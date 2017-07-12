Reassessing My Ruger Bull Case

I was up late last night reviewing the longer term demand trends for firearms. Sometimes my mind gets racing and I can't go to bed until I have something settled. I have written five articles on Sturm, Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Seeking Alpha over the last several years, including my very first article. These writings have lead to a lot of good debate and some new friends. The last thing I wanted to do today was write another article on Ruger, but I feel compelled to update my friends and followers on my recent reassessment of the stock.

Revisiting the Long Term Growth Trend in Firearms Demand

My original work on Ruger always started with the premise that there is a certain level of inherent firearms demand growth in the U.S. This started well before the 2007 election cycle. From 2001 to 2006, the number of firearms manufactured for the U.S. market grew by an average annual rate of 8.2% and these production increases were easily absorbed by consumers. From this data I derived my starting point for Estimated Natural Demand in the U.S. for Firearms (handguns and rifles) running at about 3.5 million units in 2004. From 2004 onward I estimate that the "natural" or "organic" trend growth in demand for firearms in the U.S. has been about 10%. By "natural" here I mean the real demand growth from the U.S. population if they would have all made their purchases in a linear fashion and not accelerated or decelerated their demand at any point.

To corroborate this growth trend, take a look at the recent SA article by 1to3 Investing. He shows NICS background checks going all the way back to 1999 and the growth trend is similar.

In the following chart I show the hypothetical growth of this 10% natural demand trend (blue). I then compared it to my estimate of over or under buying of firearms (green) by subtracting these annual natural demand estimates from the number of firearms (handguns & rifles) manufactured globally for sale in the U.S.

Keep in mind here that as the natural level of U.S. firearms demand has increased, an increasing level of oversupply should be expected as the businesses of firearms retailers expand and companies and distributors generally carry more inventory.

Let us look at a specific example from this data to clarify what this chart is communicating. In 2010, I estimate that the natural demand for firearms was about 6.2 million units, whereas the extra supply on the market was about 4 million units. This is not entirely excessive when one considers there was enough extra inventory lying around to supply U.S. consumers for only about 8 months.

As we moved into 2012 we can see that this extra supply begins to exceed the natural demand and this trend continued for several years. It looks like 2016 was actually the peak year for oversupply assuming 12 million units were manufactured for the U.S. market (2016 ATF manufacturing data is not yet available).

I have absolutely no reason to think that this natural demand trend will subside. Moreover, I expect this trend to continue to be reinforced by new shooters and individuals seeking personal protection as police forces are continually reduced due to the entitlement crisis (i.e., bankrupt cities having to cutback).

What I think we are now looking at here is several years of flat to slightly down production growth to work off some of this oversupply. This is also what my contact in the business is telling me. The chart trajectory assumes that 11 million units per year will be manufactured for the U.S. from 2017 to 2021. We can see that at this level of production the oversupply begins to fall off sharply in 2019, which also coincides with next presidential election cycle. This period also coincides with my forecast for an acceleration in inflation around this time which will have damaging societal implications.

Ruger's Long Term Chart Tells The Story

The good folks over at Barchart.com were grateful enough to allow me to publish the following 20-year chart of Ruger:

We can see here that the Ruger bull market began in 2010 and was followed by a massive multi-year run up to around $80 per share. Translation: explosion in firearms demand is clear. Then, in 2014 we saw a very sharp correction, down to around $35 per share, followed by another strong move up to the high $70s. Translation: firearms demand is not falling off a cliff and underlying demand is a lot stronger than most people thought. This move reinforced my 10% demand growth estimate. Lastly here, we can see that the longer term price channel is narrowing. This coincides with my view that we have several years or flattening ahead of us as consumers brought some of their demand forward in past years.

Ruger Remains Well Positioned

Ruger has no debt, $35 million in cash (end of Q1), and is generating strong free cash flow. Having already completed the necessary expansion of its manufacturing capacity, the company also has the room to dial down capital expenditures in the coming years. If Ruger continues with about 16% overall market share in handguns & rifles, I estimate that they will generate about $70 to $75 million per year in free cash flow. This would still be enough to cover their 40% dividend payout and complete a good portion of their authorized share repurchases, if so desired. Management has the company exceptionally well positioned for the current environment.

In my last article, I detailed the large short position on Ruger. Between the strength of Ruger's balance sheet, possible share repurchases, and a mix of some short covering, I expect Ruger's share price to remain above the bottom, longer term trend line in the above chart. $50 per share will likely remain a floor.

The primary risk that investors need to take keep in mind with Ruger is a loss of market share. The company generally does not discount their products, sticking to a policy of consistently low prices. Some competitors could temporarily take some market share by heavy discounting, but this would be counterbalanced against the strength of Ruger's new product pipeline. A 1% loss of market share translates into about 100,000 units for Ruger.

Valuation and Target Price Update

The theme I am trying to communicate in this article is that I am toning it down a notch. My previous price target of $90 was really derived from the assumption that we would continue to see near term demand growth. After spending considerable time reassessing firearms demand, I am now settled on the view that we will see a slowdown for a few years.

Over the next 4 quarters, and really over the next 3 years (12 quarters), I estimate that Ruger has the pieces in place to yield an average of about $4.00 per year in free cash flow ("FCF") with average annual demand running in the 1,800,000 unit range. At $4.00 per share in FCF you can decide what you are willing to pay. Right now the stock is trading for 15 times this estimate. It is a decent value for longer term, buy and hold investors, who are not bothered by some volatility.

I now have a price target in the lower $50 range. My price target is not necessarily where I think the stock will go, but where I would potentially begin buying or adding to any existing positions. The significant swing is mainly due to the dynamics of my evaluation model, which I will not get into here, but let me just say that is designed to buy low and sell high. My outlook here also incorporates my expectation of a 20% to 30% correction in small cap stocks over the next 12 to 18 months which would generally not help Ruger.

I am encouraged in my outlook by the fact that the longer term price chart seems to confirm that the stock is heading for a multi-year sideways move around the current price level. If you are a longer term, buy and hold Ruger investor, don't get shaken out if the stock tests the bottom of the trend ($45 to $50 per share). The company is just too fundamentally sound, both operationally and fiscally, and there are just too many reasons for firearms demand trends to continue in America. The Ruger stock chart is more than just a chart. It tells a greater story of the failure of Socialism in the face of deeply rooted American values.

