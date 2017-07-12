Barratt Developments' (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barratt Developments Plc. (OTC:BTDPF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 12, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Executives

David Thomas - CEO

Jessica White - CFO

Analysts

Aynsley Lammin - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Howson - HSBC

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Jon Bell - Barclays Capital

Chris Fremantle - Morgan Stanley

Kevin Cammack - Cenkos

Gavin Jago - Peel Hunt

Andy Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Barratt Trading Update Analyst and Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

So, at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Thomas, CEO. Please go ahead sir.

David Thomas

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Today we've issued our trading update for the year ending 30 June, 2017. Firstly, I'm delighted to have Jessica with me for her first trading update as CFO, since her appointment on the 22, June.

So just starting on the overview, it's been a very strong year of operational and financial performance for the Group. We've driven a slight completion volume increase, significant profit improvements and all of this with an ongoing focus in terms of the quality and service that the business is providing.

Our sites were awarded 74 NHBC Pride in the Job Awards, more than any other housebuilder for the 13th year in a row. And we achieved our highest HBF customer recommend rating for the 8th year in a row.

Looking back at the year as a whole, our profit before tax is at record levels at around £765 million. Our net cash position as of 30 June as increased to around £720 million.

We expect to balloon on our 20% gross margin target for FY'17 that we originally said in September 2014. On our return on capital employed is up from 27% to around 29%.

So to provide a little more color on the numbers, the mortgage market remained very positive and consumer demand has remained strong throughout the financial year. And as a result, we are seeing an increase in completions to nearly 17,400. Because as I said in 2016, our joint venture completions reduced by nearly 700, but our wholly-owned completions showed good growth. Our private sales rate growth for the year increased by over 4% to 0.72.

Our private ASP was up 8% to 313,000. This was probably the mix with some house price inflation. We have a very strong forward order with forward sales at £2.14 billion. Our wholly-owned forward sales stand at £1.9 billion, 19% higher than the same time last year.

Land market conditions in the year remain attractive and we've identified excellent opportunities all of which meet or exceed our hurdle rates. Despite our brief house in the one market as per the new referendum, we still proved propitious 18,500 plots during the year.

In terms of the balance sheet at 30 June, as I said we've net cash of around £720 million. This is ahead of our guidance, reflecting strong trading; the timing of certain land and working capital payments. We continue to focus on improving our operating margin going forward and the introduction of our new house tie-up ranges and other margin initiatives will begin to positively impact margin in this new financial year. We will be reporting again in September, but we will update on current trading and more guidance for FY'18.

Thank you. And we will now be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Aynsley Lammin of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Aynsley Lammin

Hi, good morning. Two questions please. First of all, just wondering if you could give a bit more kind of color really on recent trading post election, have you seen an kind of slowing off, was it been holding up quite good, and if you could just maybe give a bit of comment on the context around recent trading in London as well?

And then, secondly, obviously you talked about the kind of the net margin -- the gross margin targets and obviously it will be met in this FY'17, should we expect kind of re-shifting of those margin targets formally, when you revise tender, will you give more guidance as to where your margins could get over the medium term? Thanks.

David Thomas

Okay. Aynsley, hi, good morning.

Aynsley Lammin

Good morning.

David Thomas

So, I think in terms of trading I mean just a couple of points. I mean first of all, when you look our numbers first half, second half or you look at the numbers since May, I think that you can see there is a strengthening of the year-on-year trading. And that ultimately reflect itself in terms of us delivering slightly higher completions and a forward order group result by 19%. When you look at the specifics in terms of pre-and-post election, we've looked at that, always off London, regional different price points every way we cut it, year-on-year the trading is better post the election. So, we've not seen any negatives in terms of trading post the election.

In terms of the gross margin, return on capital employed, I think we're going to say with our position, which is that we buy land on minimum gross margin of 20% and a minimum return on capital of 25%. We clearly always seek to exceed those when we buy land. We recognize that there is a lot for us to do in improving our gross and our operating margin. And we're already focused on doing that, but we have no plans to set short-term targets. I mean we report to the market six times a year and we will continue to provide guidance in terms of margin that we can actually report to the market.

