Ocular Therapeutix Receives CRL: Creates Bonus Short Opportunity

In after-hours trade on Tuesday, Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) announced that it had received a complete response letter -- CRL -- for its DEXTENZA NDA submission. The stock tanked as much as 33% in extended hours of trade.

FDA Rejection

The CRL stated that the FDA can't approve the NDA in its current form. The whole reason for the rejection was due to manufacturing issues with respect to a plant inspection that was performed during a pre-NDA approval inspection in May of 2017. The company issued a response for form FDA-483 on July 10, 2017. The problem is that the response came in too late. In addition, Ocular also submitted new details of a manufacturing change in equipment on July 10 as well. The company believed that the new changes would cause the FDA to extend the Prescription Drug User Free Act -- PDUFA -- to add more time in the approval process. Unfortunately, the FDA decided that it would instead give a CRL to the company. The FDA noted that it did receive the company's NDA amendment from July 10, 2017 but did not review it before issuing the CRL. The issues lies with management, because it received notice about form FDA-483 on May 5. In a conference call on May 5 Ocular management noted that the issues on form 483 would be easily resolved. They claimed that such issues could be easily fixed because it would only involve better inspection procedures and improved employee training. The main issue involves the inspector finding contamination particulates such as aluminum during the inspection. In order for the FDA to approve DEXTENZA the manufacturing deficiencies must be resolved first. The problem is that it could be many months before such issues are resolved, if at all.

Same Problem

It would be great for DEXTENZA to be approved by the FDA to help these patients. The problem is that management have continued to fumble the football so to say. What is meant by that exactly? Well, if one researches the company's history it would be observed that back in June of 2016 DEXTENZA had also recieved a CRL. If you are guessing that the CRL was because of manufacturing issues, you would be right. This is a quote from the CEO Amar Sawhney from July of 2016 when the FDA rejected DEXTENZA because of manufacturing issues:

"Importantly, there were no clinical issues identified in the CRL pertaining to efficacy or safety related to the post-surgical pain indication. Labeling discussions with the FDA are ongoing. We remain optimistic that Dextenza will be approved once these open manufacturing items are closed. We will continue to work collaboratively with the FDA so they can finalize their review of our NDA, and are committed to bringing Dextenza to market as rapidly as possible."

Does that sound familiar? Well, it should because that's nearly the same response the CEO gave in this latest rejection of DEXTENZA due to manufacturing issues in these quotes below:

"We are evaluating the FDA’s response and plan to work closely with the agency in an effort to satisfy the requirements related to the NDA"

AND this quote as well:

“Importantly, there were no clinical issues identified in the CRL pertaining to efficacy or safety related to the post-surgical pain indication. We believe that DEXTENZA can be approved once these open manufacturing items are resolved.”

In July2016 when DEXTENZA was given a CRL, the CEO stated that such manufacturing issues would be resolved the next time around. Well after one year it seems that Ocular is still having the same issues with its manufacturing process. The biggest problem is why have manufacturing issues not been looked at or addressed properly in over year since the last CRL? If management was serious about FDA approval a lot of these issues would have been fixed since the last CRL.

Financials

According to the 10-Q sec filing, Ocular has cash and cash equivalents of $80.4 million as of March 31, 2017. A lot of this cash comes from a public offering that was priced for $7.00 per share. The company sold 3,571,429 shares of common stock at that price. The net proceeds was $23.3 million after all expenses were accounted for. The company stated in its SEC filing that it expects its cash on hand to last until the 2nd quarter of 2018. Typically, biotech companies do not wait that long to raise cash. Therefore, investors should expect a cash raise within the next few months. That is especially true now that the FDA has given a CRL for DEXTENZA. The company will probably try to raise cash at a higher price then wait for the stock to trade lower.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with shorting Ocular. Such a risk would be if management can get the FDA to agree to a shorter approval time frame. That depends upon discussions with the FDA on when the company will be able to submit another NDA for DEXTENZA. There is a high probability that if a new NDA is accepted, it could take anywhere from 6 months to a year for approval. Even then, there is no guarantee that the manufacturing issues will be resolved in time. On the other hand, if the manufacturing issues are resolved, and it does get FDA approval that would be a major risk for shorting. The good news is that in the short-term shorting Ocular is not a bad move. That is because the issues raised in the CRL for manufacturing could take at least one year to resolve, if at all.

Conclusion

The CRL of DEXTENZA based on manufacturing issues will likely cause the stock to fall in the short-term. Management had the potential to resolve manufacturing issues from the previous CRL that was given back in July of 2016. The financials don't provide enough of a cushion. That means that there will likely be dilution within the next few months. There is a risk to shorting if management can resolve the manufacturing issues on a new NDA submission. Considering that it has already failed to fix manufacturing issues twice already, the chance of that happening is highly unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.