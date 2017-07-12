Abercrombie & Fitch: Brand Identity Crisis, Overvalued Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) has been facing a brand identity crisis in the past years, which has caused firm’s revenues to decrease. Firm has been showing a negative fundamental growth. This behavior is not expected to change, since firm's financials do not show signs of improvements, and industry’s forecasts are not very encouraging. Market is currently having more faith in the firm than it should, since it is overvaluing the firm by 23%. A future acquisition seems to be firm’s only possible way out of its current negative reality.

Apparel industry is currently asking for something new

In 2016, apparel industry sales increased in 3%, showing a positive performance in almost all its categories. However, since 2013, it has not been able to surpass that amount of yearly growth. One of the main drivers of growth has been online shopping, throughout firms' e-commerce segments, which with the years have started to satisfy some of modern consumers' necessities. It is a fact that apparel consumers are asking for something new, something innovative. Most companies are not offering it through their clothes. Some of them, instead, are modernizing their sale channels. Nevertheless, as long as firms cannot offer an added value in products characteristics, it will be very difficult for the industry to increase its current growth pace.

Apparel industry expects high uncertainty in global economy this year, which could slow down demand. It is said that economic growth drives apparel consumption. Therefore, a positive economic environment will be key for the industry to at least maintain its current levels of growth. In order to increase it, firms must invest in technology and innovation in order to offer something more to its customers. Something more than just e-commerce. There are some growing areas in the apparel industry such as 3D printing and wearable technology, which are looking for consumption increase in other kind of markets. That is an example of possible targets firms can aim to. To maintain growth, apparel industry companies must be prepared for changes and innovate in its internal processes and the products they offer to customers.

Abercrombie & Fitch, US teen apparel retailer, has had negative financials in the last years. Fierce competition by other brands such as H&M (OTCPK:HMRZF), Forever 21, and Zara has impacted the firm’s financial wealth negatively. More variety in clothes, cheaper products, and more global presence are strong advantages of the competence. At this point, A&F has put itself up for sale. American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are working out in its acquisition, but so far nothing is confirmed. Another threat the firm is facing is its vulnerability to an aggressive takeover. A&F is currently working with an investment bank to handle possible approaches.

64% of its revenues emerge from the US, leaving the rest to many other countries in different continents. A&F consists of two very famous brands: Abercrombie and Hollister which have very similar market targets. 55% of revenues are driven by Hollister brand, with the remaining for what is supposed to be the main brand, Abercrombie. Hollister has pushed up the firm’s revenues with its brand voice and product experience being aligned with costumers needs. Abercrombie is supposed to learn about Hollister lessons but has not yet achieved success, since its revenues decreased almost 11% when compared to last year. As a response to recent poor financials, CEO Fran Horowitz is shifting the firm’s focus from image to “customer engagement”, creating tech fitting rooms where customers can change the lighting to see how a cloth item is seen in different places, such as nightclubs, the beach, and others. It is also creating phone recharging stations in order to offer a needed service in today’s modern world: dealing with phones out of battery. The firm is trying to offer clients something new, just what the industry is asking for. However, future results are uncertain, and it is very probable for A&F to sell its business to another brand in the short term.

Financial Performance

A&F has seen its revenues decrease 26% in the last four years, mainly as a consequence of Abercrombie brand poor performance. The firm is currently facing a brand crisis, where image and store experience have had to continually change but not yet with success. The firm attributes this revenue behavior to a cut on tourists and residents walking in the streets and going into stores to buy (as a result of recent terrorist attacks?), and stores are the place where most of the firm’s changes are happening. In addition, the industry is following a promotion trend, and A&F has had to stick with it. Thus, firm's revenues are also reducing due to product discounts. But the real reason for the firm’s bad results: customers are not identifying with today’s A&F brand. And well, its expensive prices certainly do not help the firm at all.

Cost and operating expense margins have slightly increased in the past years, which could speak badly for firm’s cost/expense management. However, margin behavior is definitely attributable to the firm’s revenue decrease, since costs and expenses have been significantly decreasing in the last five years (Op expenses: -14% and costs: -21%). The firm has been presenting a very low CAPEX in the past years, and it's expected to continue divesting at least 60 more US stores in the present year. This is the reason why costs and expenses are decreasing at that level. Nevertheless, we can’t say the decrease in costs and expenses is efficient, since it's not stopping cost/expense margins from their downward trend.

(Source: ANF Financial Statements, Author's charts)

In the last five years, EBIT has presented a very volatile behavior, although showing a negative overall performance. In this period, operating earnings showed a ~16% decrease, as a result of negative revenue growth, since cost/expenses have been following an important downward trend. This has also caused operating and net margins to plunge. In the last five years, operating margin decreased from 10.22% to 6.97%. However, net margin had the most impressive impact. Interest expenses increased 300% as a result of higher long-term debt and interest rates, therefore decreasing firm’s net margin from 6.05% to almost 0.