Aynsley Lammin

Great. Thank you very much.

David Thomas

Thank you.

Operator

Mark Howson from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Mark Howson

Good morning, gentlemen. Just quick one, can you give us a figure for land creditors, have you got figures for that, first question. Second question if I may, can you give us a view for your, like-for-like cost inflation for this year and next. And also your view on house price inflation? That's the first few questions.

David Thomas

Okay, fine. Well, good morning, Mark. If I cover our cost inflation and house price inflation, and then, Jessica will pick up in terms of the land creditor position. So, if we take on cost inflation, I mean Steven will outline this in a little more detail in September. But, in essence we've seen cost inflation for the year through June 2017 running at around 3%. So when we look at the combination of labor and materials. As always, as we've seen over the last few years more pressure on labor and less pressure on materials. I mean what would be in terms of guidance for the year through June 2018 in September and Steven will outline that further.

In terms of house price inflation, it's quite difficult for us to measure house price inflation. So, we have to look at same house types on the same sites to cut our internal HCI measure. And we guess the HPI I mean in year 2017 above 3%. I mean that's the figure that started higher and we've seen some tempering of house price inflation during the course of the year. So, if I pass the call to Jessica in terms of land creditor.

Jessica White

Good morning Mark.

Mark Howson

Good morning.

Jessica White

Land creditor [indiscernible] were around £1 billion, they are consistent year-on-year.

Mark Howson

Okay. And just finally from me, has there been any physical change in the percentage of your completions in private and Help to Buy and have you got figures of what roughly that percentage is?

David Thomas

No notable change in overall times. The only thing just to -- I suppose to highlight is that the Help to Buy percentage in London moves from a maximum of 20% to a maximum of 40% back in February, March 2016. So therefore, when you look at the year-on-year comparatives, we're clearly seeing more Help to Buy participation in London, because we had it all the way through this year relevant simply for four months last year. In terms of as a percentage of private completions, then running around 40% of private completions.

Mark Howson

And finally if I may squeeze one last time, just in the Central London. Can you give us the feeling for the timing of sites for the JV and non-JV sites? So, I think some of the impact down 700 and you disclosed some of that, of course you've had a bit of gap in the sites, some of the sites being pushed into the June 2018. Can you give us the feel for the year-on-year sites movements that will be going on?

David Thomas

In terms of JV numbers, we've seen JVs draw in the year 2017 from our own 16 sites down to around 12 sites. When we look at delivery for joint ventures for the year 2018, I think we would expect something similar or somewhere around 700 building completions in the year to June 2018.

Mark Howson

Right. Okay. Thank you very much.

David Thomas

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Gregor Kuglitsch of UBS. Please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Couple of questions. Well, can you just maybe elaborate a little bit on the special element that is obviously up very strongly 24% in terms of volumes works at around 20%, it's a bit higher, I just want to understand if that's more timing over there is some current shift there?

The second question is on private ASPs, I work out the ASP in the order book, I appreciate there is -- it was in London mix still in there, but nevertheless it from 320,000 this year last year to around 354,000 it was a pretty bit jump. I want to understand, do they take special going on in there?

And then, finally, if you could elaborate a little bit on your volume guidance, so we can see our volumes in the order book are up quite nicely, not sure whether you actually given a guidance on overall sites. But obviously trading is strong, so I want to understand why you're holding back on volume guidance for 2018 please? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay, Greg. Hi, good morning. If I just run through those, I mean first of all in terms of the affordable percentage, I don't think it is precise, but I think there is an indication we've said historically that, we think that there is a blended affordable percentage for the group if we are delivering completely uniform ways around 17% or 18%. And if you look affordable delivery, if you go back over the last few years, we have seen affordable delivery way around out, we've seen it diving in 2016 and we are seeing up as high as 20.

So, I don't think there is anything, there is no policy changes that are driving us at this point, is anymore, not very much more about getting on to larger sites be able to deliver more of the affordable content our way. And we will still guide into our long-term position around 18 rather than 20.

