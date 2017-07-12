Micron Is Setting Itself Up For Next Quarter's Guidance

The fear is this is the top of the cycle; the peak of earnings; the beginning of the end.

Micron (MU) posted earnings and guidance on June 29th no company would be ashamed of. In fact, its results and forward guidance were celebrated among investors and analysts - upgrades left and right with price targets into the 40's and beyond.

Now, analysts aren't the best indicator of future price movement, however; there was very little which could be drawn from the report leading to a belief Micron was a sell - which is exactly what the market was telling us right after earnings. The market isn't looking at financials though, and therein lies the problem but also the opportunity for us invested in Micron.

The market is calling this current quarter the top for the memory industry and refuses to push the price into reward territory. Fear of the top is keeping a cap on shares. But, when Micron releases next quarter's guidance and guidance for the first half of fiscal 2018, this fear will be wiped from the table and shares will no longer be subject to "fear-of-the-top" pressure.

The last cycle could be said to have lasted five quarters based on revenue and gross margins peaking. The current cycle is in its fourth quarter with the current quarter's earnings per share and gross margins set to be the highest ever for the company - in other words record setting profitability.

(Source: Micron's GAAP Gross Margins - Investor Relations, chart is author's)

But, the market is skittish and awarding MU the P/E of a company on the verge of falling off a profitability cliff. If we do the math, based on the midpoint of guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter, it would be a trailing 9 month plus current 3 month estimate P/E of 6.7. The P/E at the top of last cycle was 10.6 - clearly there's a disconnect.

But that's why next quarter's guidance is going to be the key to removing this disconnect.

Once the market sees the continued strength of the industry, the continued margin expansion as well as the continued record setting profits into the fifth quarter of the cycle, there will be a valuation adjustment to properly address the multiples compression we are seeing now. The question is how sure are we this will play out?

The demand for DRAM and NAND are arguably the strongest they have ever been (for NAND this is certainly true as the market continues to convert) and there is no reason for this to suddenly stop in the next three to six months. Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sees 2018 as the continuation of 2017 in terms of supply and demand balance:

We expect healthy industry demand to persist into 2018, supported by continued strong growth in both DRAM and NAND demand, reflecting broader trends in the data center and mobile markets, as well as increased adoption of SSDs across enterprise, cloud and client PCs.

Wait, do you actually see the significance of this statement? Sanjay was using calendar years (as specified in his previous paragraph to this one). Calendar 2018 is two quarters deep into the company's 2018 fiscal year. This is not just the guidance for the quarter I'm talking about in this article; it is also the quarter beyond it. As I've said in another article, Sanjay is not a fly-by-night CEO - he's a talented and well-groomed industry executive and expert. I take him pretty seriously and it's not just him talking when he says these things. His basis likely comes from customer contracts and deals to work with them to keep the current price locked-in as a hedge against further memory price increases. If these contracts and future contracts are lined up then it's rather straightforward to predict supply and demand from his end.

The risk to this is the other two players in this industry not going along for the ride in regards to demand and they instead increase their supply or at least have plans to increase their supply - which would of course keep the market at bay in regards to Micron's valuation. This is certainly possible but Micron's CFO Ernie Maddock was pretty direct about this in his investor conferences last month:

And we feel that from a larger perspective over the course of a multi-year period, it feels as very much as if you’ll have good balance between supply and demand as long as capital discipline is exercised. And certainly Micron has indicated the difference to be reasonably disciplined with its capital investments, and other industry competitors in their particular public disclosure have said similar things.

This is not like the previous cycles where there were more competitors about in the market. With a massive consolidation over the last decade to only three players, the ability to contain supply is vastly more possible and easier to track than it was even five years ago. So while there is risk to these predictions, this is the most stable, most confident an expert can be at this juncture.

So with the confidence of industry execs into a profitable future - and a longer future than in the past - the market will be less skittish about being forward looking than it is today. Next earnings will lay out fiscal 2018 and prove the cycle is far from over. This will in turn raise MU's multiples to at least the same it was in less stable, less lengthy cycles. When this happens, the stock will launch into its next leg and reward shareholders beyond previous iterations.

I maintain the position of accumulating shares here on the opportunity of being at the very most in the middle of the current cycle - not at the end. When fiscal 2017 comes to a close and fiscal 2018 is at the doorstep, the time for accumulating will have passed. This is the prime time to go long while an eye is kept on the memory industry and an ear to the conference line. Keep listening to Micron's execs as the quarter and calendar year goes on - the keys are in their confidence and guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.