When we see A&F’s long-term debt, which is mainly compounded by ABL Facility, an asset-based revolving credit agreement, we are in presence of very low levels, as it is currently surpassed by yearly operating earnings. However, we must also consider the firm’s operating leases as debt, since it is a contractual obligation, which involves periodic payments and negative consequences if defaulted. In the current financial world, a very small percentage of analysts do this, but we encourage them all to do it. It is the right thing to do.

When capitalizing operating leases into debt, debt levels significantly increase, and that's when debt surpasses equity as the firm’s main financing source. Nevertheless, the firm’s debt repayment capacity is impressive. Although the firm is decreasing revenues and earnings, current levels are more than sufficient to pay its debt. Debt repayment ratios such as TDRC, SSDRC, and FCCR have shown extremely healthy levels in the last five years (all above 2x). Interest coverage ratio has also showed firm's amazing capacity to pay contractual interests (current level 10.05). Yes, interest expenses are higher than book EBIT. But as we consider operating leases as a financial expense and not an operating expense, we must add net operating lease expense to book EBIT. And, that’s when we start to see positive interest coverage ratios. Total Debt/EBITDA ratio has showed regular levels, although not alarming. Total debt can't be entirely covered by the firm's yearly EBITDA, but it takes the firm only three years to pay it with current earnings (considering no reinvestment). A&F has also been able to cover its current liabilities, thanks to its high levels of cash and inventory. Current ratio is fundamental for the firm to run its business efficiently, and it has been perfectly taken care of (it has surpassed 2x levels in the past four years).

(Source: ANF Financial Statements, Author's charts)

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC but includes senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt, and fixed cash charges.

Although firm’s market capital structure is composed by 80% debt, it has shown strong capacity to increase its financing, either by bond or stock issuance. In order to turn around current firm’s negative financials, A&F could raise more money and invest in the business. The thing is that A&F's current business problems are not due to lack of stores or investment in PPE. They are a consequence of a brand identity crisis, aggressive competence, and well, slow industry growth. Firm’s reinvestment must be fully directed to innovation, technology, and good ideas to facilitate its product engagement with current and potential consumers. Right now, although earnings are not the best, they are sufficient to cover total debt in the short term. It is important to mention that current debt load is composed mainly by ABL Facility borrowings and operating lease commitments. The firm has currently no bonds outstanding. Borrowings have been intended to fund capital expenditures and working capital, taking advantage of firm’s book interest rates. Although they have been increasing, interest rates have presented very low levels.

The firm has been significantly decreasing its capital expenditures, since they are currently not generating added value to the firm. CAPEX has been mainly about PPE, and it has decreased 60% in the last years as the firm continues to divest some of its PPE and let store leases expire. Capital efficiency (sales to capital ratio) has shown strong levels in the past five years (all above 1,18x). However, this doesn't tell us that the firm is being efficient with invested capital, since the ratio’s healthy levels have been a result of an invested capital downward trend. Sales have been decreasing in the past years; therefore, capital invested has not been efficient. Regarding working capital, A&F has showed strong and positive ratios, which increase and decrease as the firm’s needs change.

(Source: ANF Financial Statements, Author's charts)

A&F has showed negative fundamental growth rates in the past five years. In all of them, except in 2013, the firm had a 69% reinvestment rate, which referred to new stores construction and technology investments. Sales decrease is leading the firm to diminish its growth as it continues to have negative reinvestment rates, which are a consequence of firm’s asset divestitures, ended contractual leases, and high costs of depreciation, which currently surpass firm’s CAPEX. The firm is getting rid of its PPE in order to achieve more efficiency, which it is not getting. Although assets' value is decreasing, the fact that should push up Return on Asset metric, sales downward trend is generating more pressure, and therefore it is decreasing the measure (from 8.96% to almost 0 in the last five years). In TTM, the little bit the firm is reinvesting is earning high returns, if we consider that ROIC is significantly higher than current firm’s cost of capital (12.80% vs. 6.03%). In FY2016, the firm presented a negative ROIC, since after tax operating earnings ended up being negative (metric ended up being useless). Before that, the firm had positive but regular levels. EPS growth has also decreased in the last five years, a behavior that makes sense due to firm’s earnings contraction. Nevertheless, it is impressive to see such low levels, since the firm has repurchased more than $950,000 in shares (which is supposed to push up EPS). Earnings trend is really affecting both the firm and its stockholders.