In terms of the ASP in the order book, I mean I think to some extent you really covered it, because the reality is that the ASP in the order book will always be influenced disproportionately by London. Typically in the regional business, we're not taking forward order more than six months forward. Because, that's not the way the market operates, whereas in London we are taking forward orders more than six months forward. When you look at the wholly-owned forward order book, we have got a significant number of reservations for landmark place, our development one in the north flank of the Thames next to London. And average selling prices there will be high so average selling price is probably around 1.4 million 1.5 million. And so that will be skewing forward order book given the number of reservations are in there. That is partly for delivery in the year June 2018 and partly for delivery in the year of June 2019.

In terms of the volume guidance, I mean that, I think the reality is that we are -- what we think is, reasonable delivery targets. We think that, modest delivery and completion if we see somewhere in the order of 1% to 3%. If you look our wholly-owned business this year, we delivered volume increases of shade under 5%. When you look at the combination of private and affordable, the reality Gregor is that whether it's private or affordable, it's still got to do with it and we still got to secure the skills to do so.

So, we've grown the business in the last six years by around 55%, we're the largest housebuilder by some distance. And I think, what we got to do is to keep focused on the quality and the service that we're providing in terms of the houses that we're building and just keep our growth ambitions reasonably tempered. So that's really the backdrop.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you very much. Take care.

David Thomas

Thanks Gregor.

Operator

Jon Bell from Barclays Capital

Jon Bell

Yes, good morning. Couple from me, actually firstly, I wonder whether you could comment on market conditions in London, has there been any change in the last couple of months. And certainly just in the land market, has been there any change in your ability to get the first of land purchases? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay, Jon. Hi, good morning. Thank you.

Jon Bell

Good morning.

David Thomas

So, if I cover those two, I think first of all in terms of market conditions in London, really the short answer is, as we said in May, we've not seen any change in conditions for those that we outlined in January. I think you can see in terms of our delivery to June that we have delivered well in terms of London. We're very pleased with both the sales and the built London and when we outline are going into more detail in the numbers in September, as we said back in January, we are going to have a very strong completion delivery in London and we definitely delivered on that.

In terms of the hard times, I mean something that we look out very closely, not just our deferred times, but also the deferred times for our peers. And this is something that has changed dramatically if you look over the last four or five years is that, we were an outlier four or fives ago and saying look we believe you can get good deferred times in the market and we don't see that there is purpose in paying for the land upfront, where the cost of the faraway is relatively low.

What we've seen now is an increasing use of deferred times amongst our peers and we continue to see the ability to deferred times in the market as being attractive. And hence why we're running Jessica highlighting the figure and that probably represents 36%, 37% to the land bank on deferred pattern.

Jon Bell

Okay. Thank you.

David Thomas

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Chris Fremantle of MSSB. Please go ahead.

Chris Fremantle

Hi. Yes, good morning. It's Chris Fremantle from Morgan Stanley. I just want to ask you a little bit more on land pricing and whether you are seeing any more competition there, any more pressure on land prices and just if you look at some of the indices they don't where it needs to be following the house price growth that you've seen over recent years. Is there any movement there and if you are not really seeing that pressure, why aren't you seeing in your view?

David Thomas

Okay. Good morning, Chris. I think just in terms of just watching the market, we said historically that we are in process in London, zone 1, adding zone 2. We're running ahead of what you would expect in terms of house prices and I think our sales and probably some of the other housebuilders have not been able to close deals in London, because it's very difficult to achieve the hurdle rates.

What you've seen happen in zone 1, zone 2 over the last 12 months or so is that land prices have blacked off substantially. I mean obviously it's not a precise ratio, if you see a reduction in house prices then that could be amplified three times, so a 3% reduction in house prices could see a 10% reduction in land prices and its reductions in that sort of order that establish an nice rank of reporters.

In terms of the regional market, I think the vast position has been true and as you indicate, the land prices of North moved in line with house prices in a positive way. I think the reality is that the large builders, if you just look at the few largest builders ourselves present until today, we are drawing large amounts of land from strategic land banks in terms of off-market deals. Lots of people who are trading land moved into the market, they aggressively post 2011/2012 particularly in the back of the planning policy furthermore.

