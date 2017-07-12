BCE: A Telecom Service Provider With Nearly 5% Yield And Consistent Dividend Increase

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) (TSX:BCE), a leading telecommunication service provider in Canada, has paid its dividends to shareholders for well over a century. The company also has consistently increased its dividend annually. Its quarterly dividend of C$0.7175 is equivalent to nearly 5% yield at the current stock price today. Although recent announcements of some government de-regulations and increasing competition from one competitor is adding headwinds to its business, the company is expected to continue to grow. Its target dividend payout ratio of 65-75% ensures its dividend sustainability. For investors seeking a stable and steadily growing dividend, BCE appears to be a good choice.

Business Overview

BCE’s business services include wireless, internet, TV, and phone subscriptions. As can be seen below, in Q1 2017, 34% of its revenue came from its wireless subscription, 36% came from its internet and TV subscription services, 18% from its wireline, and the remaining 12% came from its media business. It has a diverse stream of revenue.

BCE’s media service is operated through Bell Media. Bell Media is Canada’s premier multimedia company with leading assets in TV, radio, out-of-home advertising and digital media, including CTV, and many popular specialty channels. Its revenue is still growing despite strong competition from internet-based media providers.

BCE’s wireline broadband & TV service is also growing rapidly. It has 3.72 million internet subscribers and 1.47 million IPTV subscribers as at the end of Q1 2017. Together, the company’s internet and IPTV subscribers totaled 5.18 million or an increase of 11.6% from a year ago.

BCE also invested heavily in its broadband fibre network. It planned to increase its FTTP footprint to around 3.6 million homes, or 40% of its 9 million total fibre locations by the end of 2017. This will drive its revenue growth and improve its margin.

BCE’s fastest growing business is its wireless service due to strong data consumption demand. As a result, BCE’s average revenue per user [ARPU] has risen to C$65.66 at the end of Q1 2017, an increase of 4.2% year over year. In Q1, BCE added around 297 thousand postpaid subscribers, an increase of 7.7% year over year. Its churn rate of 1.17% is relatively stable.

BCE continues to invest in its wireless service in order to drive more revenue growth. Its LTE coverage now covers over 74% of Canadian population, up from 49% a year earlier. The company expects its LTE service to reach 87% of Canadian population by the end of 2017. Consider Canada’s vast geographic area, this is not an easy achievement. This increase in LTE coverage is significant because subscribers who are on LTE uses 40% more data than HSPA thus increasing its ARPU.

Manitoba Telecom Services Acquisition

BCE completed its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services [MTS] on March 17. The acquisition, which was originally announced on May 2, 2016, allows BCE to expand its foothold onto the province of Manitoba. It also boosted the company’s subscribers base by 5%. With this acquisition, BCE's annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA will increase by at least C$1 billion and ~C$380 million, respectively. On top of that, the company is expecting synergies. The estimated operational synergies is about C$100 million per year.

Balance Sheet

Like any telecom company, BCE needs to continue to invest in its telecommunication network infrastructure in order to build a substantial barrier to entry. However, building and maintaining this vast network will require intensive capital. BCE’s long-term debt to capitalization ratio is 42.2%. This is much lower than its competitor Telus’ 55.6%. BCE’s debt to EBITDA ratio in 2016 is 2.45. This ratio appears to be healthy (I would be concerned if the ratio is over 3) and the number is relatively lower than Telus’ ratio of 2.98. Overall, BCE’s balance sheet appears to be healthy.

Q1 2017 Financial Highlights

BCE’s Q1 revenue increased by 2.2% year over year due to increasing number of subscribers as well as an increase in ARPU. However, its revenue from product division declined by 8% due to competitive wireless handset pricing and lower business wireline data equipment sales. Its quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.4% to C$2,214 million due to higher service revenue. Its cash flow increased by C$71 million or 17% compared to the same period last year. This was due to an increase in cash flows from operating activities excluding acquisition and other costs paid.

In terms of business segments, BCE’s wireless service revenue increased by 7.1% year over year from C$1,693 million to C$1,814 million. Its adjusted EBITDA also increased from C$761 to C$818 year over year. In its media segment, despite growth in revenue, its adjusted EBITDA decreased from C$145 million to C$134 million due to an increased programming and content costs. The adjusted EBITDA of Bell’s wireline and broadband & TV segment slightly increased by 0.4%. The growth was moderated by regulatory pressures and the ongoing decline of its satellite TV business.

Dividends

As mentioned earlier, BCE has been returning cash to its shareholders through dividends for well over a century. In Q1 2017, the company announced a 5.1% increase making its quarterly dividend C$0.7175 per common share, or an annual dividend of C$2.87 per common share. This was the thirteenth hike since 2008 and its dividend had increased over 98% during this time period.

Since the company’s payout ratio is in the range of 65-75% of its free cash flow, the dividend appears to be well protected. On top of that, its business model offers a predictable and stable source of revenue. It is unlikely that there will be a dividend cut even in an economic recession.

Growth Prospect

As the demand for data is expected to remains strong and a steadily increase in its subscribers, BCE’s revenue is expected to continue to grow. However, Canada’s distant fourth wireless player, Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (OTC:SJRWF), is finally rolling out its LTE and is expected to challenge the big three (Rogers (NYSE:RCI), Telus (NYSE:TU), BCE) with its recent purchase of 7 spectrums from Quebecor. Although competition is expected to intensify in the upcoming few quarters, I think BCE will be able to mitigate this competition for the following reasons:

The demand for data consumption remains strong. This will positively impact its ARPU. Canada’s population is continuing to grow. In fact, the entire telecommunication industry saw a 1 million subscriber increase in the past 12 months. Shaw is conscious of improving its ARPU and an extensive price war is probably unlikely. In my opinion, Shaw’s greatest advantage lies on bundling its wireless service with its home internet and TV services. However, Shaw’s home internet cable and TV services operating base is in Western Canada where BCE’s market share is not high.

Beside the threat from Shaw Communications, another headwind BCE faces is the trend to de-regulate the telecommunication industry. The country’s regulator CRTC recently decided to ban any fees the wireless providers can charge to unlock their phone. It is estimated that this would cost the big three wireless service providers cumulative C$37.7 million. The recent decision is good news for consumers but bad news for the big three incumbents as consumers can easily switch between service providers. Overall, deregulation appears to be a continuing headwind BCE will have to face.

Investor Takeaway

Despite some headwinds ahead, BCE’s revenue is expected to continue to grow in the mid-single digits for the remaining 2017. Its business continues to generate free cash flow to support its dividend. With a dividend payout ratio expected to be between 65% to 75%, its dividend is indeed sustainable. As the company’s revenue continues to grow, we can expect an annual dividend increase. For investors who would like to see their dividend grow, BCE appears to be a safe choice. However, its share price appears to be fairly valued. The average 12-month price target of BCE indicates only a modest 6.8% increase (Source: Yahoo Finance Website). Investors should be careful to find the right entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.