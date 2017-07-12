3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 12, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep track of all the most important news in biotech and pharmaceutical research.

And today is big and exciting! Let's get going!

Biosimilar trastuzumab has its day in front of the ODAC

In the United States, we've been quite slow to take up the question of biosimilars, which are analogous to generic medications. However, there are many outstanding questions that regulators have been wary of. As monoclonal antibody patents in cancer start dropping like flies, we are going to see an inrush of biosimilar versions.

Mylan Inc (MYL) announced recently that they've received the briefing document for the oncology drug advisory committee (ODAC) meeting. ODAC meetings are where the FDA assembles a group of key experts in the drug's field of research for a session to address concerns. MYL is pursuing the use of biosimilar trastuzumab (marketed by Roche as Herceptin) for metastatic breast and gastric cancer, as well as adjuvant treatment in combination with chemotherapy.

The briefing document outlined that MYL have, in fact, established similarity with originator trastuzumab in terms of activity, and there are no clinically meaningful differences in safety.

Looking forward: Given no red flags raised by the FDA at this time, it's very hard to imagine that MYL do not get the green light from the ODAC, at least based on scientific criteria. There are no new safety issues, and the studies to demonstrate similarity appear rather convincing. It will be interesting to follow the final decisions from the ODAC, but for now this looks quite optimistic.

So does biosimilar bevacizumab!

Amgen (AMGN) is also getting in on the biosimilar game, which is telling of the huge potential for these drugs. They are seeking licensure in the US for a biosimilar version of Roche's bevacizumab (Avastin), across 6 different forms of cancer that are currently treated using this anti-blood vessel antibody.

They too have received their ODAC briefing document. Similar to the trastuzumab biosimilar, AMGN apparently have presented a compelling case of biosimiliarity and safety to the FDA, as no serious flags were raised in the briefing document.

Looking forward: The potential here is quite staggering for AMGN, as they could be on the cusp of breaking into one of the biggest markets in all of cancer. As I've said before, the biosimilars story is one that every investor should be watching incredibly closely, because it has such dramatic implications for big pharma and their competitors. Generic drug manufacturers can seem a little unsexy from an investment perspective, but huge companies are getting into the biosimilar space.

The titans of kidney cancer come together

In renal cell cancer, the near-simultaneous approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) nivolumab and Exelixis's (EXEL) cabozantinib shook the salvage therapy stage, as both of these agents were shown to be better than standard treatment options for patients with recurrent disease.

So the natural question here is...which of these two companies will come out on top in kidney cancer therapy? Will it be immunotherapy or the next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor?

But maybe both? EXEL and BMY jointly announced the initiation of CheckMate 9ER, which is assessing three study arms in newly diagnosed, advanced renal cell carcinoma:

Cabozantinib plus nivolumab

Cabozantinib plus nivolumab plus ipilimumab

Sunitinib (the standard option)

The first two arms are not designed to be compared with one another, as both are powered to be compared with sunitinib alone. The study will look for differences in progression-free survival as the primary endpoint.

Looking forward: Very interesting to see these kinds of collaborations spring up, but of course it makes sense. Why compete when you can join forces and potentially establish a new standard of care? One immediate concern is the potential toxicity of the combination, as there have been several trials involving combined anti-angiogenic compounds and immune checkpoint inhibitors that have been challenged by safety issues. Cabozantinib has strong potential in previously treated disease, but it is also associated with a fair bit of toxicity. And nivolumab's toxicity, though less serious than something like chemotherapy, is unusual for a lot of doctors, so significant caution needs to be exercised moving forward.

Conclusions

So there has been a lot of exciting pots being put on the stove or just starting to boil over. You're going to want to keep an close eye on the biosimilars story, as this has far-ranging potential impact in oncology. But the combo study of nivo and cabo has the chance to radically change the standard of care if the two drugs are better than one.

Thank you for tuning into another edition of "3 Things." If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates whenever new articles of mine go live!

Have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.