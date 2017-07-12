Bed Bath & Beyond: Down But Not Out

Even factoring in the lowest of all current analyst earnings expectations for this year and the next, the company would still generate a free cash flow yield of over 9% at the current share price.

Despite the dire predictions by many Seeking Alpha contributors, I believe the company will recover and emerge as one of the omnichannel success stories in the years ahead.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 32% and is now trading at its lowest point since April 2009.

Introduction

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is a $4.3bn omnichannel retailer, selling a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It commenced in 1971, and today, it operates some 1,546 stores, including 1,023 BBBY stores in all 50 states. By and large, the company's products are aimed at the 'home furnishing' segment of the market (not to be confused with the likes of Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which operates in the home improvement segment). The distinction is important, as home furnishing stocks typically trade on double the PE.

Financially, the company is quite healthy. It pays a healthy dividend of 15c/share/quarter for a yield of over 2%, which is funded from ample free cash flow. Its balance sheet is very conservatively geared at 28% (net debt/total book cap) and 18% (net debt/total market cap) and carries only long-term notes as debt (maturing between 2024 and 2044. Each quarter, it has been actively buying back its own shares (suggesting management believes the stock is undervalued) and has been aggressively investing in its future (making acquisitions and spending about $100m more in capex than it incurs in depreciation).

BBBY has many critics right now, but I think what perhaps everyone can agree on is that the stock is phenomenally cheap. In the past 12 months, it has lost 32% of its value and now trades at the same share price that it did back in July 2009. Further, the day following the release of the company's first quarter 2018 results - June 22 - the RSI fell to around 12 for a share price of 29.65, suggesting the stock was extremely oversold. The share price now, two weeks later, is lower still at around $29/share.



This slide in support for the company is all the more remarkable when you consider that the company is very cash generative and currently has a free cash flow yield over 14% - significantly more than the current dividend yield of 2%. So, it's fair to say that the dividend is not in any way threatened, and indeed, management announced a 20% increase in it during its Q1 results release. Hardly the actions of a management team that thinks the company is in trouble.

A surprisingly weak first quarter (at least from a P&L perspective) ...

Having read many reports on BBBY's 1Q results released two weeks ago - most of which seem to suggest that the company is virtually dead on its feet - I decided to look into the stock. After all, it's not often you find a stock trading on a trailing PE of 6.7x and a free cash flow yield of over 14%. This suggested to me that there was a serious disconnect somewhere.

My initial findings were that, from a P&L perspective, things were pretty dire. After seeming to be on the road to recovery earlier this year, with the release of the 4Q/annual results in April which showed comparable store growth growing by 0.4%, the 1Q17 comp store growth of -2.0% was a big surprise, as was the EPS of 0.53 (20% below consensus). Further, gross margin seemed to be continuing to slide just as SG&A seemed to be blowing out - an unholy combination that reduced the company's EBITDA margin by 220 bps to 8.1% compared to where it was in 1Q16. See below.



The principal culprits behind the underwhelming Q1 performance were 1) a lowering of the free shipping threshold from $49 to $29 and 2) a higher redemption of BBBY's ubiquitous coupons. At the SG&A line, the increase was mainly due to a higher advertising and marketing spend on BBBY's burgeoning digital platform, higher salaries, and higher technology costs (and related depreciation). This is perhaps one silver lining in the terrible margin performance of Q1; the fact that the bulk of the spending increase in SG&A was, in fact, spending directed at growing what is the fastest growing part of the business - the digital platform and the omnichannel experience. So, really, the higher costs related to technology and advertising are just an investment in the future. Keep in mind that BBBY's online business continues to grow at similar rates as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and has been for some time (over 20% pa).

Another thing to keep in mind when evaluating the Q117 performance is that the lower shipping threshold and coupon strategy are both things that management controls and so can tweak if both prove unsuccessful in driving profitability. Many might argue that the free shipping and coupons are here to stay, but my sense is that as more smaller retailers and, possibly, larger ones like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) continue to either disappear entirely or shrink their footprints, competitive pressure will ease a bit and so offer survivors like BBBY some leverage to relax some of their promotional activity.

Also, I don't think Amazon can continue operating like it is right now in terms of its shipping and pricing policy forever. At some point, the company WILL need to generate cash flow to justify its valuation, and if you look at the company's cash flow performance over the last year or so AND adjust it for the $3.2bn in stock-based compensation expense (as I did above for BBBY), Amazon is actually losing cash. I will explore this below, but in the meantime, another Seeking Alpha contributor wrote a piece on bright future of brick-and-mortar retailers vs. Amazon that I found interesting. Here it is.

... but when you focus on CASH FLOW, things didn't look quite so dire

The results, however, were not quite as bad as they might have first appeared.

Top-line revenue growth was actually positive (on account of the acquisition of PMall and One Kings Lane and new stores), and the company's online/digital platform grew (again) by "in excess of 20%". In fact, I believe the online growth is one of the redeeming qualities of BBBY, and I will discuss this in more detail further below.

