EEM: Your Gateway To Emerging Markets

Emerging markets provide great investment opportunities because of its higher economic growth rate compared to developed markets. This high growth rate can bring investors better returns provided if they know how to manage the risks associated with it. One method to mitigate risks in emerging market is through diversification such as investing in ETFs or mutual funds that focus on multiple emerging markets. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is one such option. With a portfolio that is made up of 848 stock holdings from 24 countries, it acts as investors’ gateway to emerging markets.

ETF Overview

As the ETF name suggests, EEM tracks MSCI’s emerging markets index closely. Since ETFs are passively managed funds, their management expense ratio [MER] are generally lower than actively managed mutual funds. The chart below shows the comparison of several mutual funds and ETFs in the same category ranked by its management expense ratio. As can be seen, EEM’s MER is relatively lower than other funds. Only the Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund (VEIEX) has a lower MER.

Funds Management Expense Ratio Turnover Ratio Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund 0.33% 13% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF 0.72% 23% American Funds New World Fund Class A (NEWFX) 1.03% 30% T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund (PRMSX) 1.24% 24% Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class A (ODMAX) 1.32% 18%

Source: Morningstar Website

A high turnover ratio tells the number of times its stock holdings have switched from one company to another. While sometimes it is necessary to switch from weaker stocks to stocks with momentum, a higher ratio generally implies more incurring expenses. EEM’s turnover ratio of 23% is acceptable.

Past Performance

Since its inception in April 2003, EEM has generated an average annual return rate of 11.22%. This is about 2% better than S&P 500’s 9.09% annual return rate from the same period. However, as is with any other investments, timing is everything. From the historical graph below, there are two periods where investors are rewarded greatly. The first period is from 2003 to 2008. Investors would have made 5 times during this period if they had invested in 2003. The second period of return would be from April 2009 to 2011 where investors’ return would be 2.5 times. However, the return has not been satisfactory since 2011 due to weaknesses in different regions of the emerging markets. Investors did not get any meaningful return if they invested after 2011.

Source: iShares Website

As the world’s economy started to recover in 2016, we now see another period of growth starting in 2016. In the past one year, the ETF’s rate of return is an impressive 17.22%.

Source: iShares Website

Countries and Sectors Breakdowns

While EEM might have had a few periods of glorious past, its past performance may not speak much about the future. Here, we will look at the ETF’s portfolio to help readers understand the possible growth potentials of the ETF.

Countries Breakdowns

The acronym “BRIC” has been widely used in the first decade of 2000 to represent four of the world’s fastest growing emerging markets at that time, Brazil, Russia, India, and China. These four countries were the main driving engines generating decent return for EEM investors in that decade. However, in the 2010s, these four countries parted ways. Russia has been hit hard by the landslide of crude oil price back in 2015 and is slowly recovering. Brazil, like other Latin American countries, went into recession in 2016. Although its economy seems to have picked up a bit this year, but it has recently been hit by a political scandal that causes some turbulence to the country’s economy. India’s economy plunged in 2016 and had since saw lackluster momentum in 2017. China’s economy continued to grow in the 2010s. However, its growth rate has since slowed down from its peak (although the current growth rate is still better than most other countries). Because the stocks from the BRICs consists of 46% of the fund’s portfolio, the growth rate of these countries do have a great impact on the overall performance of EEM (especially China as stock holdings from China consist of 27.5% of the ETF).

South Korea and Taiwan together consist of 27.5% of the entire portfolio. The strengths of both countries are in its electronic and semiconductor industry. Both economies depend greatly on exports to developed and developing countries.

Source: iShares Website

Industry Sectors Breakdowns

The ETF’s top three sectors include financials (26.24%), information technology (23.19%), and consumer discretionary (10.34%) as shown in the table below. As a comparison, the S&P 500’s top 3 sectors are information technology (22.03%), financials (14.33%), and heath care (13.87%). The major difference is that health care sector only represents 2.05% of EEM’s portfolio whereas it represents 13.87% of S&P 500’s index. With strong population growth and an ageing population (especially in China) in the emerging markets, health care sector will likely have a high growth potential. However, health sector is a smaller sector in the emerging markets. Hence, the weight of the sector in the MSCI’s emerging markets portfolio is still small.