So there is a lot of land available that is coming through the system now with residential consensus. And therefore, we are seeing very, very attractive opportunities and I'm sure our peers are seeing very attractive opportunities to buy land in the operational market.

The final thing is, when we look our offer made towards what was accepted, our ratios are pretty consistent, so somewhere on for at least three or four offers we make, we are successful. I mean clearly, you got to monitor that ratio closely because you want to be successful on very offer you make. On the other hand, you don't want to be making 10 offers with no success. So we do monitor that very closely on a national basis and it remains pretty consistent over the last couple of years.

Chris Fremantle

That's helpful. Thank you.

David Thomas

Sure.

Operator

Kevin Cammack of Cenkos. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cammack

Morning, David and welcome. Just one question, I think here is a question -- I'm looking for confirmation I think more than anything David. If I look at the last official guidance, it would appear to me, and again, correct me if I'm wrong. The volume differential is really marginal and the main leader that seems to have gone up in the closing quarter looks to be on selling price, it seems pretty much pull down straight into profit. And hence, I mean, obviously you are confirming the -- you made a growth of 20. But, I'm sort of assuming that you have actually got through that relatively easily I don't want to pin you to a number, but just I want to feel comfortable that you've got through that with a bit to spare.

And I want to again come back and confirm what you said earlier that your belief was that your margins can actually still go up in the current year and beyond. And I ask that in a sense because you had one or two of your peers literally in the last few weeks. It's also saying that they are running out of steam in terms of getting their margins any higher. But, you appear to me anyway to be relatively confident that's not the case for you. So, don't know whether they were questions there, but just if you can sort of comment on those thoughts as much as anything?

David Thomas

Kevin, hi, good morning. I can turn that into few questions Kevin. I will give you two answers and we will just pretend that they fit the questions.

Kevin Cammack

Hope they both do.

David Thomas

Yes. In terms of delivery, I want to give you a little bit of context because when we came to market in May, we pointed towards the upper end of the range. And that's also slightly in precise science, but nonetheless we felt that we are going to deliver higher at that point in time. But, they remind to me from our May trading statement, I would have said roughly. We have very few reservations still to make, but definitely some in London.

And from the May trading statement to the end of June, we will have delivered circa of 3000 completions plus built completion and house completion activity to take place. And what we have been able to do first of all is, however slightly ahead of the volume guidance. And therefore, that's a positive in terms of profitability.

Secondly, and importantly profits, we have been delivering in terms of London, so we got a lot of both high price put up and low 600,000 products close to wind.

And thirdly, in terms of -- we have exceeded that, but just laying the final numbers in September, but the reality is, they is only 20 point, I would say consistently during the year that is a tough target. I mean, we set that target back in September 2014. And we said, about 20% gross margin for the year FY'17 and also 25% return on capital. Now, clearly, we got there historically in front of capital, but we just squeezed over the line.

And I think it was made more difficult to link into the second question it was made more difficult by London because we have seen some headwinds on margin in London. We will be laying back in January some price reductions that we have made.

In terms of margins going forward, I think I have to -- obviously, the usual caveat all things remaining the same, we absolutely believe that we can improve on our margin. I mean you have numbers -- you look at the numbers all the time. I mean, our operating margin is significantly behind some of our peers. We recognize that our structural things that we are not going to address, so for example, if your peer is much longer land bank, they will have hold in gains come through the P&L and we are not seeking to extend out land buying, we are very committed to our 3.5 year land bank.

But, more repeated one is something that we outlined consistently in the last three or four years. We are now -- this year around 25% strategic, we will have another look at that in September, but clearly we can move strategic furthermore -- further forward. And then, we launched one of our new site range, I mean we believe that we are really still providing great quality product that the consumer will find very desirable. But, we do believe that we can reduce the cost of production and make more efficient particularly on the range to make it more suited to timber frame or steel frame production.

