Freeport McMoRan - Top Tier Mining Company

Freeport McMoRan remains committed to aggressively paying back its debt which has already decreased by almost 50% since last year. This shows the company's commitment to shareholders.

The overall copper markets have already recovered by 25% since last year. They are anticipated to continue their recovery as demand increases with no major supply projects anticipated.

Freeport McMoRan is a mining company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with impressive assets and strong commitment to shareholders. This combined with a broader market recovery, make the company an incredibly strong investment going forward.



Freeport McMoRan Mine - Freeport McMoRan



Copper Market Overview



The company is the second large copper producer in the world with production of more than 1.5 million tons of copper per year worth billions of dollars.

Top 10 Copper Producers - Freeport McMoRan Investor Presentation

The only larger copper producer in the world is Codelco, or the Chilean state owned copper producing company. The company is also handily larger than other major mining companies like Glencore, BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto. Freeport McMoRan’s size in copper mining means that the majority of its profits are dictated by the overall copper markets.



Copper Market Prices - Freeport McMoRan Investor Presentation

Despite its size, Freeport McMoRan operates in an incredibly difficult copper environment. Copper prices peaked at more than $4 per share in 2011 and since dropped to a 2015 low of less than $2 per share. However, Freeport McMoRan focused greatly on improving costs on reducing expenses during this time period, and now that copper prices have recovered partially to $2.56 per pound up from $2 per pound, the company’s profit margins have gone up significantly.



The increase in prices is the result of supply side issues. Demand for copper has resulted in the development of most major economical copper projects with no new major projects on the horizon. Another important impact on the copper markets is the availability of scrap, that is the recycling of copper from existing devices such as electronic devices. A decrease in scrap supports an increase in prices. Current estimates by Wood Mackenzie show that with 1% annual demand growth, 5 MT of new projects will be required, requiring prices >$3 per pound.



Overall, this market bodes well for an increase in future prices which should greatly help Freeport McMoRan and its impressive copper assets.



Copper Market Investment Requirements - AG Metal Miner

Taking a look at the copper markets from another source, we see that committed + probably projects should support the market until ~2017, or the present year. At that point possible and unknown projects have the potential to support the market until the early-2020s. However, these projects will begin to run out and given the forecast rapid growth of demand at 3.5% here, massive new projects will be needed.



Again, we see how sources point towards the copper markets rebalancing and massive amounts of new investment and higher prices being required in the upcoming future. Freeport McMoRan, with its dominant position in the copper markets, has the ability to profit greatly from this growing demand.



Freeport McMoRan Copper Portfolio



Now that we have discussed the copper markets in detail, let’s continue with a discussion of Freeport McMoRan’s impressive copper assets themselves.



Freeport McMoRan Asset Overview - Freeport McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport McMoRan’s copper portfolio is spread out across North America, South America, and Indonesia. In North America, the company has 7 copper mines with an astounding 30.4 billion pounds of copper reserves and 2.3 billion pounds of Molybdenum reserves. These assets have a unit cost of $1.41 per pound, or more than $1 below current prices, and have an implied life of 44 years. That implied life does not include any more assets that will become viable should copper prices further increase.



Taking into account the company’s present copper and molybdenum sales, the company’s North American assets have the potential to generate roughly $2 billion per year in profits. Not bad for one continent worth of assets when the entire company as a whole has a market cap of just $19 billion. More importantly, North America represents a very stable business environment, unlike some of the company’s other assets as we will later see, and the mine life means earning this level of profits for decades to come.



In South America, the company has just 2 copper mines but with a comparable amount of copper assets to the company’s North American mines, and roughly a fourth of the Molybdenum assets. These assets have an implied life of 40 years with present copper sales of 1.3 billion pounds per year and unit costs of $1.41 per pound, the same unit cost as the company’s North American reserves. These unit costs mean that the company’s South American assets will generate roughly $1.4 billion dollars per year in profits at present prices.



Freeport McMoRan Grasberg Mine Issues - Freeport McMoRan Investor Presentation

Now, we conclude our discussion of Freeport McMoRan’s assets by discussing the company’s exciting mine, the Grasberg mine. The Grasberg mine is one single mine located in Indonesia and is the largest gold mine in the world and the third largest copper mine in the world. The mine has an incredible 26.9 billion pounds of copper and 25.8 million ounces of gold, valued at almost $100 billion dollars in the present environment.



That means, that this mine, alone, will generate a revenue equal to five times Freeport McMoRan’s entire present market cap.



On top of these incredibly impressive assets, the mine also has some of the lowest unit costs out of Freeport McMoRan’s entire portfolio, thanks to its significant gold production. The mine has unit costs of just $0.83 per pound, which with annual copper sales of more than 1 billion pounds means almost $2 billion in annual profits. The mine also, like the company’s other mines, has a significant mine life of 24 years.