Further, as horrendous as the P&L looks, the cash flow performance of the business is the polar opposite, and this is something I keep coming back to and which keeps my bullish on this stock. Whilst the bears will counter by arguing the cash flow is all just unwinding working capital, when you look at the actual numbers, this doesn't account for all the cash. This is something I will explore later.

To get some context here, below is my calculation of free cash flow for the most recent quarter - 1Q17. Notwithstanding the terrible earnings, the company still managed to generate some $99m in free cash flow. Note, in calculating this, my approach is to ALWAYS include stock-based compensation as a cash expense - although technically, it is a source of cash. My argument is that really, all stock-based compensation does is delay what is a normal operating expense (salary) into the future, in the form of share dilution. Despite my adjustment, the free cash flow yield on an annualized basis is STILL over 9%. It's 12.5% if you do not make my stock-based compensation adjustments and look at pure free cash flow.

Reversion back to a trend of long-term decline?

The conviction amongst many BBBY bears is that the 1Q17 results mark a return to the long-term slide into oblivion for the company - punctuated by the 4Q16 results which they say was a positive outlier. Amazon, they say, will continue to crush it and virtually all other brick-and-mortar retailers. So, let's take a look at BBBY's performance over the last five years in three charts.

The charts above, prima facie, tell a pretty damning story of a business in accelerating decline since about 2011, 2012, and looking at them, you could understand why the stock has fallen 65% since the end of 2013.

Over the period 2012 to 1Q17, comparable store sales growth has fallen from over positive 2% to negative 2% last quarter and a far cry from the 8% it was back in 2010. The margins have been crushed some 965bps in the case of the EBIT margin and some 375bps in the GP margin. EPS has fallen 80%. Why would anyone want to invest in this company?



... but again the CASH FLOW statement tells a very different story

BBBY's P&L margin performance is not the full story. Sure, the P&L looks pretty lousy, but any investor knows that cash flow is really what drives (or should drive) value, and cash is something that BBBY continues to generate by the ton. Take a look at the analysis below, which shows annual free cash flow from 2010.



In every one of the declining profitability years, the free cash flow generation of BBBY held up much better than the profitability. During those seven years, the company spent over $8.2bn buying back its own stock. This certainly sends a message of confidence, if not good timing (given $2.2bn was spent during 2014, when the stock price was over double what it is now!).

One measure I often like to look at when it comes to a company's cash generation is the ratio of Free cash flow/EBIT. This tells me how good management is at wringing cash from profitability, and for a company like BBBY, which has seen its profitability fall over recent years, it's key for understanding how bad things are on the cash flow front.

The thing that sticks out from the chart is how FCF/EBIT has been steadily increasing since 2015. Since 2014, EBIT has declined by 40%, but free cash flow has only declined by 29%. To me, this suggests that investors focusing simply on EPS, EBIT, and other P&L metrics here are missing the full story and perhaps arriving at an overly bearish outlook for BBBY. At the end of the day, cash is king.

Another interesting point is that for the past few years, BBBY has been spending capex faster than it's been expensing depreciation - in other words, over-investing in the business and investing in growth. In fact, every year since 2010, BBBY has invested more in capex than it has expensed in depreciation. Over this period, the cumulative difference was over $500m.

The impact of this is that cash flow has been sacrificed in the short term to fund growth further down the track. Whilst this is admirable, it also represents an area where, if it really needed to, management could cut back on its capex spending and preserve cash and thus continue to wring more cash from the business in the face of declining profitability.

What the bears say

i.) BBBY is a value trap

The primary argument most bears make on BBBY is that it is a value trap, meaning that although the company trades on a very small multiple (6.7x 2016 NPAT at today's price and 7.3x consensus 2017 earnings and 7.5x 2018 consensus earnings), its value will continue to fall.

The reason I don't subscribe to this view is that when I look at BBBY, I don't see any of the traditional hallmarks of a value trap.

The company is very conservatively geared with net debt of $1,022m as at 27 May, for a gearing ratio of just 27% on a book basis and 19% on a market basis. The total debt ($1,491m as at 27 May) is all long-term debt that won't begin maturing until 2024-2044, so debt is not a problem.

The company continues to generate loads of free cash flow, with a free cash flow yield of over 14% based on its current share price and last year's free cash flow.

The company's earnings and cash flow are more than enough to continue servicing its dividend - which it just increased by 20% last quarter.

Management continues to believe in and invest in the business - via the company's share buyback program, via increased advertising and marketing of its online business, and by spending more in capex than depreciation

(ii.) But Amazon will kill it (and just about every other bricks and mortar retailer)

No argument - Amazon is a successful business and has disrupted the way traditional retail operates. Today, all the major retailers have developed online shopping portals, and that's really thanks to the success of Amazon. But let's not get carried away and see Amazon for what it is. It's a business that trades on a PE of almost 190x and generates next to no free cash flow and never has. At some point, investors are going to expect it to justify its valuation which means that it can't continue to operate like it does forever. Either it will need to lift prices or restructure its shipping strategy, which will probably ease some of the pressure on BBBY and others to match its pricing and shipping. BBBY just needs to wait it out. And, in the meantime, it's still generating a lot more free cash flow than Amazon.

