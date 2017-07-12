Ford's Dividend Is The Only Reason To Buy

Ford Motor’s (F) shares are languishing. The auto company is in a tough spot in its most important market, the United States, as sales continue to slide. Though Ford Motor forecasts higher profits in 2018, a lack of short term catalysts is likely going to continue to weigh on the auto company’s share price. There is no reason to buy Ford Motor but for the dividend.

Ford Motor’s shares have not done anything for shareholders lately. And how could they? U.S. sales have begun to decline, and the company said that it expected its 2017 adjusted pre-tax profit to drop compared to 2016, citing higher costs, volume declines and negative currency effects. Though the auto maker guided for higher profits in 2018, investors have essentially been on strike and gave Ford Motor’s shares a pass.

The trajectory of vehicle sales in the United States is still the single biggest factor affecting Ford Motor’s share price. Unfortunately, things are not looking all that good for the U.S. auto market, and Ford Motor is feeling the pain. Ford’s June U.S. vehicle sales dipped 5.1 percent compared to last year, selling only 227,979 vehicles compared to 240,109 vehicles in the same month last year. Things are not looking much better for Ford Motor year-to-date: The auto company has sold 1,301,102 vehicles in the first six months of the year, reflecting a decline of 3.8 percent compared to the same period last year when Ford Motor sold 1,353,048 vehicles.

Things have started to look a little better in China for Ford Motor lately. Ford Motor sold more than 100,000 vehicles in the month of June, reflecting an increase of 15 percent over last year’s June. That being said, though, since U.S. sales are still sliding, investors are very concerned about the future profit outlook for Ford Motor, especially if a U.S. recession would hit the auto company (those concerns are reflected in Ford Motor's very low 7.1x P/E ratio based on next year's estimated earnings). On the other hand, the company’s excellent dividend (which Ford Motor should be able to sustain in my opinion) has protected investors from an even stronger decline in the company’s share price.

Ford Motor’s shares have slid 6.5 percent this year, and I expect the environment for U.S. auto companies to be tough in 2017 and beyond. The lack of a dominant near term catalyst is likely going to keep a lid on Ford Motor’s share price moving forward. However, Ford Motor still pays investors one of the highest yields for an S&P 500 company - its dividend yield currently sits at 5.29 percent, and I think it is the only reason why an investor can justify buying Ford Motor at this point.

Your Takeaway

The only reason to buy Ford Motor right now is the dividend. U.S. auto sales continued to drop in June, and Ford’s year-to-date vehicle sales figures don’t look much better. Though China is doing better, it doesn’t really move the needle for investors. The lack of any short term catalysts suggests that Ford Motor’s shares will have a very hard time moving higher, especially if Ford Motor’s U.S. sales trajectory doesn’t improve. That said, Ford Motor’s dividend in excess of 5 percent provides some downside protection for investors. The dividend is the only reason to buy Ford Motor today, despite the auto company’s low market valuation. I expect Ford Motor's shares to trend sideways for the remainder of the year.

