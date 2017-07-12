1-800-Flowers.com: Do You Like The Business Or Not?

Focusing on the numbers, it's not terribly difficult to build a bull case for 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (FLWS). Recent numbers have been skewed by a number of factors, notably the 2014 acquisition of Harry & David and a fire that same year that significantly impacted the company's Fannie May chocolate business.

Ignoring those effects (as well as some smaller acquisitions and dispositions), organic revenue growth has been solidly in the 3% range the past three years (including guidance for FY17, ending July 2). Adjusted EBITDA has improved each of the last three years, even pro forma for the H&D purchase. The pending sale of the Fannie May business to Ferrero for $115 million moves FLWS to a net cash position. Pro forma for that sale, a 6x+ EV/EBITDA multiple provides a full-turn discount to peer FTD Companies (FTD), while a zero-growth, ~12.5x, EV/FCF multiple seems reasonably cheap given recent performance.

This is a company that is driving some growth - if relatively modest growth - in terms of both revenue and earnings. Yet it's valued as if that growth will stall out. And its continuing discount to FTD, in particular, makes little sense given that FLWS clearly has outperformed its rival since FTD was spun-off from United Online in 2013:

The problem looking forward is that it does indeed look like growth will stall out for FLWS. The Harry & David acquisition looks good, for now, but that's still a business that has had cyclical and branding issues throughout its history. And the florist business looks at risk both from secular trends and from competition, particularly for FLWS's BloomNet wire service business.

As for peer comparisons, I continue to believe that FTD is overvalued, if not an outright short. As such, I'd expect FTD's multiple to come in toward FLWS - rather than the other way around.

With FLWS trading at a three-month low, and below where it was valued ahead of the seemingly attractive Fannie May sale, there's perhaps an argument for some upside here. And a long FLWS/short FTD pair trade still looks modestly intriguing, even after its success over the past three years. But I'm too skeptical of the business model here to get too excited - even if admittedly the fundamentals still look attractive.

The Business Is Still Growing

Like FTD, 1-800-Flowers.com has diversified away from being a florist pure-play. In fact, FLWS actually is more diversified. About one-third of FTD's U.S. segment operating income (14% of its profit comes from operations in the UK and Ireland) comes from its Provide Commerce segment, which itself includes the ProFlowers business; the rest comes from flowers.

In contrast, fully half of FLWS's FY16 category contribution margin (essentially segment-level EBITDA) came from its Gourmet Food & Gift Baskets. That segment includes Harry & David, acquired in 2014, and which likely contributes ~35-40% of the segment's profit (assuming modest growth from standalone FY14 EBITDA of $28 million, against FY17 total segment growth in the $85 million range). That segment includes bakery Wolferman's, popcorn brands Moose Munch and The Popcorn Factory, Fannie May, and cookie provider Cheryl's (along with a few other smaller brands).

The other half of the business comes from flowers, with the Consumer Floral business driving one-third or so of profit and the BloomNet wire service close to 20%. And of late, growth has actually been solid across the board. Per the 10-K, organic revenue growth was 2.8% in both FY16 and FY15. After the Q3 report in May, FLWS reiterated full-year guidance for FY17 revenue growth of 3-4%, with Q4 benefiting from an Easter shift into that quarter. That's a notably better performance than that of FTD.

All three businesses seem reasonably healthy. Consumer Floral revenue grew just 2% pro forma in FY16 (which included the benefit of an extra week), after a modest organic decline the year before. But revenue has grown 6% so far this year, and FLWS has consistently improved gross and EBITDA margins in the segment. Contribution margin has increased for 11 straight quarters, per the Q3 conference call. Segment profit rose 8% in FY15, 17% in FY16, and another 12.5% so far this year. 1-800-Flowers.com clearly is taking share from FTD in that category, and holding off some of the competition from startups in the space.

BloomNet sales fell last year after FY15 growth, but it's rebounded with nearly 3% growth YTD. The shift of Valentine's Day to Tuesday in CY17 helped that segment (and Consumer Floral), but profits have increased steadily regardless (10% FY15, 4% FY16, nearly 8% YTD).

Gourmet Food has grown nicely as well, including 9% revenue growth in FY16. Contribution margin rose high-single-digits pro forma in FY15, another ~6% last year. The result is rather steady consolidated growth in Adjusted EBITDA: from ~$76 million in 2014 (pro forma for Harry & David) to $80.4 million in FY15 to almost $86 million last year. Reiterated FY17 guidance suggests 9% growth to $93.5 million at the midpoint.

From a P/E standpoint, the low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid- to high-single digit Adjusted EBITDA increases seem reasonably priced in at a multiple of ~20x FY17 EPS guidance ($0.45-$0.47, up 5-10% YOY). But cash flow should outpace EPS going forward, as capex should trail D&A. That's particularly true given the divestiture of Fannie May, which includes 80 stores. And that sale, per the Q3 call, results in the loss of only $4 million in contribution margin. Pro forma for that sale (more on that later), FLWS's valuation looks closer to 12-13x normalized free cash flow plus cash - a basically zero-growth multiple at an 8% discount rate.