However, despite the size of this one individual mine, Freeport McMoRan is currently running into issues with both the Indonesian government over rights to the mine and a long running strike. The company was forced to stop running the mine in February after copper exports were banned in January. The company managed to restart exports in April, however, it is still negotiating with the Indonesian government.



Given the mine’s continued importance to the Indonesian government, as the largest private employer on Papua New Guinea, and the mine’s significant generation of money for the local community, I expect a deal will be reached soon. The mine has generated almost $1 billion for the local government and contributed $60 billion to the Indonesian national GDP since 2012. The Indonesian government cannot afford to ignore impacts like this nor can it take over the mine and deal with the impact on foreign investment in Indonesia.

As a result, I anticipate that a deal will be reached soon and should stand for decades.



As for the strike, Indonesia has had strikes at the mine before, in 2011 most notably. However, given that the mine employs thousands of people with respectable wages, again I anticipate that the strike will resolve itself shortly. The company will likely negotiate for a modest increase in wages, a 10% increase will cost it just $13 million per year, or a fairly negligible impact on its revenue. And after these issues are resolved with the Grasberg mine, the mine will continue to once again generate significant profits for Freeport McMoRan.



As we can see, Freeport McMoRan has significant copper assets with a low cost basis and the ability to generate massive cash flows for decades to come. The company has had some issues with its Grasberg Mine in Indonesia, however, I expect these to resolve themselves shortly leading to a recovery in Freeport McMoRan’s stock price.



Freeport McMoRan Financials



Feeport McMoRan's copper assets are incredibly impressive and the company has used these assets to fuel an impressive debt reduction, showing a strong commitment to shareholders.



Freeport McMoRan Debt - Freeport McMoRan Investor Presentation

Like many other commodity companies, Freeport McMoRan took advantage of an incredibly strong commodities market from 2008 - 2011 to rack up a significant amount of debt. However, as commodity prices dropped rapidly, the company was still on the hold for this significant amount of debt. This debt is what contributed to Freeport McMoRan’s stock price bottoming out at less than $4 per share in early-2016.



However, rather than burning its shareholders, or letting itself go bankrupt, Freeport McMoRan has aggressively worked to pay down its debt and improve its financial position. The company paid off a significant amount of debt in 2016, as prices partially recovered, decreasing its debt load from $20.1 billion at year-end 2015 to just over half that at $11.8 billion at year-end 2016. With current copper prices, the company anticipates paying down its debt to just $9.7 billion, by year-end 2017.



A decrease in its debt load to $9.7 billion would decrease the company’s debt to just 1.8x 2017 estimated EBITDA. More importantly, it would significantly cut down the company’s interest expenses by hundreds of millions of dollars compared to where they were at year-end 2015. This is all cash flow that would go straight back to shareholders helping the share price as the company’s earnings grow.



Under a better scenario, where copper prices increase to the $3 per pound that we saw above was the requirement for new investment, the company’s debt load would decrease to just $8.4 billion. At this rate, the company could, should it decide to, pay off the entirety of its debt by 2020. This would leave a new company to emerge with significant cash flow it is no longer using to pay down debt, and no interest expenses.



I personally would like to see the company slow down debt repayments to improve its financial position to the point where it can take advantage of very low present interest rates without needing to pay back the entirety of its debt.



Conclusion



Like all other major commodity producers, Freeport McMoRan has had a difficult time recently. However, as we have seen throughout this article, Freeport McMoRan is an incredible investment in the present market. The overall copper markets have begun their recovery with prices rising 25% in the past year. Given increasing demand for copper and the lack of any major projects on the horizon, it is likely that prices could continue to increase.



At the same time, Freeport McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company’s North and South American assets remain incredibly strong and the company has begun to resolve issues with its Grasberg Mine in Indonesia. Exports, which were halted in January, resumed in April, and the length of the present strike means it will likely end soon.



On top of this, the company remains committed to paying down its debt which it expects to more than half by year-end 2017 compared to year-end 2015.This will save the company a lot of interest expenses and improve its financial position for the future.



What To Look For

Investors interested in investing in Freeport McMoRan should buy stock in the company at the present time. They should then watch for two things. The company continuing to pay back its debt and copper prices continuing to recover as the demand and supply balance each other out. Should these two things happen, hold on to your investment, and watch stock the stock price appreciate. Given the roughly $5 billion in profits for the company's assets, I see the company's stock price rising to $20+ in the next few years. I also anticipate the company might reinstate its dividend as its debt drops back down and cash flow increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.