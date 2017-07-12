Cleanspark, Inc.: Seriously Overvalued, With Troubling Technology And Valuation Questions

Introduction

This article on Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSK) focuses primarily on valuation issues related to the most significant assets on Cleanspark's audited 9/30/16 balance sheet. Investors should understand how Cleanspark came by its "gasifier" technology from a related party, how these and other assets were valued, and the not insignificant risks inherent in these values.

The gasifier, by the way, continues to be a key part of Cleanspark's business model. One needs to look no further than Cleanspark's press release of July 6, 2017, which begins,

"CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSK), a microgrid company that is combining a patented "stratified" downdraft gasifier along with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems..." [Emphasis added]

You’ll recall that in the July 5 article, "Cleanspark, Inc.: Seriously Overvalued And Issues Galore," we discussed management and ownership disclosure failures by Cleanspark and its affiliates. We also noted the involvement of Cleanspark directors Bruce Lybbert and S. Matthew Schultz in Amerigo Energy, which acquired Granite Energy's assets on October 31, 2008. Let's examine the assets Granite then sold to Amerigo, and how the gasifier and most of the related intellectual property ("IP") reappeared in Cleanspark in 2014.

Amerigo Acquires Granite’s Controlling Interest in GreenStart, Inc.

On November 12, 2008, Amerigo disclosed in an 8-K available here:

“On October 31, 2008, ...Granite Energy, Inc. transferred to [Amerigo] substantially all of its assets...including...its controlling interest in GreenStart, Inc. in exchange for 10,000,000 restricted shares of Common Stock...” [Emphasis added]

Amerigo’s Notes Receivable From, and Investment in, GreenStart

In Note 6 to the financial statements in its 2008 10-K, available here, Amerigo stated:

“As of December 31, 2008, [Amerigo] holds $358,949 in notes receivable from GreenStart, Inc., in which [Amerigo] is the majority shareholder. $356,820 of the note was transferred to [Amerigo] from Granite Energy as part of the reorganization on October 31, 2008. This asset is due on demand and accrues interest at 6% annually.” [Emphasis added]

Amerigo disclosed in Note 7 to the September 30, 2010 10-Q, available here, that the accrued interest from the loans to GreenStart had increased to $57,880. Amerigo’s consolidated balance sheet in its 2009 10-K, available here, has a line item under “Other Assets,” titled, “Investment in GreenStart” which was $42,236 at December 31, 2009.

Summing the foregoing, Amerigo assumed financial responsibility for $456,936 in notes receivable, interest and investment in GreenStart after acquiring the controlling interest in GreenStart from Granite.

What Did GreenStart Do? Introducing the Gasifier…

According to page 22 of Amerigo’s S-4 registration statement filed with the SEC on March 3, 2009, available here:

“GreenStart has significant patents, licenses and technologies that are sustainable in producing large volumes of clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (NASDAQ:MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass...GreenStart's Downdraft Gasification technology overcomes many problems related to other gasifiers, producing a clean Synthesis gas...” [Emphasis added]

Amerigo Falsely Describes GreenStart’s Patents

The patent disclosure above is about as false and misleading as it can get. Why, you ask?

Simple. My analysis shows that GreenStart never had any patents. The fact is that the patent application and patent assignment chains I’ve included in the Instablog show that the gasifier patent applications and issued patents were assigned to Granite Energy and its assignees, not GreenStart. GreenStart’s name appears nowhere in the USPTO records of the gasifier’s IP.

Key Point: If GreenStart used a portion of the +/- $350,000 in loans to pay fees for patent applications, searches, examinations, and maintenance, as well as legal fees, GreenStart should have had legal rights to the patents and applications, and that IP should have been conveyed to Amerigo. Instead, Granite walked with the patent application rights and patents, free and clear of the GreenStart notes assumed by Amerigo.