The fundamental argument for FLWS then, is pretty easy to make at the moment, particularly with the stock off about 14% since early May (and actually below the levels reached before the Fannie May sale was announced, which spiked the stock 6%+). The market is assuming zero growth going forward - but the 1-800-Flowers.com business is still growing, with little sign of a near-term slowdown. If it continues growing, then FLWS should be trading over $10 - easily.

Do You Like The Business?

Truthfully, Tuesday's close of $9.40 does look a little too cheap from a short-term standpoint. Recent results look solid and the Fannie May deal was a good one (~28x EBITDA and 1.3x revenue both compare very favorably to overall multiples). But I'm not quite sold on recent growth rates persisting - from two different perspectives.

From a fundamental perspective, there's one key offset to recent EBITDA growth: synergies from the Harry & David deal (and a larger review of the business made at the time). FLWS management said it had identified $20 million in synergies, $10 million of which were captured in FY15 and FY16 (per the Q4 FY16 conference call). Adjusted EBITDA in FY16 rose...right about $10 million from FY14 levels (again, pro forma for the Harry & David acquisition). And FY17 guidance suggests another ~$8-9 million increase this year - about in line with synergy targets.

Pro forma for Fannie May, EBITDA margins look to be about 8%. FTD is targeting 8-8.5% after admitting it needs to reinvest in its business - but FTD has a larger profit share from its high-margin florist services segment than does FLWS. I'm skeptical there's much, if anything, left in the way of fat to cut. And synergies aside, it looks there's been modest margin compression the past few years, which has basically offset the revenue growth.

From a qualitative perspective, I'm simply not a huge fan of the flower business. The reputation of FTD, Teleflora, and 1-800-Flowers.com isn't great, with the most common complaint that consumers don't get what they're promised:

source: Consumer Reports, April 2016

The response from florists is that they don't make enough money to go all-out on orders. And the number of florists continues to decline. The combination has led to a number of startups in the industry, though their early market share seems minimal and FLWS management, at least, has largely shrugged them off.

I'm not simply not that sold on the flower business posting much market growth going forward. Granted, 1-800-Flowers.com probably has the opportunity to take share from FTD, as has been the case of late, though new management and potentially new strategies from that rival might make it a better competitor going forward. But there's certainly a risk that an industry that is relatively stagnant in a good economy could see a significant downturn once the macro cycle turns.

As for the Gourmet Food business, I'm similarly skeptical - though I see Harry & David as a key hinge in terms of an investor's viewpoint of FLWS. It's worth pointing out that FLWS paid only 5x EBITDA for Harry & David in 2014, which had gone bankrupt under private equity ownership in 2011. The extent to which that bankruptcy was due to P-E debt, the impact of the recession, and/or mismanagement is up for debate, but it's clear that $50-$100 gift boxes of high-end fruit and crackers is a cyclical, and potentially risky, business.

All told, I do think there's reason to think that recent growth rates will moderate - and perhaps to apply a bit of a cyclical multiple to the FLWS business. If 1-800-Flowers.com continues to grow the way it has for the last three years, FLWS is undervalued. But I'm not convinced those trends will continue.

Valuation

At Tuesday's close of $9.40, FLWS's market cap is about $613 million. Net cash, pro forma for the Fannie May sale, should be $53 million (though that figure could be reduced by tax treatment). That implies a roughly 6.2x EV/EBITDA multiple - a turn-plus discount to FTD. And assuming FTD can zero out interest expense, and that the gap between the D&A and capex run rates continues, that implies normalized free cash flow at $44 million (assuming a 35% tax rate, above that seen in both FY16 and FY17). FLWS itself guided for ~$40 million in free cash flow in FY17, which seems to support that calculation roughly.

Post-Fannie May, then, FLWS is trading for something like 12-13x free cash flow and ~20x adjusted EPS (both plus cash). The cash flow, figure, in particular looks attractive if, again, 1-800-Flowers.com can continue to post some growth. Meanwhile, it seems quite clear that the company is looking for acquisitions with its dry powder from the Fannie May sale - and that could materially change the case here. Assuming the company instead chooses to add ~$15 million in EBITDA at a 7-8x multiple, EPS could jump to $0.60 and free cash flow should exceed $50 million.

That seems to imply some upside here. A 7x EBITDA multiple - closer to FTD - as is still gets the stock to $10.50, as does a low-growth 14-15x FCF multiple. With an acquisition and a bit of multiple expansion, $11-$12 hardly seems overwrought. With FLWS continuing to decline, a price below $9 suddenly seems reasonably attractive - and that price may be on offer ahead of the Q4 report in late August.

I'm not sure it's quite enough to take on the business model, here, however. I do think a long FLWS/short FTD pair trade still looks somewhat intriguing. That would tease out some of the potential industry and macro risk, and given that I see ~10% upside in FLWS and 15-20% downside in FTD, in theory could offer double-digit returns. The major risk there is that FTD's turnaround efforts drive optimism toward its stock, and with its new CEO in his seat for less than 10 weeks before the company's last earnings report (the Q1 release in May), that is a possibility.

Either as a standalone long or hedged with FTD, however, the case isn't quite strong enough. (Ironically, it's somewhat the opposite of my take on FTD, where I like the short case in theory but can't quite get there based on valuation.) A price toward $8 - where normalized FCF multiples are nearing 10x - might make FLWS too cheap to ignore. But even at a three-month low, I don't think FLWS is quite cheap enough.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.