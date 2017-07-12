Income Alert: When High Yield Does Not Entail High Risk

Compared with other utility peers, National is far and away the best value and will outperform in the future.

I’ve always loved the expression: “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.” I foolishly dismissed that wisdom years ago when I accepted a no strings attached all-you-can-eat buffet lunch while on vacation. All I had to do was spend an hour listening to a sales pitch for something I absolutely didn’t want.

I’m sure you can guess how that turned out:

After 3.5 hours of high-pressure sales techniques, bullied by a variety of sales reps, I fulminated and stormed out. Not the best attitude to carry while on vacation. I wasted half a day and my irritability lingered into the evening. I now recognize the veracity of that no-free-lunch statement, and not just in the literal sense.

When researching undervalued investment opportunities, I am always seeking the highest return for the least amount of risk. What I am seeking is not technically a free lunch, but a gourmet meal at fast-food prices. My strategy is that simple, and probably doesn’t differ all that much from other value investors.

What does set me apart is my proclivity for regulated entities, my affinity for international companies, and my threshold for acceptable returns (how much risk is acceptable for how much return). For example, safe equity "high yield" in the current interest rate environment is anything > 4-4.5%. Some folks are generating more yield than that via MLPs, REITs and BDCs, however they accept a commensurate amount of risk that is unacceptable to me.

I sleep better owning a low-growth dependable company at a 4.5% yield than investing in a riskier name boasting an 8% yield which may suffer a dividend cut. The sweet spot (as the federal funds rate hovers at 1%) is that 4-6% level for income investors. That is the level where you can still find a few hidden undervalued gems amid the crowded, overvalued listings. Let’s look at an example.

About National Grid (NGG)

National Grid is an international utility concentrated in the UK and northeastern United States. Their focus is predominately in the transmission of electricity however they also have investments in distribution, generation, and supply as shown in the image below. You may have read about a certain someone making a large purchase in a domestic power transmission business this past week. Warren Buffett’s pending acquisition of Oncor, based out of Texas, is a bullish signal that there’s significant intrinsic value in connecting consumers to the electricity they need.

National Grid works closely with Ofgem, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets in the UK on setting price controls via an RIIO (Revenue = Incentives+ Innovation+ Outputs) regulatory model. Ofgem is responsible for ensuring that consumers receive a fair price for their electricity usage while permitting a reasonable return for shareholders of the business. Controls are set in 8-year agreements with the current spanning from 2013-2021 for transmission and gas distribution and 2015-2023 for electricity distribution. National Grid is responsible for maintaining and investing in various projects to guarantee reliability, replace aging infrastructure, and to keep pace with demand.

A couple of noteworthy developments are now in the rearview: National Grid recently sold a majority of its gas division and paid out a special dividend from some of the proceeds. The group also came under lawmaker scrutiny in London, yet fortuitously exited almost entirely unscathed to retain their Systems Operator status with new responsibilities. There were concerns over conflicts of interest, but NGG allayed lawmakers’ worries by agreeing to separate its operating system into a separate individual entity to preclude these conflicts. In the end, National Grid was able to maintain its SO status which I view as a positive development.

In addition to its transmission business in the UK, National Grid serves 3.4M people in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. National generates 3.8GW via solar and fossil fuel powered stations in America. NGG is the largest distributor of natural gas in the region, an area dependent on heating their homes in the cold winters. NGG also has a very small footprint in non-regulated businesses like its liquid natural gas storage and transportation and home energy services.

3 Reasons Why National Grid Is a Great Buy Today

1. As a conservative dividend investor, my portfolio is highly allocated to utility companies. In the United States, many power companies are responsible for the generation of electricity. However, generation exposes investors to massive cost overruns like those at Kemper plant for Southern Co. (SO). These companies are also vulnerable to expensive environmental issues like coal ash cleanup for Duke Energy (DUK). Generators also have to compete with rooftop solar (TSLA) and other niche competitors. Finally, generators are subject to the ephemeral, and ever changing whims of politicians like this outrageous example out of Wyoming.



Suffice to say: As we’ve seen in the crude oil bear market, given the choice between a producer or a pipeline operator, the latter is safer and that is where National primarily operates.