Amerigo Writes off All GreenStart Receivable and Common Stock

In Note 7 to the September 30, 2010 10-Q, available here, Amerigo stated:

“As of September 30, 2010 [Amerigo] decided it was in the best interest of [Amerigo] to write off this [GreenStart’s] receivable. [Amerigo]...will continue [its] efforts to collect it, but due to the financial position of GreenStart, Inc. the likelihood of collection forced [Amerigo] to remove the asset from our balance sheet.” [Emphasis added]

This was followed by disclosure in Note 9 to the financial statements included in Amerigo’s 2010 10-K, available here:

"[Amerigo] wrote down the value of those [GreenStart] shares as the deteriorating financial situation of [GreenStart], concurrent with lack of information available lead [Amerigo] to believe there was no value attributable to that [GreenStart] stock.” [Emphasis added]

Amerigo Says the Gasifier is Worthless; Away Flies the IP

So by January 1, 2011, Amerigo has written off its investment in, and receivable from, GreenStart amounting to almost $500,000. It is interesting that Amerigo cites a lack of information as part of the reason for the write-off, as Amerigo had a controlling interest in GreenStart. If you control an entity, you can typically get all the information you need. And the sole director of GreenStart at that time was apparently Lawrence S. Schroeder - who "coincidentally" happens to have been the sole director of Amerigo who approved the acquisition of Granite's assets. See my Instablog for more on Schroeder's background and his relationships with Schultz and others.

Key Question: Why didn’t Amerigo agree to assume the GreenStart debt subject to Granite securing the debt with the gasifier IP? That would have been commercially reasonable, but that would have left Amerigo - not Granite - with the gasifier IP. It seems someone, or perhaps several folks, did not want this result.

According to the “name change” assignment filed with USPTO by Granite on October 11, 2011, available here and in several other locations, Granite changed its name to Refill Energy, Inc. (“Refill”) on October 14, 2009. That is the date Lybbert held a special meeting of Granite’s board (at which he is the sole attendee), and changed the name of Granite to Refill pursuant to majority shareholder consent.

At this point, Refill holds all patent applications and issued patents related to the gasifier. On August 13, 2013, Refill files an assignment with USPTO, available here and in several other locations, in which it assigns rights to all patent applications and issued patents related to the gasifier to SMS Management Services LLC. There is no indication what consideration SMS paid to Refill for these rights - a question that Cleanspark investors and Cleanspark auditors should be asking because of what happens next.

Valuation I: SMS Sells the Gasifier and Two Patents to Cleanspark

In March 2014, SMS Management Services LLC sold two gasifier patents and the prototype to Cleanspark for 715,320 shares of Cleanspark common stock and relief from $156,900 in liabilities owed for engineering and construction services. The Cleanspark 8-K describing the sale can be found here. Cleanspark disclosed in the 8-K that SMS is 66% controlled by Lybbert and Schultz, both Cleanspark directors. In fact, Lybbert and Schultz together also control of Cleanspark's board of directors, as they comprise two of its three members in March 2014.

So what Amerigo valued at $0 by January 1, 2011 is valued by Cleanspark at $872,220 in March 2014, as Cleanspark shares were then trading at $1.00 per share. Even if a 40% discount is applied because the stock is restricted, the share value and assumed liabilities still exceed $586,000 – an equally ludicrous amount unless SMS invested significant amounts in the gasifier or its technology. I’d wager that investment was minimal, if any at all. Cleanspark stock traded up to $2 per share on March 31, 2014, then giving the transaction a nominal value of over $1.5 million.

Schultz and Lybbert were conflicted and could not vote on this transaction between Cleanspark and SMS. This leaves Bradford as the only non-conflicted director who could approve this transaction for Cleanspark. The September 30, 2014 statement of stockholders’ equity (deficit) on page F-5 of the 2014 10-K, available here, shows that the 715,320 shares were issued for total consideration (par value plus additional paid-in capital) of $466,458.

