Arconic: Head Fake

Arconic's (ARNC) former parent company, Alcoa (AA), is outperforming the broader market and Arconic. This comes as Arconic has fallen on hard times of late. After a brief stint of trading at over $30 a share, Arconic shares are down 20% in the last few months.

Higher aluminum prices have boosted Alcoa, but Arconic has yet to see the benefit. This comes as Alcoa is a pure-play aluminum producer and Arconic is the value-add engineering company. The two split in 2016 and Alcoa shares are up 53% since then, with Arconic down 12%.



Alcoa has gotten a nice lift from higher aluminum prices - as it's the legacy aluminum producer, but Arconic - the company that makes value-add products for auto and airline companies - is battling a potential peaking in auto and aerospace demand. For years, the Alcoa business was a laggard while Arconic’s downstream business was the real profit driver. Things have reversed in a rather big way these days.



Arconic has also been battling activist investor Elliott Management and it’s still in no man’s land.



Arconic fired its CEO earlier this year after he sent a “weirdly” threatening letter to Elliott founder Paul Singer. The company then tumbled this year after reports that it knowingly supplied flammable panels for the Grenfell Tower in London. The tower caught fire last month and nearly 80 people were killed. Arconic has since decided to stop selling all such panels.



For now, it’s still wait-and-see with Arconic, as the selloff might not be the buying opportunity we’d hoped for.



By all accounts, this is just a minor setback, but is it really a buying opportunity? Shares of Arconic could get hit again later this month when it reports earnings. The likes of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF) and Boeing (BA) have been pressuring suppliers like Arconic to lower prices and could squeeze Arconic’s margins. Then, there’s top-line pressure as General Electric (GE) starts in-sourcing certain products and components.



The fear is that Arconic hasn’t been conservative enough with its guidance and will miss this coming quarter, much like the large miss last year.



Then there’s the ‘exact’ fallout of the legal implications related to the London fire. Granted, Arconic now trades at 8.6x forward EV/EBITDA, which is a justifiable discount. One silver lining is that Arconic has already agreed to cease sales of the questionable and flammable siding.



The likely scenario is that Arconic will miss earnings.



That could present an opportunity if we can get share below $20 a share. If that opportunity presents itself, Arconic could be interesting - as it does have activist investor Elliott Management as an overseer and it’s yet to announce a new CEO. But if the company and board go in a different direction - i.e. not hiring Larry Lawson - given the recent London incident and legal ramifications - then Arconic quickly becomes less interesting. We’ll be watching for any signs at the upcoming earnings. The activist turnaround remains a long road, however, with the company having to rely on operational overhaul and cost cuts to drive the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.