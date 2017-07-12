Do Slowing New Car Sales Help Or Hurt CarMax?

Valuation wise, the stock is slightly cheaper than the market but pretty fully valued given a full cycle growth rate including the weak years.

I point out that new store growth was halted for ~2 years: 2008 and 2009.

Growth has proved consistent since the Great Recession with sales, eps, and store count steadily rising.

Introduction

For over a year now I have heard endless talk about how the auto sector and the accompanying new car market has peaked.

Car loan lengths have been stretched to as far as they can go like an Olympian stretching a rubber resistance band.

The US automakers continue to scrape along the bottom of the market with very low valuations.

GM data by YCharts

And alone on an island in against this backdrop stands one of the leading used car dealers, CarMax (NYSE:KMX). With their ugly blue and yellow squares dotting the edges of America's highways acting as masts for their sea of old Camrys and pickups, the firm is a familiar site.

But how has it done since the Great Recession and how will it perform if the auto market has indeed peaked?

A weak new car market could mean more demand for CarMax's products or higher pricing as supply starts to shrink.

The firm could suffer as auto market demand swoons across the board or the middle class continues to get squeezed by healthcare costs, sneaky inflation, and stagnant wages.

Which will it be? Let's dive into CarMax and find out!

Financial Results

Since the 2009, CarMax's results can be summed up in one word: impressive.

Sales are up 116% in 8 years, or 14.5% annualized. SG&A expenses have grown only 76.7% over that same time period.

(Source: S&P Capital IQ via Fidelity)

On the bottom line, net income grew the fastest of all, up 125% since 2009. Eps followed growing from $1.27 per share to $3.29 in 2016. That growth came from the aforementioned net income growth and a reduction of 30 million shares, a quarter of the shares outstanding in 2009.

Balance sheet wise, CarMax has levered up quite a bit to expand their store base, buy back stock, and for other purposes. I get it: interest rates are low, they started with almost no long term debt, and hey, everyone is doing it, so why shouldn't we!

(Source: S&P Capital IQ via Fidelity)

Someday MBA programs will teach a course on herd mentality instead of covering the intricacies of forex trading and asset backed securities, but I digress.

The company's assets consist of a very minor amount of cash, 4.7 of property, plant, equipment, and inventory of cars which turns over 8 times a year or so.

The biggest asset the company has is its portfolio of 10.6 in auto loan receivables.

Comprising 65% of assets on paper, and likely a much higher amount if value you could sell the assets for was considered, the performance of this portfolio is key to the company's future.

How Many More CarMax's Can American Support?

There is something to be said for simple companies that have one or two business units that are related to each other and have a straightforward growth story and business model.

CarMax has around 175 locations and present and plans to open 8 or so in fiscal 2018.

How much growth in locations CarMax can sustain is a tough question to answer. The National Automobile Dealers Association says there is between 16 and 17 thousand dealers in the US. These dealers sell new and used cars with some doing one exclusive and many doing both. These dealers come in all shapes and sizes.

For me a reframing of the question is a better way to look at it. It is not how many stores can CarMax open, but how many will they have to close in the next downturn to stay profitable and running on all cylinders.

For a clue to that answer, I dug into their 2008-2009 report to get an idea of what to expect.

Their 2009 annual report has a very interesting passage regarding this very thing. Leading up to the Great Recession they grew their store base by a healthy 15% clip. Starting in August 2008, they slowed store growth and eventually brought it to a complete halt, mothballing a few stores already in progress.

2009 sales fell 15%, which is not so bad considering the severity of the downturn and the cyclicality you would expect in a used car dealer.

I bring up this point that given CarMax is cyclical because of the nature of what it sells, the growth trajectory and future projections of the company should be viewed through a full cycle lens, as the current growth per year is likely to be less when slower years are factored in over the long term.

Used Car Price and Sales Trends

I was fascinated by CarMax for a long time before this article because I would always read notes about the company being whipsawed around on analyst notes or indicators on used car prices from the company, the OEMs, or other sources.

To start the analysis of this, we look at the used car price index from Manheim Consulting.

A clear uptrend is present but with its fair share of ups and downs, including the two large drops corresponding with the recessions.

A more interesting graph is the gross vehicle margin over time. Note that the data includes CarMax as part of the publicly traded group.

(Source: Manheim Consulting)

Compared to this clear downtrend, CarMax had 13.8% gross margins in FY17, 13.3% in FY16, 13.2% in FY15, and 13.1% in FY14. Clearly CarMax has above average margins for the industry or what amounts to a snapshot of the public industry players as it would be very hard to capture gross margin for the thousands of tiny used car dealers out there.

CarMax also has a slightly rising gross margin trend of late, also out of sync with the graph above.

And lastly we look at price changes in the last 3 years by used vehicle type. One can clearly see tremendous strength in pickup pricing. Overall, it appears larger vehicles of all types are outperforming smaller ones.

A possible explanation for this is falling crude and falling gasoline prices since 2014. This could have an actual or psychological impact on buyers who are less focused on fuel economy when it is a smaller line item in their budget.

(Source: Manheim Consulting)

This trend was confirmed last quarter when CarMax execs spoke on the conference call about the large amount of pickups and SUVs coming off lease and how that should support their margin going forward, even as they expected some price deflation.

Valuation

Finviz shows expected eps next year of $3.97. The stock currently trades at $63.67, for a forward pe of 16.03.

Normally I would include a free cash flow to price metric, but it is difficult to tell what CarMax's free cash flow is. For the past 3 years they have issued more debt than they repaid, which is funding their loan book growth, new store openings, re-modelings, and share buybacks. This is of course assisted by money staying in the company.

The company bought back 500m worth of shares in 2017 and 900-1b the previous 2 years against a marketcap of just under 12b. Again, it is not clear how much the company would be able to return to shareholders given constant leverage, but I believe it would be closer to this year's share repurchase amount rather than the $900m to $1b they achieved in the previous 2 years.

Overall, CarMax's valuation does not get me excited. I would call the valuation slightly undervalued compared to the market and peers and relative to the company's growth, which has so far proved consistent after the Financial Crisis.

But taking into account that store openings are likely to slow or go negative in the next down turn, the average growth rate of a cycle makes the current valuation pretty fair.

Conclusion

In a high priced market such as the current one, a fair priced stock could be a good play if you have a mass of capital waiting to be deployed and see a near term recession as unlikely, but I am not going to be on my brokerage app at 930 tomorrow lining up to buy CarMax shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.