One wonders how Bradford arrived at this number and whether Cleanspark and Bradford had a valuation performed. Given the related party nature of the transaction, a valuation by a third party independent of Cleanspark, SMS and all affiliates was required for the protection of Cleanspark shareholders. If no third party valuation was obtained, then what did Bradford rely upon?

Interestingly, the purchase agreement, available here, contains a noncompete under which SMS and “its signing members” agree not to compete with Cleanspark for five years. The only SMS member who signs the purchase agreement is Sheree Schultz. So Schultz’s wife agrees not to compete with Cleanspark – is that noncompete given any value by Bradford and Cleanspark? No offense, but if someone got a noncompete from my wife for a technology like the gasifier, it wouldn’t be worth a dime – my wife is simply not technologically inclined, and she’d be the first to say so.

Valuation II: The Ballooned Balance Sheet Entries

Let’s start this discussion by looking at what Cleanspark acquired when it bought CleanSpark Holdings’ assets. The September 30, 2015 and June 30, 2016 numbers below came from CleanSpark Holdings’ audited and reviewed balance sheets for those dates, respectively, available here and here.

CLEANSPARK [HOLDINGS], LLC

As you can see, CleanSpark Holdings had total assets of $366,498 at June 30, 2016, including the “Commercial microgrid” line item of $82,973.

You also can see that total assets declined by approximately $1.8 million from September 30, 2015 to June 30, 2016 primarily as a result of cash declining by $946,501; accounts receivable decreasing $573,119; and a write-off of $285,635 in tenant improvements when CleanSpark Holdings was evicted from its offices (after the master lessor from whom CleanSpark Holdings was informally subleasing defaulted under the lease). Cleanspark Holdings certainly had a remarkably poorer financial position when Cleanspark purchased the assets on June 30, 2016, as compared to Holdings' September 30, 2015 financial position.

Cleanspark’s September 30, 2016 and 2015 Audited Asset Balances

The September 30, 2016 and 2015 numbers below are copied from Cleanspark's audited balance sheets for those dates in the 2016 10-K, available here. All bolding has been added by me to highlight the most relevant entries.

CLEANSPARK, INC.

Key points:

Flexpower system assets at September 30, 2016 increased by over $19.6 million on a YOY basis, all of which is attributable to the acquired Flexpower system. There was no entry for Flexpower assets on CleanSpark Holdings’ June 30, 2016 balance sheet.

Microgrid assets totaled $4.567 million at September 30, 2016, an increase of $4.48 million over the $82,973 in microgrid assets reported by CleanSpark Holdings at June 30, 2016.

According to the audited Consolidated Statement of Stockholders’ Deficit on page F-3 of the 2016 10-K, the CleanSpark Holdings acquisition added a total of $32,118,974 to stockholders’ equity.

From a very simplistic - not GAAP - point of view, isn’t it interesting that Cleanspark magically recognizes over $24.2 million in Flexpower and Microgrid assets on its audited September 30, 2016 balance sheet that are almost nowhere to be found on CleanSpark Holdings’ June 30, 2016 balance sheet?

How Fair Value of CleanSpark Holdings’ Assets is Determined

Cleanspark stated on page F-11 of the 2016 10-K, “The [M]icrogrid assets were...capitalized at $4,625,339 which was the fair value of the assets at the time of the acquisition.” [Emphasis added]

Likewise, on page F-12 of the 2016 10-K, Cleanspark said, “The FlexPower System...was capitalized at $20,007,624 which was the fair value of the assets at the time of the acquisition.” [Emphasis added]

In the fair value hierarchy, Levels 1 and 2 are based on quoted prices in active or inactive markets, or other observable inputs. As there are no markets for these types of assets and no other observable inputs (of which I am aware), I believe the Flexpower and Microgrid assets were considered Level 3 assets with values ascertained using valuation techniques.

As the market approach relies on market prices or comparable sales, this valuation technique is highly unlikely to have been used by Cleanspark. Basically, sales of guideline companies in the microgrid and “flexpower” markets are going to be non-existent or few and far between. And because the asset approach assumes sale of the assets, that approach is inconsistent with Cleanspark’s plan to grow the business using Holdings' technology. That leaves the income approach, which uses one or more models such as capitalization of earnings, discounted cash flows, or cash flow to value the assets.

