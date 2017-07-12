High-Yield Bonds Q2 Update: Still No Bubble Forming

High yield bonds remains a misunderstood asset class that often gets disparaged, despite its outperformance of stocks (based on the S&P 500 Index (SPY)) with 1/3 less risk since at least 2000, about 18 years running. High yield bonds continue to perform quite well even through the oil crash and recent increases in the Fed Funds rate. Going back even further, during the 2013 "Taper Tantrum," when the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate rose from under 2% to 3%, high yield bonds still pulled in about a 6% return -- defying the notion that rising rates automatically cause declines in high yield bonds. A July 1st article in Barron's titled "Surprise! High-Yield Bonds Are Still Holding Up," explained why:

"Business trends remain positive for high yield, says Margaret Patel, manager of the Wells Fargo High Yield Bond fund. Defaults are lower, corporate earnings are growing, and the quality of new issuance is higher. (More than half of the new issues are rated in the higher-tier double-B level). Meantime, the economy shows little sign of shifting out of the status quo of slow growth, low inflation, and low interest rates. 'That’s been a very positive environment for the high-yield market,' says Patel."

Another analyst in the same article noted: "Valuations for high yield continue to be high. That makes owning these low-rated bonds “more of a coupon-clipping exercise” than an opportunity for capital appreciation."

I made the same point at the beginning of 2017 in this article, stating that for this year high yield was simply about earning the yield. For income focused investors, just earning the yield is fine. In fact, if we tune out all the ups and downs of high yield since the beginning of 2013, the annualized return for the asset class in the last 4.5 years comes to about 6% -- right around the effective yield of the asset class. The chart below shows the total return for high yield from 1/1/2013 through 6/30/17. This makes sense, since a bond is typically issued at par and repaid at par -- leaving just the annual yield for investors over time.

Although there is almost always negative press about high yield and warnings of a bubble (see examples here, here and here in addition to SA articles), I do not see a bubble forming. The chart below shows prices for the High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). What do we see for the last two years? The price as of today's closing was $87.64. The price exactly two years ago was $88.88. This means high yield bonds are 1.3% lower priced today than two years ago. If we look at the other popular ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), the results are worse, a 3.7% decline in prices in the past two years. This is not how bubbles are formed. The returns have only been from interest earned, which is simply based on time, not from rising bond prices.

The same dynamic has played out for the first six months of 2017. At the start of the year HYG stood at $86.55, and today is at $87.64. So far the expectation for 2017 played out as predicted, with high yield returns basically equal to the interest income. For buy-and-hold bond investors like me and my clients, this is just fine. For traders who see "junk bonds" and their ETFs (which comprise under 2% of the total high yield market) as assets to trade actively with tops and bottoms to "play," this lack of volatility is not helpful.

I expect high yield to continue its generally benign course of action for the following reasons:

(1) Oil prices and high yield bonds are simply not as correlated as they once were, as seen in the chart below. The fact is that most of the damage is done. Dozens of weaker energy companies already filed for bankruptcy, and the market realizes that the midstream MLP sector is not going to go bankrupt over lower oil. This is not to say that oil going back to the $30s will not hurt high yield, but the effect will be far muted versus last time, and the rebound much faster.

(2) The economy is doing just fine, and high yield bonds are more affected by recessions and similar economic weakness rather than factors such as Fed Fund rate increases. The last jobs report was strong, and as noted above, corporate earnings are growing.

(3) Falling default rates. A corollary to point (2) is that default rates are dropping. As reported by Bloomberg, according to Moody's, the default rate for high yield fell to a two-year low in Q1 2017. The drop in default rates and continued outlook for low defaults (see point (4) below) is a key factor that offsets the fact that high yield spreads remain at lows.

(4) Lack of debt repayment pressures. This is an important factor, noted by Moody's in their report about default rates. The point here is that many companies have already refinanced debt and extended maturities, taking advantage of the recent strength in the high yield market. This means that possible weakness in the high yield market in the next year or two will not have as large an impact, simply because many companies have already taken care of upcoming maturities and can "wait out" a possible credit crisis. There are many examples, such as in the MLP space, with numerous companies raising equity, preferred stock and bonds in the past 12-18 months. This will help keep default rates low.

(5) Long term interest rate increases remain muted. Fed fund rate increases? Seemingly irrelevant. In the meantime the 10-year treasury rate is 2.36%, down from 2.45% at the start of 2017. It may have something to do with the fact that European 10-year yields are far lower, with Germany at 0.55% and France at 0.91%. Even Spain and Italy are lower than U.S. rates, go figure. As long as these European rates are so far lower, I believe there will be a cap on long-term U.S. rates -- unless the Fed keeps up the Fed Fund rate increases beyond expectations.

Where will high yield go from here? I believe that the sector will continue in "coupon clipping" mode for the foreseeable future, since with spreads still at lows, further gains in underlying bond prices are unlikely. With the effective yield still at 5.8%, the asset class is still quite attractive to many investors. What are the risks? A market correction, which could happen at any time for no real reason, will temporarily derail high yield bonds. (If worried about a correction or crash, get out of stocks or short stocks; high yield bond are certainly riskier than investment grade bonds, but much less risky than stocks). Signs of economic weakness will also negatively impact the asset class. Another oil crash will probably remain contained to oil related bonds since I believe that this time around an oil crash will not "infect" other high yield bonds (e.g. health care bonds) as much as last time. Sharp interest rate moves will also hurt high yield bonds, but mostly longer dated ones.

How can these risks be mitigated? My strategy is unchanged, and focuses on investing in a curated portfolio of individual bonds held to maturity, and avoiding riskier issues such as oil production companies, overleveraged private equity back companies, and CCC names. Keeping maturity dates short is critical in the current environment, with interest rates still at historical lows and spreads also at lows. Short maturities mitigate all these risks. I generally will not invest in any bond past a 7 year maturity date, and in most cases focus on 3 to 6 year maturities. If more comfortable with funds, I recommend quality closed end funds as the best way to get broad exposure to the asset class, as opposed to the index ETFs (This article discusses some of the criteria I look for in closed end funds).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.