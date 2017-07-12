Ulta Beauty - This Is A Trader's Market, Buying Opportunities May Come At A Moment's Notice

Drivers include the lack of legislative action from Congress with the new administration, Amazon's highly unsettling move into grocery and too much concern about "when" the next correction will occur.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was down nearly 5 percent Tuesday. The driver was a publication from the Wall Street Journal with the focus on department stores discounting cosmetic items to win back customers. Seeking Alpha also provided some perspective in highlighting other peers including Estee Lauder (EL) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) being pressured from the news.

It was also stated that Oppenheimer recommended buying shares of Ulta as weakness drove down the stock price. Oppenheimer believes that Ulta’s strong fundamentals will be able to weather any increasing competitive storm on the horizon. I tend to agree.

The plunge was a big one as it dropped Ulta’s stock price below a key 10 percent level with respect to the company’s 50-day moving average. This level of decline has only occurred on four separate occasions over the previous five and a half years; with the January through July 2014 period being the only time the 200-moving day average dipped below the 10 percent threshold.

Overall, the midpoint of 2017 witnessed very strong market performance. But this performance has not come without erratic trading patterns. The three high-level categories of which I believe the most impact has been weighing on markets has included the lack of passage of any new legislation by Congress with the Trump administration in charge, Amazon.com’s (AMZN) recent acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM), and increasing pessimism and expectation for a major correction/recession.

Some may claim that there are too many data points suggesting all is headed for a hard fall. But this is just not true, as one can poke holes in any argument that macro trends are not improving. Of course, an unforeseeable shock could occur at any time, but this is no different than any typical day, any month, any year.

As a result, there are very volatile gyrations that have been occurring on an individual public company basis. What I have heard lately is that the volatility indices have been low. But just by considering the chart above, Ulta has clearly been impacted by volatility, which has been driven by speculation (no surprise here).

Any company with strong exposure to retail risks a day like Ulta had, it doesn’t matter who you are. Investors are truly rattled, as e-commerce growth has reached a point where tangible negative impacts have accelerated. Whether it has been store closures or declining retail product sales and channels shift, investors have become more and more accepting that the disruption of e-commerce is changing the current landscape before our eyes.

This type of sensitivity and fear is what allows traders to thrive in an otherwise subdued broader market low volatility trend. Yesterday being a perfect example as broader markets were muted (a slight hiccup from speculative stories involving President Trump’s son and guess who? Russia), while Ulta was whacked because department stores are discounting cosmetics to gain back their customers.

Let’s think about this scenario really quick. Ulta has exposure to physical retail, with 990 stores as of the most recent quarter. Despite retail’s assumed demise, Ulta witnessed retail comparable sales at 11 percent during the most recent quarter. Including e-commerce, and performance was at 14 percent. What is driving growth? The tune of greater than 23 million active guests enrolled in the Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. These loyal customers generate close to 90 percent of Ulta’s total annual net sales.

So, department stores are attempting to discount cosmetics products by offering $25 reward card for every $100 beauty purchase, and/or 15 percent discounts on cosmetics. These promotional offers will not be beneficial to reducing store closures, nor more profitable store margins. The longer and/or heavier these promotions continue, the more negative the impact. Ulta has nearly 8 percent of the entire U.S. population driving its retail and e-commerce business. Defending this pie and/or increasing it is something Ulta has been very strong at and will continue to do so.

Another important point worth mentioning is location. Ulta is not competing in the same location as many department stores, but is more broadly focused in suburban areas, smaller markets and urban markets. Ulta is essentially much closer to residential areas via strip malls versus traditional shopping mall areas, where many department stores are located.

This is much more appealing as customers are able to go to an Ulta store in a similar proximity where they get groceries, gas, hair-cuts, dine out, etc. Some of these loyal customers of Ulta may receive a promotional email from Macy’s (M) or a 20 percent discount offer in the mail, only to not make the trip based on a variety of factors. Traffic, preference for Ulta’s superior product category, or consistent shopping patterns due to better location (some shopping malls are in deteriorating locations due to strip mall growth, among other factors).

E-commerce poses a threat to Ulta, only because e-commerce is synonymous with Amazon. Ulta’s e-commerce business accelerated strongly to 70 percent growth year-over-year (YoY). The company is quickly approaching $400 million in trailing twelve-month ((TTM)) e-commerce sales, and is poised to reach the $500 million mark soon.

Amazon’s move to acquire Whole Foods (WFM) continues place pressure on multiple sectors, namely grocers, foodservice and retailers. While I admire Amazon’s competitive aspirations, the company will not be the sole successful market performer in all of these sectors. I do not doubt that Amazon will continue to impact as many markets as they can, but I also do not doubt that many traditional retail companies will still thrive as they are also able to adapt. This could involve further consolidation or even stronger partnerships with e-commerce companies.

The last point worth mentioning is Ulta’s valuation and financial fundamentals. Many investors have often complained that Ulta is too expensive to take a stake in. Well, they are in for a treat if they don’t already know. Ulta is trading 31 and 26 times fiscal year 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates, which are GAAP-based. These are the lowest levels since fiscal year-end 2014.

The fundamental picture is extremely solid. Ulta is estimated to grow net sales by 21 and 14 percent over the next two years. The company is also anticipated to increase its profit and EBITDA margins towards 9 and 18.5 percent respectively, leading to diluted EPS expectations of 27 and 19 percent over the next two years.

The balance sheet is solid, as Ulta has no debt, and over $470 million in cash. The company’s receivables and merchandise inventories are more than all liabilities; property and equipment, net is also nearly at parity with total liabilities.

Over the TTM period, the company generated $250 million in free cash flow, after investing nearly $400 million for the purchase of property and equipment. The company has been buying back stock, but this has declined over the TTM period; GAAP net income is expected to increase by 25 and 16 percent, so reducing shares is not necessary for highly robust diluted EPS growth.

I have owned Ulta since August of 2016 (my initial entry). During 2016, my average price per share was $241. I have since then, averaged the stock twice. Once in May and yesterday. Overall, my average price stands at $261 per share.

I understand the emotional reactions that speculative news engenders for markets, and in Ulta’s case, for individual companies. But betting against Ulta as the company continues to succeed, at the expense of broken business models is also a risk itself. We have recently witnessed heavy promotional activity and deflation in the grocer industry. Ulta’s physical and e-commerce strategies and business model are not equivalent to department stores.

As a result, I view the potential impacts from the decisions to significantly discount cosmetic products by department stores as temporary and less impactful than what some may be thinking. I also believe that Ulta can be very successful in competing in concert with e-commerce growth. Yesterday’s decline has reflected a strong buying opportunity for long-term investors.

