Weekly Fund Spotlight: 14% Yield From A 2x-Leveraged Diversified ETN

This week's Spotlight is on the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL), a 2x leveraged diversified high income ETN (exchange-traded note). If you have any requests, let me know!

Basic details about the fund are provided in the table below.

Fund DVHL Inception Nov. 2013 AUM $23.9m Avg. volume 13.6k Yield 13.69% Leverage-adjusted yield 6.85% Leverage 100% Expense ratio 2.47% Normalized expense ratio 0.63% Morningstar rating n/a

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

DVHL is a relatively small note at $23.9m, and its volume is relatively low. Therefore, limit orders are highly recommended when buying or selling this ETN.

Description of fund

The ETN follows the NYSE Diversified High Income Index (NYDVHI). This index tracks the performance of a broad, diversified basket of 138 publicly-traded securities that pay high dividends. The index has an inception date of Aug. 2013, which is only a few months before the launch of the ETN itself (Nov. 2013). Therefore, we do not have a lengthy period of live performance for the index. Also, no backtested index data was presented.

Also, I am aware that as an ETN, DVHL is technically not a fund but a "note". However for most purposes (with some notable exceptions that are described below) DVHL behaves like a fund and hence I shall be using the terms "fund" and "note" interchangeably.

Management and expense ratio

UBS runs the ETRACS series of ETNs, which covers a variety of equity, debt and alternative investment classes. Both unleveraged and 2x leveraged ETNs are available, although not always both for the same index. I provide a regular monthly snapshot of the 2x leveraged ETNs (latest edition here). An unleveraged version of DVHL, the ETRACS Diversified High Income ETN (formerly DVHI) was launched at the same time as DVHL, however, it was shuttered in August of last year due to lack of investor interest.

It should be noted that unlike ETFs, investors in ETNs are subject to credit risk from the fund sponsor, in this case UBS. If UBS were to go bankrupt, the ETNs would likely become worthless. UBS currently has good credit ratings from the major rating agencies. As a "Series A" ETN, DVHL is co-guaranteed by both UBS AG (rated A+, A+ and Aaa3 by the Big 3) and UBS Switzerland AG (rated A+ and A+ by S&P and Fitch). Moreover, Professor Lance Brofman has argued that the risk of ETN investors losing money due to UBS going bankrupt is, barring an overnight collapse, minimal because the notes can always be redeemed (in 50,000 share blocks) at NAV.

DVHL also has two "acceleration" (redemption) clauses in its prospectus. The first trigger is the ETN falling 60% in value from the start of the month, while the second is if the unit price of the fund falls below $5. In both cases, the notes will be redeemed and the unitholders will be paid the an amount close to the indicative value of the fund (for the exact calculation formula, see the prospectus).

UBS has also stated that they do not intend to issue any new notes in any of its existing Series A ETNs. However, UBS are still committed to the right of noteholders to redeem their notes, which should act as a driving force to push the price of the ETN back up towards its NAV. Moreover, one should always check the indicative value of the ETNs on the UBS ETRACS website before buying any fund. To my knowledge, despite UBS announcing suspension of issuance of new Series A ETN shares, none of the ETNs have ever traded significantly above (>10%) their NAV for any sustained period time.

Finally, since ETNs are debt instruments, their distributions are considered as coupon payments rather than as dividends. Distributions from ETNs are therefore treated as interest tax-wise and subjected to the ordinary income tax rate.

The expense ratio of DVHL consists of 0.85% in "tracking rate" and 0.40% in "financing spread", giving a baseline expense ratio of 1.25%. This is intermediate for the ETRACS ETNs, whose baseline expense ratios range from 0.70% to 1.95%. Added to the baseline expense ratio of DVHL is the 3-month libor rate of 1.22% which is needed to maintain the fund's 2x leverage, giving a total expense ratio of 2.47%.

One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. As DVHL is a passive fund, the active expense metric does not apply. Instead, I have calculated a normalized expense ratio, which is computed by dividing the baseline expense ratio (1.25%) by the leverage of the fund (200%), which gives 0.63%, which is moderately high for a passive fund. The only difference between this and the active expense metric is that I did not further subtract the expense ratio of a passive ETF. For comparison, the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD), one of the largest multi-asset income ETFs, has a management fee of 0.25%.

Additionally, DVHL also bears the fees of the underlying ETFs. For IYLD, the acquired fund expense are stated to be 0.35%, which gives a total expense ratio of 0.60%. For DVHL, I looked up the ETF holdings in the index and found that about 47% of the fund was in ETFs, which have a weighted average expense ratio of 0.46%. This therefore adds another 0.22% to the expense ratio of the index, and twice that to the 2x leveraged note, giving a "true" total expense ratio of 2.91% (0.85% adjusted, still higher than IYLD at 0.60%).

ETF Weight Fee PCY 9.97% 0.50% HYG 9.93% 0.50% DWX 2.11% 0.45% EDIV 0.82% 0.49% IDV 3.80% 0.50% SDIV 1.10% 0.58% HYD 4.94% 0.35% HYMB 1.15% 0.45% PZA 3.74% 0.28% PFF 7.04% 0.47% PGF 1.08% 0.63% PGX 1.57% 0.50% PSK 0.19% 0.45% Overall 47.44% 0.46%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, NYSE)

Portfolio

The fund is designed to hold a diversified basket of high income securities, including BDCs, energy MLPs, mREITs, REITs, U.S. and international equities, municipal bonds, high yield bonds, emerging market bonds and preferred stock. The targeted allocations of each asset class along with the number of constituents in each class are presented in the table below. The chart shows the asset class weighting in visual format. Overall, DVHL has about 60% in equities and 40% in fixed income/debt.