The other issue I think is that Amazon lacks a key component of the whole omnichannel strategy - a physical customer facing presence. I think this is sometimes overlooked and is important as I really believe omnichannel is the future of retailing.

Also, don't forget that BBBY actually has an online presence which has been growing at over 20% pa for a while now. Whilst it still only generates about 10-12% or so of the sales that are generated in-store, it's growing at least as fast as Amazon.

The bottom line here I think is that the retail landscape will certainly not look the same as it did 10 years ago and is still evolving. There will be a lot fewer physical retailers out there in the years to come but brick-and-mortar retailing will always be there.

(iii.) BBBY's high free cash flow generation is just due to its declining working capital balance

Bears argue that BBBY's high cash flow is simply the reversing of its prior years' working capital position. They argue that the unwinding of BBBY's working capital is flattering its cash flow.

Well, of course, it is. That's how retail (or any business that relies on running an inventory or working capital balance) works. As sales drop off, every business reduces its working capital. That's just retail 101, and actually, in the case of BBBY's 2016 financial results, the company's merchandise inventory actually increased, i.e., it was a use of cash.

And, anyway, it's not a free lunch as if/when sales do pick up again, the company will need to rebuild its working capital balances to keep pace, which will mean free cash flow increase less than EBIT. No mystery here. Also, as I set out above, don't lose sight of the fact that management has an additional lever to further lift cash flow, which is cutting back on the $85m pa or so it has been paying in capex over its depreciation charge since 2011.

Just how bad can it get?

One thing I always do when looking to invest in a stock is to consider what the business would look like if the lowest analyst forecast came to pass.

In the case of BBBY, the lowest estimates of revenue and earnings for this year and next year are, according to Yahoo Finance, set out below.

From these estimates, I build an estimate of free cash flow. my calculations are set out below.

The principal assumptions behind my calculation are set out in the notes to the table above. Basically, I use actual 2016 data for interest and tax rates and depreciation. If anything, my analysis is conservative as for the past couple of years, BBBY's cash tax rate has been lower than its P&L rate (which is what I have used).

The other key assumption I employ here is an assumed Free cash flow/EBIT. I ran through an explanation of this ratio earlier in this article, and for the basis of my table above, I used the lowest this ratio had been over the period since 2010 - i.e., 43% which was what it was in 2015. The average of the ratio over the period 2010 to now is 55%. Again, this simply injects another level of conservatism into my analysis and provides more margin of safety.

The key point to note from the above is the very rich free cash flow yield which the business is offering, even at the lowest of the analyst estimates for this year out there. The lowest analyst EPS estimate for this year is currently $3.75 (compared to the 2016 actual of $4.61. Assuming in fact that this analyst is correct, BBBY would still generate a free cash flow yield of 9.4% at today's stock price of $29.12. So, even with such a high margin of safety, BBBY will still generate one of the highest free cash flow yields out there.

A value stock, not a value trap

Having focused on BBBY's financial performance since 2010, let's take a look at valuation. The valuation multiples I usually focus on are PE, Price/free cash flow, and EV/EBITDA, and readers of my other articles will be familiar with this.

I ran through discussion of BBBY being a value trap earlier. Again, though, the stock displays none of the hallmarks of a classic value trap to me. It's undergeared, is profitable, generates substantial free cash flow, pays a good dividend which is safe, has bought back over $8.2bn of its own stock since 2010, and faces no existential crisis. Further, it is a company investing in its future, making acquisitions, and has a rapidly growing online and digital presence. Many will say that, like other brick-and-mortar retailers, BBBY will continue shrinking in the wake of Amazon, but I don't believe this. True, smaller retailers are going out of business, but BBBY, with its 1,500 stores, will not be one of them.

So, if you don't believe BBBY is a value trap, then at this stock price (which is the lowest level since early 2009), BBBY is a very attractive investment. To get a sense of just how attractive, consider its current valuation multiples.

Based on consensus forecast 2017 EPS of $4.04, BBBY is currently trading on a forecast 2017 EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.2x for this year and a PE of 7.1x with a free cash flow yield of 10%. On a trailing 12 months multiple basis, in the past 10 years, the stock has never been cheaper, as the charts below show.

Conclusion and key takeaway

BBBY's valuation is under siege at the moment, overcome by a tidal wave of negative sentiment towards brick-and-mortar retailers. Many investors seem unwilling to step back and take a more measured look at the business. That BBBY has underwhelmed on the P&L front is clear, it's latest quarterly result was certainly worse than expected, but even so, the company continues to generate lots of free cash flow, and I believe this is a point that it all too often passed over by investors.

For anyone that believes Amazon will eventually kill all brick-and-mortar retail, then BBBY is not for you. If, however, like me, you believe that it will not and that many brick-and-mortar retailers out there continue to invest and grow their omnichannel offering with fast growing online businesses, then BBBY at today's price represents great value - trading at a 2017 forecast PE of 7.1x, EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.2x, and a free cash flow yield of 10%.

