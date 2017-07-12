UniQure Looks To Break 6-Month Highs And Is Still Significantly Undervalued

While risks are inherent in such a stock, I expect uniQure to be revalued in the medium term as excess pessimism leaves the name

Shares of uniQure (QURE) have shed three quarters of their value in the past two years as the gene therapy bubble has deflated and management decided not to renew European marketing authorization for Glybera due to lack of demand for the treatment. As shares hit new lows management was obligated to refocus their clinical efforts and taking various cost-saving measures, including cutting 20% to 25% of its employee headcount.

However, as the old saying goes, it's not about where you've been but where you're going. A look at the six month chart shows the share price ready to push past recent highs and potentially gain some momentum.

Hemophilia B Program in the Spotlight

AMT-060 is a gene therapy candidate consisting of a codon-optimized wild type FIX gene cassette, the LP1 liver promoter and an AAV5 viral vector which utilizies the firm's own proprietary technology platform.

In late January the company's Hemophilia B program AMT-060 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. In mid-April it received PRIME status from the European Medicines Agency, allowing for accelerated review of its Marketing Authorization Application.

Long term follow up data from an early stage trial was announced on July 10th. The phase 1/2 trial includes 10 patients receiving a one-time intravenous administration of the treatment and is comprised of two dose cohorts of five patiens each. The first dose cohort is receiving 5x1012 gc/kg and the second 2x1013 gc/kg.



Of patients enrolled, nine had severe hemophilia (FIX activity of less than 1%), while one had moderate disease (FIX activity of 1.5%). Nine of the ten patients needed chronic infusions of prophylactic FIX therapy when they were enrolled, while one used FIX therapy on demand.



Figure 3: Source Investor Presentation

All patients showed improvements as seen in reduced FIX replacement therapy and bleeding frequency, while no spontaneous bleeds were reported in the last six months of follow-up in the high dose cohort (total bleeds reduced by 64%). Eight of nine patients who previously required chronic FIX infusions discontinued prophylaxis after treatment and remained prophylaxis-free at the last follow up. The drug had a benign safety profile with no severe adverse events reported- however, three patients were noted to have elevations of alanine aminotransferase (ALT), but levels came back down and the incident didn't occur again.



Oppenheimer released results from a survey of 25 hematologists and oncologists that suggested physicians were dissatisfied with current treatment options and responded positively to a blinded AMT-060 product profile. Analyst Hartaj Singh suggested 60% market penetration could be achievable and slapped the stock with a $17 price target, more than double the current price level.

Adding to the Bench

At the beginning of June the company announced the appointment of Steven Zelenkofske as Chief Medical Officer, adding experience to the executive lineup. With varied experience at the likes of Sanofi-Aventis, Novartis and Boston Scientific to name a few, his most recent position was as Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head of Cardiovascular/Metabolism at AstraZeneca. I see this hiring as a net plus for the company.



Interestingly enough, he has been granted 175,000 restricted stock units to vest over three years to vest in thirds each year.

First Quarter Earnings



The company announced a cash position of $120.3 million, which accounts for 75% or so of their market capitalization. Net loss of $20.3 million for the quarter is expected to decrease significantly, while they actually burned around $12 million of their cash pile. I still expect a secondary offering could come in 2018 in the absence of accessing other forms of non-dilutive funding.

Other Assets



The company's AMT-130 Huntington's Disease program saw new preclinical data presented recently, demonstrating efficacy in a large animal model including dose response reduction of mutant huntingtin protein (50% to 80%) and widespread vector distribution in the brain. The toxicology study should begin in the next few months and will enable the firm to submit their IND. While very early stage, the program appears quite promising. I wouldn't expect to see value from this program realized until late 2018 or 2019 at the earliest.

Figure 4: Preclinical results (source: investor presentation)

As far as the company's gene therapy collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for chronic heart failure goes, readers should keep in mind the firm has received $140 million to date and stands to receive up to $2.3 billion in milestone payments, not to mention double digit royalties. All the while BMS is footing the bill for research and development costs, took a 9.9% stake in uniQure's stock, and with warrants could own up to a 19.9% stake.

Bottom Line

At today's current low valuation I believe the stock is a strong buy for readers who have done their due diligence and like the story. The company has three promising assets, one of which will be transitioning to late stage studies and has received BTD. Their cash position amounts to 3/4 of the stock's market capitalization, and it's as if the market is completely blind to the potential of their Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration.

As excess pessimism leaves the name, I wouldn't be surprised to see shares revalued in the medium term.

Risks to the story include disappointing data in late stage studies for AMT-060, clinical setbacks including enrollment delays in the pivotal trial, competition (including gene therapy programs from Spark/Pfizer, Dimension and Sangamo), and dilution to name a few. Data for single infusion of Spark's SPK-9001 was quite strong, with a 99% reduction in annualized bleeding rate and 96% reduction in infusion rate. As for the need to tap capital markets, assuming a cash burn rate of $10 to $15 million one would expect them to access funding in mid to late 2018 (not taking into account milestones from Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration).

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.



