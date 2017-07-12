Toyota: Trucks Keep Telling The Story

I expect the second quarter to yield better financial results than some of the bearish views on autos this year.

(Unless otherwise noted, all sales growth figures are on a DSR % basis)

Toyota’s (TM) June sales reflect significant strength within the right auto categories to deliver on second quarter financial results. The month reflects a 2.1% increase in sales year-over-year; with strong gains in SUV’s and pickup trucks. I’ve been writing about a few automakers that are gaining in SUV/truck sales, as these units offer higher profit potential than small cars. Subsequently I see companies like Toyota faring better in the first half of the year than some have suggested.

Trucks are king

As Toyota car division sales declined by 10.7%; SUV’s and trucks lead the way in June. As lower average fuel prices have enticed American consumers back toward bigger cars, the Toyota 4Runner had a great month with a 23.9% increase in sales. The 4x4 is up 16.6% in the first half of the year. Toyota highlander sales climbed 28.3% in June; while the Rav4 crossover turned in a 24.7% increase. At 34,120 units sold, the Rav4 has overtaken the Corolla as Toyota’s bestselling car in the United States. All three of these cars have positive sales growth this year, and showcase American consumer demand’s shift to utility vehicles. Even the ever expensive Land Cruiser grew sales by 11.1%. This animal of an SUV is expensive; and the margins on them are definitely better than that of the Camry. Overall the Toyota SUV division increased sales by 30.8%; bringing total SUV sales to 65,984 units.

Looking past SUV’s, Toyota’s pickup lineup remains strong. This keeps in line with rivals like Ford (F) or Fiat Chrysler’s (FCAU) Ram series; who have relied on trucks to offset their losses in other areas. The beloved Tacoma (even as a “buy American” nut, I’ll admit this truck is cool) turned in a 4% increase in sales. The Tundra had an even better month with 4.3% growth in sales.

Lexus followed the trend

In terms of financial reward, success in the higher priced Lexus brand is equivalent to the gold mine that is the Cadillac Escalade for General Motors (GM). Lexus delivered in June. While the car division lost 11.5% in sales, their SUV lineup outperformed. The NX grew by 13%, the RX by 4.5%, and the LX by 30.1%. Though we should note that the LX has relatively low sales and it isn’t hard to accumulate that type of percentage growth rate. The negative Nancy of the Lexus lineup was the GX, which had a 17.1% fallout in sales. Cumulatively, Lexus’ truck division grew sales by 15% for the month. Profits abound on these types of vehicles as wealthy buyers’ load them with extra options along with the marked up luxury price tags.

April and May also look good for truck’s/SUV’s

April and May also appear to look good in terms of the company’s upcoming second quarter results. The Rav4 had a best ever April showing with a 5.3% sales increase based on volume; and grew by 14.1% in May. Combined with June’s strong performance, the Rav4 is a strong anchor in light of slower Corolla sales. Collectively, Toyota SUV’s grew by 12.9% in April, and 15.1% in May. Pickup trucks were not quite as consistent. The Tacoma weakened by 6.1% in April; but rallied in May with a small 2.4% increase. The Tundra fared better; and collectively Toyota’s truck’s fell 1.5% in April, but offset the losses with a 5.2% gain in May.

To me, the overall growth in SUV sales means the potential of a much higher profit margin. Assuming the company has managed inventories well on the car side, the combination of SUV/truck gains could spell good news for Toyota’s Q2 results. Unlike Ford or General Motors, Toyota managed an overall sales increase in June. This helps bolster my argument even further considering that sales gain was primarily SUV driven. At 118,875 SUV’s/Trucks for the June, revenues and earnings should at least remain relatively stable.

