can see from their allocation.

Here are the top 20 holdings of FDN from the FTportfolios website:

There are several things that stand out to me about this list of holdings. The first is the exceptionally high weightings in Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB). It should be no surprise FDN decimated the market when we consider the exceptional performance of Amazon and Facebook. Each company is operating in a unique space. Amazon is the leader in selling people junk they don’t need through the internet. Facebook specializes in developing incredibly complex profiles of their users. Facebook monetizes that information about their users by targeting advertising in a way no company can hope to match. Okay, twitter (TWTR) hoped to match Facebook, but they are a laughable disappointment in that regard. Where Facebook can scan countless longer posts to determine user interests, Twitter is stuck working with much shorter tweets.

Facebook has a unique advantage in acquiring more profitable customers. The longer form of posting on Facebook makes it more accessible to older individuals. Given that millennials tend to have much weaker levels of disposable income, a stronger pull on other members of society makes the company more effective at reaching consumers who can afford the products they are advertising. I owe Facebook a great deal of respect for realizing how much my wife likes cruising. By cruising, I am speaking only about cruise ships. Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have an excellent platform for advertising to my wife. So far, I have noticed far more advertising from Carnival and Royal Caribbean. Facebook’s advertising is so carefully targeted, Carnival is only displaying advertisements for their Princess Cruise Line rather than advertising all of their cruise lines.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) is pretty effective in reaching customers, but they don’t get to build the same level of information about their users.

More about FDN’s strategy

If you read the index description for FDN, the companies they invest in generate at least 50% of their annual sales/revenue from the internet. They have over 34% of the portfolio invested in cyclical and under 62% into the technology sector. The online sector has been taking market cap from other sectors like retail and continues to grow.

This strategy is part of why they have outperformed the other 3 listed technology ETFs. Historically, FDN has been worth their .54% expense ratio, but that doesn’t mean they will continue to do so. FDN does have materially more turnover compared to VGT, QQQ, and XLK. FDN has 21% annual turnover, while the next highest is QQQ at 7%. VGT and XLK are both at 5%.

Conclusion

FDN has an absolutely incredible track record. Their emphasis on companies with strong online revenues allowed them to effectively predict the shift we are seeing in the economy. The rapid growth of internet commerce drove valuations for internet companies dramatically higher. The companies that are defining their own space in the market have dramatically outperformed and powered returns for the ETF.

While the historical returns have been incredible, I am concerned about valuations across the technology sector. For these companies to justify current valuations, they need absolutely incredible levels of revenue growth. If investors become even remotely concerned about the possibility of a recession, declines of 15-25% could occur rapidly. Therefore, I suggest investors focus on a more defensive approach. I definitely would not wade into FDN at these prices.

