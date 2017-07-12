Investors Draw Blood In Arena

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) is an $825 million market cap company focused on development of important pharmaceutical products. The company developed and received FDA approval for an anti-obesity drug, Belviq, but after a poor launch decided to sell outright to Eisai. Arena is partnering with Axovant (AXON) for nelotanserin, a 5-HT2A inverse agonist currently in phase 2 for Lewy body hallucinations and sleep disorder, with several options for label expansion. ARNA also has an early stage partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim with an undisclosed GPCR candidate for treatment of CNS disorders. The company is in sole phase 2 development of Etrasimod (APD334), an optimized activity S1P Receptor Modulator for ulcerative colitis, IBD, pyroderma gangrenosum, and biliary cholangitis. The company is in early studies for Crohn's disease as well with candidate APD371, a highly selective full agonist to cannaboid receptor CB2. But what has given the company a boost recently is its positive findings regarding Ralinepag (APD811), a prostacyclin (IP) receptor agonist for use in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Launched in 2013, Eisai and ARNA failed to gain foothold in the enormous obesity market for Belviq (serotonin receptor agonist), even after doubling its sales force in 2014. The pharmaceutical market for obesity is expected to reach more than $15 billion dollars by 2024. But the drug, in spite of being useful for weight loss, was not embraced among physicians, having been shown to promote congestive heart failure, valvular heart disease, and slow the heart rate. Arena has finally sold out on the product in exchange for an eventual $23 million in cash payments. But the $80 million in associated costs savings in escaping its development obligations is what many speculate is the main motivation for cutting ties. 1Q 2017 net product sales from Belviq were reported at $2.7 million. Pipeline development is now its main focus.

ARNA and AXON are partnering on the 5-HT2A inverse agonist nelotanserin. The drug is in phase 2 studies for visual hallucinations in Lewy body dementia and REM sleep behavior disorder in dementia with Lewy bodies. This family of drugs is being tested in clinical trials by several other companies for use in treating Alzheimers psychosis and dementia ($13 billion market by 2023), Parkinson's hallucinations and dementia ($3.2 billion market by 2021), schizophrenia ($7.3 billion market by 2025), and trauma/post-traumatic stress disorder (from 2005 to 2009 the VA alone spent over $4 billion for PTSD). Any FDA approval in Lewy body indications and label expansion could start gaining access to these large markets, which together cost the health care system over $150 billion per year. The agreement grants Axovant exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize nelotanserin in exchange for paying development costs, with Arena being responsible for manufacturing its clinical supply and commercial product.

Boehringer Ingelheim and ARNA have an agreement to identify drug candidates targeting a GPCR that belongs to the group of orphan CNS receptors. This impressive big pharma partnership should be regarded by investors as a positive vote of confidence for the ARNA pipeline. Initial focus will be put on psychiatric diseases such as schizophrenia, several of which have large domestic and global markets (reported above). The agreement grants Boehringer Ingelheim exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize products resulting from the collaboration. Drug markets to treat psychiatric disease were estimated at nearly $90 billion in 2015.

Etrasimod is an orally available sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator thought to play a pivotal role in autoimmune disease. ARNA expects to have a key readout in a phase 2 ulcerative colitis trial in late 2017. Phase 2 studies of dermatological extraintestinal manifestations in IBD and pyoderma gangrenosum are currently enrolling. Finally, primary biliary cholangitis phase 2 trials are set to begin this year. Global autoimmune disease annual markets are conservatively estimated to be above $5 billion by 2025.



Candidate APD371 is an orally administrated agonist of the cannabinoid-2 receptor being studied for indications such as visceral pain in Crohn's disease. This phase 2 study is currently enrolling and offers the full gamut of associated label indication expansion as the medicinal cannabinoid potential unwinds in clinical trials. There is a lot of potential in this area as the new treatment mechanisms are novel, but there is a lot of competition as well. The market for Crohn's disease includes (2015 data) 1.4 million people diagnosed with Crohn's disease in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Over 2015-35, the number of prevalent cases is expected to increase by 16.9% to 1.6 million, with a CAGR of about 3%. The global market for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's is expected to be about $7 billion by 2022.



Positive phase 2 results for Ralinepag (APD811), a long-acting, orally administered prostacyclin receptor agonist targeting pulmonary arterial hypertension, were reported in July 2017. This indication is a rare and debilitating disease caused by high blood pressure in the arteries that connect the heart to the lungs. Primary endpoint of significant improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance was achieved (as well as 6-week walk distance), and was well tolerated, showing safety data consistent with other prostacyclin modulator drugs. Most common adverse events were headache, nausea, diarrhea, jaw pain and flushing. What makes the drug unique is that it has an oral administration, which can eliminate the complications of intravenous delivery associated with others in the family. The company is currently proceeding with phase 3 clinical design and assuming a lead role in advancement of the indication. The market for pulmonary arterial hypertension is estimated at $4.75 billion by 2024.



Some potential negatives for investors have passed, however the stock may be temporarily overbought. On July 11, 2017 ARNA raised $150 million dollars with a potential additional $22.5 million in a stock offering following one in March 2017 that raised aggregate net proceeds of $74.6 million. In June 2017 the company executed a 1:10 reverse stock split. Revenues for Q1 were about $6.6 million, with total quarterly loss of $22 million. The market seemed energetic recently in its investments in ARNA during this time of stock structure reorganization and inflection point for its clinical results. The company is flush with cash having raised $150 million and having reported nearly $80 million as of end Q1, bringing an expected current total somewhere in the area of $220-230 million depending upon its 2Q milestone receipts from Eisai and AXON. 5 analysts with consensus target at $33/share still exceeds its recent peaks. Notably ARNA has also made a key hire in its new chief medical officer that coincides with its key opinion leader advancement efforts. The company also has some impressive partnerships that help stave off some of the cash burn.

With a market cap of nearly $1 billion however, and a likely recent stock promotion effort having been organized to fund its phase 3 efforts, there is plenty of time to pick up an initial position on a retreat in price. Risks for the company include risks for serotonin modulation obstacles that are being seen in the industry by FDA. Large scale manufacturing may become an obstacle if ralinepag emerges as its lead candidate and ARNA decides to go it alone for its first solo product. Though these modulators are advancing in hallucination and impulsive behavior studies, there are some failures in general psychosis studies that make these candidates a bit risky. Some of this uncertainty may become elucidated as varying concentrations are yielding variable results for certain symptoms of trauma, psychosis, and confusion/delerium. Cannabinoids are still fairly untested, and leave some doubts as some key trials in pain control for cannabinoids have failed recently. In addition, the partnerships will only provide a minimal boost to company revenues at best. So eventual dilution is possible. The company also has a lot of competition in its markets, including a lot of major pharma products and candidates. However, Strong Bio does agree with the recent favorable market that the orally administered long-acting ralinepag for pulmonary arterial hypertension does provide a competitive advantage in a major market for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.