Based on the income approach valuation that Cleanspark (Bradford) must have done or engaged a valuation firm to perform to arrive at the $4,625,339 fair value of the Microgrid assets and the $20,007,624 fair value of the Flexpower assets, I have several thoughts:

When the SEC asks Cleanspark to produce a copy of the valuation report or model that established these “fair values,” I want to be a fly on the wall to hear what the board members say who signed the 2016 10-K: Schultz, Bradford, Lybbert and McNeill. I suspect it won’t be printable. I am sure that one response investors may hear is that the assets on CleanSpark Holdings’ balance sheet represented depreciated and/or amortized cost and, of course, those numbers are not fair values. I agree with this statement - it is accurate.

By the way, you'll find more information on my Instablog about how the fair value issue relates to the audit firm and their work on the 2016 audit.

Metrics Influencing Fair Value of Depreciated/Amortized Assets

Depreciated or amortized assets can have significant values recognizable in a fair value income approach valuation if those assets have a track record of generating revenues, positive cash flows and operating income. For periods after the closing of the Cleanspark Holdings' acquisition, Cleanspark reported:

total revenue of $82,031 in the quarter ended September 30, 2016; net income (loss) of $(2,143,972); and operating cash flow of $(231,830) [calculated by subtracting nine month data in 06/30/16 10-Q available here from annual data in 2016 10-K];

total revenue of $83,884 in the quarter ended December 31, 2016; net income (loss) of $(792,642); and operating cash flow of $(279,663), per the 12/31/16 10-Q available here; and

total revenue of $200,749 in the quarter ended March 31, 2017; net income (loss) of $(1,201,379); and operating cash flow of $(699,470), per the 03/31/17 10-Q available here.

If we examine the financial statements filed with the September 19, 2016 Form 8-K, we see that pre-acquisition, CleanSpark Holdings’:

total revenue was $0 in 2014; net income (loss) was $(1,448,898); and cash flow from operations was $(1,313,898) per audited financial statements available here;

total revenue was $547,211 in 2015; net income (loss) was $(3,316,589); and cash flow from operations was $(2,827,381), per audited financial statements available here; and

total revenue was $1,892,625 in the nine months ended June 30, 2016; net income (loss) was $(2,901,423); and operating cash flow was $(2,661,626), per the reviewed financial statements available here.

We see here that CleanSpark Holdings’ assets have never generated income – only material losses – from 2014 through March 31, 2017. Even in the nine months ended June 30, 2016 when revenue generated from CleanSpark Holdings’ assets was highest, these assets still generated a net loss of over $(2.9 million) and over $(2.6 million) in negative operating cash flow. CleanSpark Holdings' assets have never generated positive operating cash flows.

Here's My Suspicion of How "Fair Value" was Calculated

Here is a copy of the relevant portion of Note 4 on page F-10 of the 2016 10-K concerning the Cleanspark Holdings' asset acquisition [bold added]:

The acquisition was accounted for under ASC 805 and the transaction was valued for accounting purposes at $32,095,500, which was the fair value of the Assets acquired at time of acquisition. The assets and liabilities of the Seller were recorded at their respective fair values as of the date of acquisition. Since the Company determined there were no other separately identifiable intangible assets, any difference between the cost of the acquired entity and the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed is recorded as goodwill. The acquisition date estimated fair value of the consideration transferred consisted of the following:

My suspicion: as you can see, the common stock (6,007,500 shares) issued to CleanSpark Holdings was valued at $18,420,000, or $3.066 per share (rounded $3.07 per share). Cleanspark common stock closed at $3 on June 13, 2016, $3.25 on June 20, $3.50 on June 27, and $3.19 on July 4. Although how the price of $3.07 per share was determined was not disclosed, my guess is that Cleanspark and CleanSpark Holdings agreed on some type of volume-weighted average price in valuing the stock. Alternatively, if the value started with the June 27 price of $3.50, it is possible the $3.07 represents a small discount to market since CleanSpark Holdings signed a lock-up under which it agreed not to sell any Cleanspark stock for a year from closing.