Asset Asset class weighting Number of constituents BDCs 15% 15 Energy MLPs 15% 25 Mortgage REITs 7.50% 15 REITs 7.50% 20 U.S. equities 7.50% 50 International equities ETFs 7.50% 4 Municipal bond ETFs 10% 3 High yield bond ETF 10% 1 Emerging market bond ETF 10% 1 Preferred stock ETFs 10% 4

(Source: Stanford Chemist, NYSE)

As alluded to above, some of the asset classes are represented using ETFs. For high yield bond ETFs, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) fills up the entire 10% weighting of the class, whereas for preferred stock, four ETFs (PFF, PGF, PGX and PSK) are used to populate the 10% weight. Presumably, the use of ETFs for certain asset classes is cheaper than the index (and by extension, the fund*) having to manually add and subtract individual securities from the portfolio.

*I am aware that as a note, UBS is under no obligation to own the underlying securities. However I imagine that it also owns them in their respective amounts in the index for hedging purposes.

For the individual stock constituents, they are mostly your familiar high yielding names. The methodology selects the highest-yielding stocks from each sector (the number varies as shown in the table above) passing a liquidity filter, then weights them by market capitalization. For U.S. equities, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) each have about 0.80% weighting. For REITs, you have Senior Housing Trust (NYSE:SNH) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). For BDCs, Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) has a large 4% weight, due to its large capitalization relative to other BDCs.

Distribution history

DVHL has a trailing 12-moths yield of 13.69%, which is very high but keep in mind that the fund is 2x leveraged. On 1x leveraged basis, the yield is 6.85%.

Looking at the distribution history, we can see that the monthly coupons are highly variable. For instance, the January coupon for this year was $0.375, but this dropped massively to $0.098 the next month. In March, the distribution was back up to $0.269. Therefore, investors should not expect a steady, smooth stream of dividends from DVHL.

Moreover, it should be remembered that as a 2x leveraged ETN, the dividends will rise or fall in line with the indicative of the fund. Simply put, if the fund appreciates in value, the distributions will also increase irrespective of the yields of the underlying components, and vice versa.

DVHL Dividend data by YCharts

To make for easier evaluation of the long-term distribution trend, I smoothed the payouts by calculating the trailing 3 months' worth of distributions. Here we see that the distribution has been overall quite steady, albeit somewhat lower than the first few months after inception when the unit price was higher.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

In terms of yield, DVHL's current yield places it towards the low end of its historic range. In early 2016, when the oil/credit panic was in full bloom, the yield of the note reached above 24%. In hindsight, that would have been an excellent time to buy the fund.

DVHL Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As an ETN, DVHL simply pays out what it earns, so there is no issue of return of capital or coverage.

Performance

DVHL currently trades at $22, exactly $3 less than the inception price of $25 three years ago, giving it a price return since inception of -12%. With dividends reinvested, the total return is about 43%. This shows the importance of reinvesting dividends for high income instruments such as DVHL. With such a diversified asset base, I would be comfortable with setting this to automatic dividend reinvestment and holding for the long run. [Edit: The low liquidity of DVHL suggests that manual DRIPing with limit orders is preferable to automatic DRIPing at market prices.]

As DVHL is 2x leveraged, we can compare the performance of this ETN with other 2x leveraged funds, such as the ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO), the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SDYL), and the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL).

As the chart below shows, since inception DVHL has tremendously underperformed the two equity funds SSO and SDYL, which is unsurprising given the strong performance of the U.S. markets in the recent years.

DVHL Total Return Price data by YCharts

For a fairer comparison, I thought I would compare DVHL with other multi-asset income ETFs. I chose the aforementioned IYLD, together with the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) from First Trust, and the SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM). According to ETFdb.com these are the three largest multi-asset income ETFs out there that have at least 3 years of history. Furthermore, I normalized the returns of DVHL by adjusting for leverage, denoted by *.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

We can see that DVHL* lags IYLD and MDIV on a YTD basis. Over 1 year it outperforms all other multi-asset income ETFs, while over the past 3 years, it is the second-best fund, trailing only IYLD.

However, several caveats come with this. First, the leverage-adjusted return of DVHL is simply an estimate that was calculated by dividing each period return by 2. A more accurate way to do this would have been to adjust the monthly (not daily, as the ETRACS 2x ETNs are monthly resetting not daily resetting) returns of DVHL by its leverage, then regenerating the yearly return series by the adjusted monthly returns. Second, although the four funds are all classified as "multi-asset income", they can have wide variance in their portfolios that probably help to account for most of the dispersions in return. As an example, MDIV has 20% in each of equities, REITs, preferred stock, MLPs and corporate debt.

Valuation

As DVHL is not a CEF, we do not have premium/discount values or z-scores to look at. Instead, we will assess valuation by looking at the yields of the various sectors in DVHL compared to their historical average, as viewed from ETF/ETN proxies.

The first chart looks at three of the equity sectors. We see that both U.S. equity (NYSEARCA:DVY) and international equity (NYSEARCA:IDV) are trading towards the lower end of their 5 year range. In contrast, REIT (NASDAQ:KBWY) yields have been moving steadily higher.

DVY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

For the remaining three equity sectors, yields of BDCs (NYSEARCA:BDCS) and mREITs (NYSEARCA:MORT) are also towards the lower end of their 5-year range. For MLPs (NYSEARCA:AMJ), their yield is in the middle of the range.

BDCS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

For both high-yield municipal (NYSEARCA:HYD) and corporate (HYG) bonds, yields are towards the lower end of the 5-year range. In contrast, yields of preferred stock (NYSEARCA:PFF) and emerging market bonds (NYSEARCA:EMB) are average relative to the past 5 years.

HYD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Brief verdict

Nice diversification, but keep valuation and other risks in mind.