And then, I could go on but I will just -- just one final point just to say that we did make a decision back in 2015 that we would stop our five-year warranty. So our five-year warranty went in place in 2009. It was a big loss in terms of selling houses back in 2009 and so on. But in 2015, but we don't accrue any benefits for that until November 2017, and then, we will start to accrue benefits. So, we got number of initiatives that are all designed to improve our overall operating margin.

Kevin Cammack

Thank you. That was extremely helpful, David. Thanks.

David Thomas

That's all. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from Gavin Jago of Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Gavin Jago

Morning, David. Morning, Jessica. Just a couple of easy ones to complete. First one is on JV line, I think you can look at the contribution perhaps for 2017 in the mid-20 million, just given where the volumes for the JV, is it guiding for 2018? Is there anything else we should be thinking about in terms of the pricing and the contribution, rather we should be seeing you setting up a similar profit line in the JV. Just one on the balance sheet, average that for the year, can you give us a feel whether that would [indiscernible] and maybe a little bit of guidance where it maybe tipping it out for the current year as well please?

David Thomas

Gavin, hi, good morning. Okay, so Jessica will answer both of those.

Jessica White

Hi, good morning, Gavin. If we take the balance sheet point going forward, we did expect the same balance investment in joint venture will be broadly similar to last year. And if we are looking forward in terms of profit, David already said we expect that to complete and hence would be at the similar level going forward. So, that would what we would expect and JV profit to be flat year-on-year.

Gavin Jago

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Andy Murphy of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Andy Murphy

Good morning, David. Good morning, Jessica. Just had a couple of quick ones, you talked a little bit about costs earlier on, I think that was a little more backward looking and forward looking. So, can you give us a flavor for what you think inflation, it's going to be for materials and labor for 2018 and beyond the outlook.

And the second is, definitely whether you could give us a flavor for what you were seeing in terms of labor market availability whether it's okay, whether you are struggling to find people or not? Thank you.

David Thomas

Andy, hi. Good morning. In terms, as you say the FY'17 position 20% was backward looking. I think in terms of the labor cost side of the equation. We have probably seen a reasonably consistent position year-on-year and I will come later in time from the second follow-up question.

In terms of the fuel cost, we are seeing cost pressures in terms of capacity or building materials and therefore we are looking for new prices because of lack of capacity. And we are also seeing lot of FX pressures coming into the marketplace. So, my sense is that, we guided 3 to 4, we come out at 3 and I may say we probably going to be guiding at 3 to 4 for XY, you've seen them coming out of course at 4. But, we will have a look at that in September; I think it will be resolved. But, that will be my sense of it.

In terms of labor, I mean, if you look labor -- the Bank of England construction figures have been round about 5% or 6% labor inflation -- cost inflation over the last couple of years. And what I'm saying is that, the industry -- while your industry is managing the demand labor by trying to use a ton of methods of production, they are possible. So, while timber frame has been loaned for a long time and we used [bathing grease] [ph] over the last 40 years. The reality is that the industry is using more timber frame now, I will say two or three years ago.

We always and some of our peers have been using light gauge steel frame and large form of block and all of that is helping to reduce the demand on certain labor particularly on bricklayers. So, we are doing more in terms of changing construction method and we are doing much more in terms of bringing in apprentices, trainees, and graduates to complement the work force stuff.

I think year-on-year, no great change. This is a big drivers why we are cautious on volumes as I touched on earlier, with [indiscernible] is that, we are not going to set ourselves often in a position of saying, look into over 5% to 10% volume growth when we have such a constraint in terms of labor.

So, we got to recognize that we got business, good quality housing; we got to provide good customer service. And we need to be tempered in terms of our demand. So, that really has been the backdrop in terms of cost from labor.

Andy Murphy

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions in the queue that will conclude today's question-and-answer session. And now, I would like to turn the call back to David Thomas for any additional or closing remarks.

David Thomas

Okay. Thank you very much. Thanks everyone for the questions. and I just like to just reemphasize that we do see that it has been a very strong operation on financial performance and we are very focused in terms of margin improvement as we move into FY'18. Thank you.

Operator

That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.