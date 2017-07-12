Emerson Electric: Yield Now, But Growth to Come

It will continue to sell businesses and make acquisitions in pursuit of its industrial strategy. It is likely to be able to buy cheap and sell dear.

Investors are concerned that its restructuring is tilting its activities more heavily toward hydrocarbon industries, although demand from them has been good and will continue to be.

Emerson has been a mediocre performer for some time, and although it is supported by its dividend yield, it seems to offer little excitement.

Over the last year and a half, Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), like many other large industrial conglomerates, has performed more or less in line with the market, other than its "Trump Boost." Since Emerson is not notably involved in defense industries, its "boost" was comparatively mild. Other than the market's positive reaction to its fiscal Q1 report on February 7 and the increased guidance that accompanied it, subsequent to their post-election jump its shares have returned to being market performers.

Emerson has a tough row to hoe with investors: it is refocusing its businesses, and an increased share of this new focus will be on the hydrocarbon sector, which naturally raises investors' concerns. Much of this focus, including significant portions of the valves and controls business it recently bought from Pentair (NYSE:PNR), is on the upstream side of the oil and gas business, which, if anything, benefits from low hydrocarbon prices. But building exposure to petroleum industry capital investment of any kind is greeted skeptically by investors these days.

Its shares have probably held up as well as they have because of the goodwill and inertia generated by Emerson's sixty year history as a "dividend aristocrat." While it clearly treasures this reputation, recent dividend increases have been less generous than in the past, and are unlikely to accelerate anytime soon. A dividend yield of 3.2% is certainly supportive of its price. But an analysts' consensus of 2% higher earnings in the current fiscal year ended September 30, 12% next year and 11% the one after does little to justify a current year P/E ratio of nearly 23X. Downside protection from the dividend accompanying limited upside from earnings growth suggests that the stock's holding pattern will continue.

However justified this may be in the short-term, it probably should not affect investors' longer-term expectations from the stock. Revenue declined 1.8% in fiscal H1, although it showed a slightly improving trend (flat in Q2). But Emerson's EBIT margin rose 80bps to 16.4%. By the standards of diversified industrials, that is not lofty, which suggests that further improvement is possible. It is typical of such companies that they have considerable operating leverage, so relatively small increases in unit demand can boost margins disproportionately.

Having restructured assiduously, Emerson has not merely improved current margins but increased that operating leverage, so that when demand strengthens, profitability may improve dramatically. In short: Emerson is building a capability to surprise investors positively that was only vaguely foreshadowed by its Q1 report. And it is likely to be a surprise: there are few obvious indicators of customer demand for many of Emerson's products.

Process industries, which comprise a large and increasing share of Emerson's customers, are poorly understood by investors. All the more so their capital investment requirements. Further, they are mostly 'old' industries, out of favor largely because everyone takes their products for granted. The days of radically new materials - Teflon®, carbon fibers, carbonless copying paper − are not behind us: the next generation of major innovations in materials science is already coming to market. But as I have discussed elsewhere, large-scale production is some way off, and in many cases it is not even clear what bulk manufacturing technology will look like.

Meanwhile, producers of everything from diesel fuel and paper to yoghurt and acetaminophen must optimize manufacturing. Most of this is a matter of tweaking existing plant: although the petrochemical sector has seen something of a boom in plant construction recently (after a long drought), few other industries are rushing to build new plant. Economies of scale are essential to process industries, so large plants are the rule. They are therefore expensive and likely to depress prices for the product they produce before the market absorbs the resulting capacity. So greenfield investment carries a penalty beyond just its cost, and manufacturers delay it as long as they feel they can, pursuing incremental improvements in efficiency and capacity instead.

Since these are 'old' industries, investors may be forgiven if they think that their manufacturing processes no longer contain any mysteries. In fact, as plants have come to be as large as medium-sized towns, they have become less and less 'typical': site and the vagaries of construction in effect create manufacturing microclimates. It is rare that identically the same plant is built, but even if it were, it would not perform identically to its clone. Productivity can be affected by orientation toward the sun and prevailing winds, the peculiarities of local inputs and the talents of staff (each individual's ability is magnified by the large amount of capital with which he or she operates).

What Emerson provides these manufacturers is the equipment that allows them to boost productivity incrementally. Big orders are rare, and relative to its revenue, order backlogs are not large. Much of its business is a matter of developing ways to monitor and adjust process parameters centrally: thanks to this, fewer employees need to wander around the plant checking gauges and adjusting valves. In addition to supplying these components, Emerson services them and provides process management software.

Most investors are familiar with the term 'optimization,' and realize that in investing, it involves trade-offs. The same is true in process industries. Processing time against the energy required is just one example. A margarine maker, for instance, will optimize the cost of various edible oils against the characteristics of the product it wishes to produce and the cost of the different processing that will be required. As in investing, more alternatives and greater control over them improves the accuracy of optimization.

This is not so much a feature of Emerson's other industrial businesses, which supply power and control to machinery of a more conventional type. Here its direct customers are more likely to be machine builders and industrial contractors than the manufacturer that uses its products. The profile of these businesses is not so terribly different than that of Emerson's businesses with process industries, except the service component, where there even is one, is smaller.

Emerson's continued ownership of businesses, such as ClosetMaid, is becoming less appropriate to its strategy, and those that have not already been sold off probably will be. A couple of them should attract good prices. For all that Emerson's involvement with process industries probably weighs on its valuation, 'purity' of exposure might actually improve it. At present, Emerson is neither one thing or another. It is a conglomerate, but one so skewed toward one (admittedly broad) industrial segment that its diversification is more of a distraction - to investors and perhaps to management - than a support for its valuation. Investors do not buy Emerson for exposure to plumbers' tools or InSinkErator, so realizing their value through sales makes sense.

Emerson's industrial markets are fragmented, so funds raised through the sale of unrelated businesses can readily be deployed in furthering its industrial strategy, and probably at reasonable prices. But then, there is its sizable business in temperature control, ranging from industrial refrigeration to household thermostats, accounting for 27% of fiscal 2015/16 revenue. There are minor synergies between this business and Emerson's industrial activities - refrigeration is integral to numerous manufacturing processes − but clearly, this business is heavily exposed to the construction cycle.

Consequently, it has experienced divergent trends, as can be gathered from the charts above. Housing has had a weak recovery, while commercial, institutional and civil construction recovered to pre-Crash levels two years ago. Supplying components for climate control in commercial buildings is the more profitable part of this activity, so the Obama housing 'recovery,' while hardly helpful, has had less of a negative effect on Emerson than might be imagined. However it is questionable whether these activities fit comfortably with it strategy.

Despite investors' fears, downstream investment in the oil and gas industry continues, and upstream investment in the U.S. is surprisingly strong. Other than petrochemicals, no process industry is experiencing an investment boom, but then, they rarely do. The fact that investment has been relatively soft only increases the need to optimize capacity, and this plays to Emerson's strengths. Non-process manufacturing investment has been healthier, and is likely to continue to be. Construction may not boom, but it is unlikely to collapse. Emerson's situation is comfortable, so that its current valuation probably presents few risks. Its potential to produce positive surprises is strong and growing stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.