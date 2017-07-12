Fred's Inc.: Avoid

Fred's Incorporated (FRED), an operator of over 600 general merchandise stores and pharmacies across the southeastern United States, has recently stumbled across a string of bad news that has left many investors severely in the red. At this time, until the company can show it has a brighter future ahead, I strongly believe the stock is a Hold at best, or an outright Sell for investors that were previously only holding on hopes of the Rite-Aid (RAD) deal working out.

Recent Losses

In December 2016, Fred's reached a peak of around $18.50 per share, which was approaching a 13-year high for the stock. This was greatly due to the announcement of the company agreeing to acquire 865 Rite-Aid stores as part of a greater agreement between Rite-Aid and Walgreens (WBA). For a company that only has around 600 stores of its own, the Rite-Aid acquisition was a huge deal that would have completely changed the company entirely.

Unfortunately, on June 29th, 2017, this deal was canceled out of concerns it would not receive approval from the Federal Trade Commission. Fred's was left with nothing except for a $25 million payment for compensation as a result of the deal's failure. The stock has since lost approximately 69% from December 2016, when the deal was first announced, to July 11, 2017, during the continued fallout after the deal's cancellation.

FRED data by YCharts

Looking at technical indicators, Fred's has a history of ebb and flow. The chart shows constant peaks and valleys since 2005, with news of better or worse sales generally being the catalyst in price increases and decreases, respectively. This time, however, I feel Fred's will not be recovering and may trade in a support range of $5-6 for the foreseeable future.

Decreasing Sales

As mentioned above, the stock was primarily flying high because of the potential of the Rite-Aid deal. Now, with the deal off the table, it is important to understand the true value of the stock since there are no major publicly-disclosed catalysts beyond the usual monthly and quarterly financial reports.

Fred's is currently not profitable. For the first quarter of 2017, it reported a net loss of $0.98 cents per share, totaling $36.5 million across 37.35 million shares of outstanding stock. This is a huge difference from the first quarter of 2016, which saw net income of $0.03 cents per share, or $1.3 million, across roughly the same amount of outstanding shares. While the company did report the $0.98 cents per share loss included $16.9 lost due to legal expenses as part of the Rite-Aid deal, this is the only exception to otherwise unprofitable daily operations.

Net sales were $532.3 million, which is down 3.1% year-over-year in comparison to $549.5 million in sales in the first quarter of 2016. While CEO Michael Bloom stated on the first-quarter earnings report that they "expect to be profitable on an operational basis by the end of 2017," this assertion became even more questionable on July 6th, 2017 when the company announced a 5.3% year-over-year decrease in June sales to $197.5 million from $208.5 million in June 2016. The CEO stated this was partially to blame for "cooler than average temperatures" impacting summer merchandise sales, in addition to closing 29 under-performing stores.

Excuses, Excuses

While the CEO stated the lower-than-expected June sales were due largely in part to lower than average temperatures, this is hardly enough to reassure investors and realistically only a very small part of the reason why. Further, this is not the only time such an excuse was used. For example, this past January, sales also similarly dropped 5.6% year-over-year, with the CEO then stating that "higher than average temperatures" were to blame for decreased winter merchandise sales, in addition to "intense competitive conditions." There seems to be no clear forgivable reason why sales continue to drop year-over-year and the company remains unprofitable. Shareholders deserve better explanations than temperature perceptions and "competition" with no further elaboration or plans on how to tackle such competition.

If competitive pressure is to blame, the company, for example, could create a strategy to start selling online and have an e-commerce presence, which it currently does not have but its competitors do. For example, Dollar General (DG) has a full selection to purchase online and have shipped to customer addresses, while Dollar Tree (DLTR) has bulk items available online that can be shipped to their stores, thereby saving customers time and ensuring a smoother, quicker customer conversion flow. Considering that Fred's serves enormous amounts of rural and under-served areas in the southeastern region which require customers to travel long distances to reach a store, this would be a huge growth opportunity that would ensure sustainable success and customer reach. Unfortunately, there has been no significant discussion of such an idea, and the company has no current plans to begin selling anywhere other than through a brick-and-mortar store. This is a bad sign in 2017.

Conclusion

I calculate that the book value of Fred's is around $7, but may drop further given the current company-wide declines. This is far from the high-flying action of reaching $18 only months ago, and thus the stock may be settling in to longer-term bearish and slow-moving territory with no foreseeable major catalysts on the horizon.

Thus, with nothing more than hope from the CEO that 2017 should end profitably, only the most loyal investors or very long-term dividend investors should consider holding, if only out of individual investor's personal beliefs in the company. Even swing traders looking to buy now and sell on an upswing, like historical charts suggest, should stay away as the recent bad news and disappointment of the failed Rite-Aid deal make the near-future gloomy and questionable towards a good-news swing.

In summary, unprofitable financials, a lack of a solid growth and sustainability plan, and a share price already near book value with no upcoming catalysts make this stock a Sell and Avoid until a clear, solid plan shows proven results towards profitability in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.