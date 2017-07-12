PepsiCo: Earnings And Dividend Review

Yesterday, PepsiCo (PEP) announced second quarter earnings of $1.50 per share, which beat analyst expectations of $1.40 per share. The earnings beat made it at least 21 consecutive quarters of meeting or beating earnings expectations. Despite the performance, shares eased 0.5% in trading. A deeper look inside PepsiCo's financial performance shows that the company may be a long-term gain for the patient investor.

PepsiCo's second quarter earnings marked the sixth consecutive quarter of earnings growth. While earnings may be growing at a modest 3%, it is impressive that management has grown on earnings on nearly no revenue growth. PepsiCo has grown revenue for three quarters in a row after eight consecutive quarters of revenue decline.

In terms of forward outlook, analysts have seemed comfortable with PepsiCo's future earnings prospects. Analysts are expecting 8% or better earnings growth in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively. While analysts have made slight tweaks to their outlook over the past few quarters, the adjustments have not been significant.

Income investors can look at analyst expectations on top of the recent dividend increase as support for the stock's 2.8% yield. If estimates remain on target, the company's payout ratio will drop from its current 60% to 49% by 2020. In addition to good earnings support, PepsiCo's free cash flow is also supportive of its dividend. With $6.7 billion in free cash flow over the last twelve months, the company is clearly capable of making the projected $4.6 billion in dividend payments over the next twelve months.

One note of caution for investors may come in PepsiCo's decision to buy back shares. While I understand the good intentions of share buybacks, I am biased to their shortcomings. From the financial analyst standpoint, it becomes harder to evaluate stocks that have eroded their equity position and increased their leverage because of buybacks. Financial analysis like return on equity and projected dividend growth (derived from return on equity) becomes skewed under these circumstances.

Overall, I believe that the investment prospects for PepsiCo investors are positive. After the share buybacks end in 2018, the company has the potential to shift its shareholder distribution strategy towards stronger dividends. This combined with analysts' earnings expectations should bring income and capital growth to investor's portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.