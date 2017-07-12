Obsidian Energy: Clarifying Its Production Growth And Valuation Expectations

Obsidian is currently priced for mid-$40s long-term oil though, and could have roughly double upside with $55 long-term oil.

Those assumptions include $70 oil in 2019, which is fairly optimistic. I believe $45 to $55 oil is a more likely range due to high production growth at $55+ oil.

Price to reserve value and book value appears good, but is affected by the oil price assumptions used for impairment tests and reserve valuation.

This carry is expected to end in 2017, which will reduce production growth expectations by around 6% (at various oil prices) after this year.

My last article about Obsidian Energy (OBE) (formerly known as Penn West Petroleum) resulted in many comments and questions, some of which had to do with its expected production growth rate at various oil prices. There is a difference between Obsidian's 2017 growth rate and its growth rate after 2017, largely due to its Peace River partnership reducing capital expenditures for now.

Production Growth Clarification

There has been some confusion about Obsidian's production growth rate at various oil prices. Obsidian mentioned earlier this year that it expected to grow exit rate production (from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017) by around 10% to 15% while spending within cash flow. I had estimated that it could generate around $9 million USD in positive cash flow before hedges at $52.50 WTI oil and $3 CDN AECO natural gas.

However, Obsidian also indicated during its June 2017 Analyst Day presentation that it could generate approximately 6% to 7% compound annual growth in production between 2017 and 2021 at similar oil and gas prices.

Source: Obsidian Energy

The difference between production growth expectations (at the same oil and gas prices) in 2017 and later years appears to be largely due to the current 90% carry for Obsidian's Peace River operations. This carry is forecasted to finish by the end of 2017.

Obsidian is budgeting $8 million CAD ($6 million USD) for Peace River capital expenditures in 2017, which includes the benefit of the 90% carry. If Obsidian was to pay for 55% (its Peace River ownership share) of the capital expenditures instead, then it would need to contribute $44 million CAD ($34 million USD). At a capital efficiency of $20,000 CAD ($15,400 USD) per BOEPD, that extra $36 million CAD ($28 million USD) would translate into 1,800 BOEPD in production, which is around 6% of Obsidian's Q4 2016 key development area production. A 6% reduction in 2017 production growth would turn the 10% to 15% exit rate growth into 4% to 9% growth instead, which is consistent with Obsidian's reported longer-term growth expectations at $52.50 WTI oil and $3 CDN AECO natural gas.



Notes On Book Value And Reserve Value

Obsidian's book value was close to $3.50 USD per share at the end of Q1 2017, so it is currently trading at a hefty discount to reported book value. It also reported that its proved reserves had an NPV of $1.54 billion CAD ($1.19 million USD) with a 10% discount rate, which is significantly greater than its current enterprise value of around $0.84 billion USD.

However, it is important to understand how Obsidian's reserve values and property asset values are calculated. Obsidian used price forecasts including $55 WTI oil in 2017 and $70 WTI oil in 2019 for impairment tests for its oil and gas properties, as well as for valuing its reserves. Thus, Obsidian's book and reserve values assume a significant improvement in oil and gas prices during the next few years.



Source: Obsidian Energy

These price forecasts are provided by Sproule and are used by many Canadian oil and gas companies for their calculations. As this differs substantially from the $42.75 WTI price that US companies used for their 2016 year end reserve calculations, the reserve values for Canadian and US companies cannot be directly compared.

Price Expectations

I would also say that some of the share price expectations around Obsidian seem a bit optimistic given the size of the company now. For example, a price of $4 USD per share would translate into an enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion USD given that Obsidian's outstanding share count is over 500 million. That would be around 11x Obsidian's estimated 2019 EBITDA assuming $55 WTI oil and the associated 9% production growth per year over the next couple years, and still a bit above 9x Obsidian's estimated 2019 EBITDA using $60 WTI oil. For Obsidian to be worth $4 USD per share calls for oil to consistently stay above $65, and that seems somewhat unlikely. At $65+ oil, Obsidian would probably have 15% to 20% production growth, but so would a fair number of other upstream companies, which would result in supply growth quickly pushing prices back down.

That being said, Obsidian appears to be priced for mid-$40s WTI long-term oil now, and could be worth nearly double its current price with $55 WTI long-term oil. As I believe $45 to $55 to be the general range for oil prices at this point, Obsidian appears to offer good upside with a share price currently reflecting the low end of that oil price range.

Obsidian has a reasonable debt level now, so I think it can weather lower oil prices fairly well. It is potentially vulnerable (with around 70% current utilisation) to a credit facility borrowing base reduction if oil prices fall significantly though.

Conclusion

With Obsidian falling to under $1.10 per share and apparently only pricing in mid-$40s long-term oil prices, I am tempted to take a position in it. My expectation is that it could double if oil reaches the high end of my $45 to $55 projected range.

For Obsidian to go significantly above $2.15 per share will be more challenging though. It can grow production by 9% at $55 oil, which is a healthy rate, but a significant number of other companies can also ramp up production too. That surge in supply will likely hinder oil's ability to maintain a much higher price. As well, while Obsidian reports much higher reserve and book values than its current share price, those values are calculated with oil price assumptions that I believe are optimistic.