Source: iShares Website

Top 10 Holdings

The top 10 holdings of EEM is listed in the table below. These 10 companies consist of 23.45% of EEM’s portfolio. Six of the top 10 companies are from China, two from Taiwan, one from South Korea, and another from South Africa. In terms of sector, six of the top ten holdings are companies from information technology sector, followed by two companies from the financial sector. In my opinion, the countries of the top holdings are heavily concentrated in Asia and focused mainly in the technology sector. I would hope for a more balanced portfolio in the top holdings.

In the next two subsections, I will provide a quick summary of some companies in the list so that readers will have a better idea of the growth prospects of the top holding companies in the ETF.

Ticker Name Weight (%) Sector Country 5930 OTC:SSNLF SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS LTD 4.42 Information Technology South Korea 700 OTCPK:TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 4.2 Information Technology China 2330 TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 3.52 Information Technology Taiwan BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.45 Information Technology China NPN OTCPK:NAPRF NASPERS LIMITED N LTD 1.74 Consumer Discretionary South Africa 939 OTCPK:CICHY CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORP H 1.36 Financials China 941 CHL CHINA MOBILE LTD 1.35 Telecommunication Services China 2317 OTC:HNHAY HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY LTD 1.25 Information Technology Taiwan BIDU BAIDU ADR REPTG INC CLASS A 1.06 Information Technology China 1398 OTCPK:IDCBY INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA 0.98 Financials China

Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Hon Hai Precision

Samsung Electronics is an international conglomerate focusing on making electronics and semiconductors. The company’s strength lies in vertical integration, a strong IP portfolio and R&D team, and is able to utilize supply chain and distribution efficiencies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, like Samsung, has a strong R&D team that help build its technological edge. Companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), etc. relies on TSM to produce their chips. Both companies have a competitive edge against its competitors and strong growths are expected in the future quarters.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, a contract manufacturer, is known for its efficiency and costs-down approach in manufacturing. They are one of Apple’s main contract manufacturer. However, Hon Hai is not just a contract manufacturer. Its acquisition of Sharp in 2016 allowed the company access to advanced display technology as well as integrating its products under the Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) brand. With the debut of iPhone 8 in the second half of 2017, Hon Hai’s revenue is expected to grow.

China’s Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu

To quickly summarize: Tencent is China’s equivalent of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB); Alibaba is the equivalent of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN); Baidu is the equivalent of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). These companies have been riding on the wave of China’s economic growth and taking advantage of its large population. Think about how much Facebook, Amazon, and Google is impacting our lives, these big three companies are impacting the lives of Chinese people in the same way. In some cases, they have done a even better job than their American counterparts. For example, like Facebook’s WhatApp, Tencent’s WeChat allows instant messaging and voice calls. However, WeChat has more functions such as booking taxis and buying movie tickets. It even allows users to manage their wealth. With an increasing middle-class population in China, it is expected that Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu will continue to grow its revenue.

Emerging Markets Risks

Emerging markets can have a lot of growth potential, but investors should at least be aware of some of the risks involved. Here, I will list five. The first rick is currency. Sometimes investors may cheer about the appreciation of stocks they invested in the emerging market but later realized that its currency have depreciated more than the appreciation of the stock price. Thus, resulting in a loss. Second, emerging markets may be prone to political instability such as political unrests or military coup d'état. Third, many stocks in emerging markets lack transparency. Fourth, government may from time to time change its regulations without consultation or notice.

The fifth risk that is often overlooked is the fact that Fed is planning to reduce its balance sheet later this year. When this happens, money that has originally flown out of United States will likely flow back to the United States. Although it is difficult to predict how dramatic this will be, investors should at least be aware of this risk.

Investor Takeaway

For investors who are thinking to invest in emerging markets, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is a good option. Its relatively low MER, a diversified portfolio with growth potential makes the ETF attractive. However, investors is advised to be cautious as emerging markets often come with greater risks than the United States and other developed countries.