(Source: ANF Financial Statements, Author's charts)

Abercrombie has been paying a stable amount of dividends in the past years. In addition, as said before, it has repurchased more than $950,000 in shares. Nevertheless, total cash returned to stockholders has had a downward trend, which is logical due to firm’s sustained negative financials. Each year, earnings are decreasing. Therefore, the firm is incapable of sustaining its total cash returned to stockholders. The firm's adjusted payout ratio (dividends+buybacks) has had a significant increase, although as a consequence of earnings behavior. In the past five years, A&F has paid way more than its net income and FCFE. It has paid non-affordable amounts of cash in almost all the past five years. When there is almost no reinvestment, the firm uses its savings and financing sources to compensate stockholders. The firm is trying to offer in dividends what it can’t in business improvement. In other words, the firm is trying to cover in stockholder compensation its inefficient operating management.

(Source: ANF Financial Statements, Author's charts)

DCF Valuation

We decided to use a two-stage FCFF model. We believe the firm will continue to have a negative growth since it will present difficulties to reinvent its business and recover its brand identity. We first let the company maintain a negative 0.8% annual growth for five years. This -0.8% growth rate refers to current TTM rate as a function of firm’s reinvestment rate and return on invested capital. We consider it is a fair rate to use since firm’s average growth rate in the last five years has been -0.9%. A&F will then grow with a 2% rate in perpetuity, almost at the same pace as the US economy (firms cannot grow at higher rates than their local economies). We expect operating margin to maintain its current levels for the following years. Since the firm did not pay any taxes in FY2016 (due to negative operating income), we used the historical effective tax rate average, since it is what it has been really paying. This tax rate will move towards the marginal tax rate (40%) in the terminal year.

A&F’s cost of capital was computed with 20% equity and 80% debt capital structure, a beta reflecting the risk of its business (apparels) and an equity risk premium based on the firm's local and international revenues. As a result, we arrived to a 12.06% cost of equity, 6.32% cost of debt, and 6.03% cost of capital. Cost of capital will maintain current levels in the following years, since the firm will not increase its maturity level.

The firm has been presenting a negative growth in the past years, and it will continue to do so. Current return on invested capital is considered to be efficient, since it's generating important exceeds returns (ROIC: 10.44% vs. Cost of Capital: 6.03%). It will decrease in the following years, although it is expected for it to continue its positive levels. In the other hand, reinvestment rate has presented negative levels in the past years (current -7.75%), and this has caused the aforementioned negative growth. We expect the firm to continue its present negative levels which will move towards its past five years' average. A&F will keep divesting assets, and cost of depreciation will continue to surpass firm’s CAPEX. In the terminal year, the firm will not earn exceeds returns, which will not enhance company’s value (Cost of capital: 6.03% vs. ROIC: 6.03%).

(Source: ANF Financial Statements, Author's charts)

After arriving to an operating assets value of $2,077,270, we added current firm's cash and marketable securities, subtracted current market value of debt and the value of the firm's outstanding options, which are an expected expense for the company. Then, we sensitized the DCF model to increase our confidence in the made assumptions. We used exceed returns as the main variable for the sensibility analysis. Thus, we decided that the firm's worst case is to earn no exceed returns and destroy value (ROIC 1% < cost of capital). For an optimistic scenario, we decided to let the company earn 1% of exceeding returns in perpetuity (which is high due to firm’s lack of competitive advantages). The DCF valuation generated a range value from $7.20 to $10.84 per share. The base scenario for the value of the stock is $9.83 per share.

Conclusions

Sales have been decreasing, and they are expected to continue this behavior. Firm has being presenting a negative growth, and it is expected to have no changes, unless an acquisition comes along. Asset divestitures have been driving part of this negative behavior.

A&F’s debt load has shown high levels after we consider operating leases commitments as debt. Nevertheless, firm has shown a very positive debt repayment capacity.

Total cash returned to stockholders (dividends + buybacks) has decreased in the past years, which is logical due to firm's sales downward trend. However, the A&F has been paying non-affordable amounts, if we consider they are way higher than firm's FCFE.

Apparel industry will have a hard time maintaining current growth pace. It is currently demanding firms to offer something new, and it has been very difficult for them to respond efficiently. A&F has been offering new store changes, which include innovative services, but product characteristics are still intact.

A&F currently suffers an identity crisis. It is being highly surpassed by other brands such as Zara, H&M, and Forever 21, which count with important competitive advantages. It has been very difficult for the firm to recover lost clients, and it requires a huge business turnaround to return to its past gold stage. Here is where a business sale turns out to be a good choice for current management.

In our DCF valuation, we found Abercrombie to be overvalued by the market. The firm's value ranges from $7.20 to $10.84 per share with a target value of $9.83 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.