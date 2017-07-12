2 Banks To Buy In Anticipation Of Earnings Season

Analysts are most bullish about these two banks that are expected to see price growth of 22% and 25%, respectively.

Price targets for the next year for 25 big banks show analysts expect modest growth in stock prices for most banks.

Purpose of this Post

Going into earnings season, I like to have a scorecard of analyst estimates and price targets as I evaluate the strength of earnings reports.

The purpose of this post is three-fold:

Provide the bank analyst community's second-quarter earnings expectations scorecard as well as price targets over the next year for 25 large banks. Compare the price targets to current prices and identify the two banks that have the greatest upside according to the collective wisdom of bank analysts. Set the stage for a review of second-quarter earnings reports; in this future post, actual earnings will be compared to estimates, key comments made by bank executives will be examined, and major drivers of future profitability - especially credit quality - will be analyzed.

Caveat: While I caution bank investors, directors, and executives from being too focused on quarterly earnings, there is no doubt that quarterly earnings reports provide a vital health check on the banking industry. In particular, I look for executives' comments about credit quality trends as well as earnings misses linked to a spike in loan loss provision. As a reminder, bank earnings in recent years have been bolstered by historically low provision expense reflecting benign credit conditions. This will change at some time and that change will be detected during a quarterly earnings report. When provision jumps, earnings estimates will be missed and bank stocks will suffer.

25 Banks

The following banks are discussed in this post: Ally Financial (ALLY), American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), BB&T (BBT), Bank of New York/Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), Citizens Financial Group (CFG), Comerica (CMA), Capital One Financial (COF), Discover Financial (DFS), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Keycorp (KEY), Morgan Stanley (MS), M&T Bank (MTB), Northern Trust (NTRS), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial (RF), SunTrust Banks (STI), State Street Corporation (STT), U.S. Bank (USB), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Zions Bancorp (ZION).

Q2 2017 EPS Estimates

Bank earnings season kicks off on July 14 when JPMorgan Chase, PNC, and Citicorp announce 2Q 2017 earnings. Chart 1 reflects current EPS estimates from analysts covering 25 large banks. Bank earnings this quarter will get considerable scrutiny given the momentum the sector has enjoyed since the US presidential election and three rate increases engineered by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee.

Chart 1

Consensus Price Targets Over Next 12 Months

Chart 2 shows consensus price targets for the 25 big banks.

Chart 2

Price Targets Compared to Current Prices

Building on chart 2, the next chart compares the price target for each bank to actual prices as of July 10, 2017. Highlighted in green are Ally, Capital One, and Discover Financial. One-year price targets for these three banks range from +18% to +25% greater than current prices. In contrast, the median bank among the 25 banks has a price target only +4.4% greater than current price.

Chart 3

Range of Price Targets

Chart 4 builds on the prior chart and considers the range of analyst estimates for the one-year price targets. The median bank’s target price has a standard deviation of 8.2% (this means the price target +/-8.2%). Price target estimate ranges for Discover Financial and Ally are modestly greater than the overall population of banks while Capital One’s range of estimates tracks the 25 bank group.

Chart 4

Analyst Coverage

All 25 banks are well covered by the analyst community. Chart 5 shows the number of analysts for each bank. Ally, Capital One, and Discover Financial have 16, 19, and 22 analysts covering them respectively.

Chart 5

Analysts Most Bullish on Ally and Discover Financial

Perhaps no surprise given the prior charts, analysts are bullish on Discover Financial and Ally as reflected in chart 6. As evidence, these two banks show the best consensus analyst recommendations. (Scale: 1 for Buy, 2 Outperform, 3 Hold, 4 Underperform, 5 Sell.) Bank of America is the third most attractive bank based on analyst recommendations. Capital One at 2.36 matches the group median of 2.38. The least attractive bank is M&T.

Chart 6

Conclusions

Earnings estimates for 2Q 2017 as well as one-year price targets are locked down. If the vast majority of banks hit or exceed the earnings estimates, bank investors can conclude that the economy is sound, credit conditions benign, and bank stocks properly priced. On the other hand, if earnings fall short for several banks because of a deterioration in credit quality, bank investors should become cautious and be prepared to take profits.

Investor prospects for Ally and Discover Financial stand out among the 25 banks. Certainly no coincidence, both banks were among the winners coming out of the recently released Fed stress tests as I chronicled on these pages recently.

Not one of the 16 analysts covering Ally has a Sell or Underperform recommendation on the bank. In Discover Financial’s case, there are no Sell recommendations and only one Underperform among the 22 analyst opinions on the bank.

What can go wrong for Ally and Discover Financial as well as the industry overall? The key risk is a weakening economy which would hurt auto lending (Ally Financial) and consumer spending/credit (Discover Financial).

Investors confident in the near-term health of the economy and strength of consumer balance sheets should continue to hold bank stocks. Based on analyst opinions, Ally and Discover Financial have the most upside for investors in the months ahead.

A future post will analyze second-quarter earnings reports for these 25 banks and offer a view of the overall health of the banks, credit conditions, and macro drivers of future bank profitability trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMA, HBAN, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America employee, I continue to have certain financial interests in the bank but do not currently own shares in BAC.