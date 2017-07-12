Amicus - Updates To Thesis: FDA Does A 180

Readers who initially bought should take risk off the table, while those looking to get in might want to wait for a pullback

FDA reversal was quite unexpected as seen in today's rise of the stock price. The company saved around 2 years of time by being able to move up regulatory submission.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) have increased over 170% since I mentioned the stock as a bargain runup play.

Our original thesis was predicated on a Galafold sales opportunity upwards of $400 million, data in EB and Pompe disease, and the possibility for Galafold to show promise in combination with ERT for patients without amenable mutations (targeting all Fabry patients).

Enter Today's News

Today the company announced it intends to file a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for migalastat in the fourth quarter. Originally, the regulatory agency had pushed for a new phase three study, thus extending the timeline for approval significantly. Now, the drug could potentially be approved in 2018 and arrive to patients much sooner than expected, saving the company two years of time and clinical expenses spared. Perhaps this is confirmation that change is afoot at the FDA, as we suggested on our earlier piece on Sarepta.

Other Developments Since My Last Piece

The company submitted its marketing application for migalastat to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in late June.

The firm received Rare Pediatric Disease designation for SD-101 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. Topline data for the phase 3 ESSENCE study should be coming in the third quarter.

Positive results were reported for ATB200/AT2221 in a phase 1/2 study in patients with Pompe Disease. Patients who finished 6 months of treatment demonstrated improvements in the six-minute walk test and in forced vital capacity. Three muscle damage biomarkets (creatine kinase enzyme, alanine aminotransferase, and aspartate aminotransferase) showed reductions of 15 to 20% for ERT switch patients and 50 to 55% for ERT-naive patients. Reductions of 40 to 50% in levels of urine hexose tetrasaccharide, a disease substrate biomarker, were oberserved for both sets of patients.



First quarter results for 2017 revealed over 100 Fabry patients on reimbursed Galafold, with management projecting growth to 300 patients by year end. If Germany is any clue to go by, after only 11 months of launch Galafold has attained 45% market share of treated patients with amenable mutations which is quite impressive. While a European summer slowdown might affect quarterly results, management has guided for U.K., Italy, and France launches to get fully underway and for growth to accelerate in the second quarter in these large markets. Product revenue of $4.2 million was a 50% increase over the same quarter last year, while net cash spend was $50.5 million and cash position amounted to $279.8 million.

Where We Go From Here

Above developments, especially the FDA turnabout, are quite positive. Management has commented that their three lead programs offer potentially $3 billion in revenue, and while overly optimistic, it does point to the potential still existing in the stock.

Risks to the story include disappointing data readouts (SD-101 in the third quarter, ATB200/AT2221 as they progress to midstage trials), regulatory and clinical setbacks, competition and cash burn to name a few. More specifically, just because the FDA has allowed them to submit their NDA, does not mean they have to approve migalastat. Additionally, I wouldn't be surprised to see a few payors putting up hurdles in the event of approval, thus slowing adoption. Lastly, assuming cash spend of around $50 million per quarter the company has a year's worth of cash, so expect capital markets to be tapped at some point in the next six to nine months.

For readers who established a position per my first article, I'd suggest taking profits on at least half of the position in order to reduce risk and only have the houses money in play. While much upside remains, risk management always remains the name of the game.

For those who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, in light of future near term catalysts I'd wait for a pullback as the stock could get ahead of itself.

Like Sarepta, I find this story quite fascinating and will continue to monitor closely.

