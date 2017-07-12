Palladium: The Best Precious Metal Investment

Palladium is cannibalizing the industrialmarket for platinum so the strength in palladium comes at the expense of platinum.

Palladium can be traded through the Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL), and out of all the commonly traded precious metals (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) and ETFS Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)), it has performed the best over the last 12 months and is likely to continue to outperform the alternatives.

Thesis

Palladium outperforms the other precious metals because it benefits from a very niche automotive demand. Technology is driving improvements in automotive catalyst designs, allowing machinery parts that were once fabricated with platinum to be replaced by palladium.

These technological improvements are the cause of palladium's strong performance relative to platinum. And the upward pressure in palladium and the downward pressure in platinum will continue until the two metals reach per-ounce parity so investors can go long on palladium and short on platinum for a market neutral pair trade.

The Background

I first noticed the opportunity in palladium in 2013 after losing interest in gold and silver due to their dependence on U.S Federal Reserve policy and inverse correlation with American bond yields. Investing in gold is like betting on lower real bond yields which is, in turn, a bet on inflation.This is a problem because inflation is one of the key metrics central banks use to set interest rates, and this tends to negate the effect inflation would have on real yields.

Palladium is different from traditional precious metals because most of its demand comes from industrial use. And because of palladium's robust industrial use, investors can make an investment thesis based on simple economic forces like supply, demand, and technological improvement.

The Opportunity

Palladium and platinum are both used to create automobile catalysts, and they fill a similar role within these devices. However, palladium is cheaper than platinum, and this creates an economic incentive to use palladium instead of platinum whenever possible. This economic incentive has driven technological improvements to diesel autocatalyst fabrication because automakers want to replace platinum with palladium:

In the past, diesel vehicles used platinum and only platinum in their autocatalyst system but over the years, as the technology has improved, we have started to see substitution taking place into diesel,” JM’s Reinaldo O’Meara said. “This is a relatively recent phenomenon – it has only started happening in the last five to seven years.

Palladium currently trades for around $850 per ounce while platinum trades for around $910. I think palladium prices will continue to increase while platinum prices continue to decline. When the metals reach per-ounce parity, there will be less economic incentive to replace platinum with palladium and the trend will reverse.

There is a predictable pattern in the price of platinum and palladium relative to each other. When palladium is expensive (compared to its average price), platinum tends to perform better but when platinum is expensive (as it is now) palladium tends to perform better.

Risks to the Thesis

There are three major constraints on this investment thesis. The most important constraint is time. This opportunity will not last forever because when palladium becomes more expensive than platinum, there will be less economic incentive to substitute palladium for platinum.

Electric vehicles are another risk to the thesis because they do not require catalytic converters. But I believe electric vehicles and catalytic converters are on the same team; demand for both is driven by environmentalism. And even if electric vehicles begin to phase out traditional vehicles over the long term, the same environmental awareness that drives demand for clean energy will also drive demand for catalytic converters as countries improve their vehicle emissions standards.

Conclusion

Palladium is cannibalizing industrial demand for platinum in automotive machinery. And unlike gold and silver, it is not as dependent on the actions of the U.S Federal Reserve. I believe palladium's strength comes at the direct expense of platinum. And investors who want to make a market neutral pair trade could hedge their long position of palladium through a short position on palladium, if possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.