2. Relative valuation. Let’s first take a look below at the price action over the past year to see if there’s any divergence with NGG compared with some of my favorite domestic utilities:

It’s clear National’s descent is much more dramatic than its peer group. Now let’s take a look at forward P/E ratios:

Again, NGG is far and away the cheapest and its multiple has compressed dramatically more than the others. But what about yield? Are investors rewarded with a larger payout if they invest today in NGG versus the others:

Presently yielding nearly 5%, National Grid trounces the others by wide margins. And remember, American investors are not subject to any dividend withholding so they will receive the entire payout. These metrics alone are not always compelling alone, but combined with the next reason they definitely are.

3. Fundamentals. As we can see above, National Grid's P/E may dip into the 13’s. But are there fundamental reasons for this decline? Let’s take a closer look at debt and credit rating first to see if anything alarming sticks out:

First stop, the credit rating of A- is superb. I own some Duke (DUKH) subordinated debt that is rated only BBB in comparison. Dominion Energy carries Baa2 (or BBB equivalent). National Grid's credit is considered safer than both of these SWAN stalwarts. But what about the debt level?

According the latest conference call in May, financing increased from 3.8% to 3.9% for the year (still very cheap) and much of the recent issuances were issued below 3%. For example, to fund gas distribution NGG issued £3.6 billion at 2.2%. That’s very cheap financing. NGG has access to a variety of international credit markets including utilizing US denominated debt as a hedge against its assets in the United States. Another important debt number to examine is the interest coverage (how well is the debt covered), and NGG passes with flying colors with over 5x coverage. It is abundantly clear that National Grid does not have a debt problem. Now let’s turn to earnings

Below is a snapshot from the latest earnings release:

Earnings continue to grow each year. Earnings per share increased 6.1% y/y and operating profit increased 5.4%. According to management’s repeated statements in conference calls and investor presentations, National Grid intends to drive growth of 5-7%. Thankfully, NGG expects to achieve this without major M&A (i.e. increasing the debt load) and believes this is an achievable goal by its previously forecasted capex plan.

The Dividend: Why Income Investors Should Take Note

As a utility, shareholders expect to receive a sizeable payout, but as demonstrated above in the charts, not all investors are adequately compensated at current share prices. National Grid pays over 5% (forward) if shares are purchased today at $60.26. To compare this with my DUKH holding, one would be paying over par ($26.31), to obtain a lesser yield (4.8%) with a lower credit rating (BBB). Another debt issuance I own NEE/PRI, yields only 5.05% if purchased at today’s price (over par) and also carries a lower BBB credit rating. And there’s another insult…these payouts will never grow.

National Grid's dividend growth is not as robust as some of its peers, but it did grow 2.1% last year. And that does not take into account the special dividend that was paid from the sale of its stake in the gas distribution business. National Grid is committed to sustainable dividend growth at least in line with inflation. Since dividend growth has been muted recently I expect that to reverse to the mean over the next decade. Additionally, as a firm believer in cycles, the British Pound is historically very cheap and if that trend were to reverse, National shareholders would be chief beneficiaries.

Conclusion

In the market, as in life, there is no such thing as a free lunch. There is always a "catch." The best opportunities spawn from analyzing those "catches" to determine whether the reward compensates for the risk or inconvenience. When I was on vacation, my time was limited and spending half a day at a sales pitch was a waste of time and not worth the free meal.

Like with any company, National Grid is not immune to obstacles, but it is much better equipped to overcome them than nearly any other common equity on the market. NGG is collecting fees like a toll booth and is highly regulated. These regulations can and do change with administrations and is something investors should keep apprised of. Additionally, the impact of Brexit is speculative and could have adverse effects on the pound or the British economy as a whole. Finally, if interest rates rise enough than servicing the debt may become challenging and investors may abandon safe-haven dividend stocks which could lead to unrealized capital losses.

With those risks identified, National Grid offers income investors a compelling opportunity at the moment to lock-in a 5% and growing yield at a relatively cheap valuation with excellent credit metrics. I have been adding during this dip and my cost basis is $65.00. Investors who purchase today will be a leg up from me, and I remain ebullient despite my unrealized loss. They also have a significant chance for capital gains.

I have no plans to sell my shares. I use DRIP to let compound interest work in my favor. I believe National Grid is a very strong buy at these prices. It’s no free lunch, but it’s a damn tasty one for cheap.