Cleanspark added the stock value to the value of the warrants, the value of which was calculated using the Black-Scholes model. The stock and warrants together totaled approximately $32 million in “value.” Then CFO Bradford came up with values for CleanSpark Holdings' assets that would equal the price paid, as calculated by Cleanspark.

Does this conform with GAAP? Not from my perspective.

Does my speculation fit the facts? Absolutely.

Does it mean I am right? Not necessarily. But I like my odds…

A Related Piece of Information

I have been informed that CleanSpark Holdings issued convertible debt to investors that was forcibly converted if CleanSpark Holdings was acquired in a transaction with a value of $30 million or more. The $32 million in Cleanspark stock and warrants seems to have met this criterion, apparently resulting in the forced conversion of CleanSpark Holdings' convertible debt into Cleanspark common stock. I have not confirmed this information, but it came via a very reliable source. If true, this could explain why the fair value of CleanSpark Holdings' assets seems to have been keyed to the $32 million "value" of the Cleanspark stock and warrants, rather than the "fair value" of CleanSpark Holdings' assets.

Summing Up Valuation

Let’s put it this way: if you were a willing buyer and Cleanspark was a willing seller, and you had reviewed these numbers, would you pay $24.6 million for the Flexpower system and the Microgrid assets? Or over $32 million for all CleanSpark Holdings’ assets? If your answer is yes, then I suggest you apply for a job at Cleanspark!

Speaking of History…Is a Repeat in Store?

Let’s revisit Amerigo’s acquisition of Granite’s assets on October 31, 2008. The bulk of the assets conveyed to Amerigo were in Granite’s oil and gas subsidiary. At December 31, 2008, 60 days after Amerigo acquired Granite’s assets, Amerigo reported having $6 million in proved oil and gas reserves and over $5.5 million in unproved reserves, or total reserves of over $11.5 million. These numbers appear in the audited 12/31/2008 balance sheet on page F-3 of Amerigo's 2008 10-K, available here.

At December 31, 2009 – just over one year after the Granite asset acquisition – Amerigo took an impairment charge of $11.4 million, writing off 100% of unproved reserves and writing off 72.6% of proved reserves. You can see the impairment charge on page F-4 under "Other income (expenses)" in Amerigo's Consolidated Statement of Operations in the 2009 10-K, available here.

In effect, Amerigo wrote off almost the entire value of the oil and gas reserves it booked when it acquired Granite’s oil and gas subsidiary. That, as you already know, was followed the next year by Amerigo’s write-off of notes receivable from, and investment in, GreenStart of almost $500,000.

Investors should consider carefully the similarities in the 2008 Amerigo acquisition of Granite’s assets and Cleanspark’s 2016 acquisition of CleanSpark Holdings’ assets.

In my view, the acquired assets were in each case vastly overvalued – leading, in the case of Amerigo, to the following two years’ impairment charges and write-offs. I foresee Cleanspark taking an enormous impairment charge at or before September 30, 2017, but I could be wrong.

Cleanspark Did Have an Opportunity to Address Questions

Prior to publication, I contacted Schultz, Bradford and Cleanspark's investor relations firm and asked them for responses and/or explanations concerning the principal questions raised in this article. I received no response of any kind from these folks or anyone else with Cleanspark.

Conclusion

The gasifier technology appears to have started with GreenStart, migrated to Granite while leaving Amerigo high and dry, and ultimately reappears in Cleanspark via SMS, a related party. The valuation issues surrounding the IP purchase from SMS and the purchase of CleanSpark Holdings' assets are both significant and very troubling. I would anticipate the SEC is going to have some serious questions for Cleanspark about its valuation practices.

