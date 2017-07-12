New Ensco Contracts A Further Drag On Liquidity

Without a major recovery in oil prices or a material capital raise, the new Ensco will almost certainly run into problems towards the end of the decade at the latest point.

Yesterday, offshore drilling services provider Ensco (NYSE:ESV) announced three new deepwater drillship contracts offshore West Africa.

Photo: Newbuild drillship Ensco DS-10 at Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov already offered a positive take on the news:

This is a major development for Ensco and for the industry as a whole. These contracts showed that warm stacked rigs have a chance to win jobs in the current environment. Importantly, drillship work is returning to West Africa, which was the most beaten UDW area. These contracts have been secured despite the recent downside in oil prices, perhaps signaling that oil majors start thinking about their reserves and want to take advantage of low dayrates.

While these are indeed valid observations, investors would be well served to focus on the details of the contracts as far as Ensco has made them public:

Ensco DS-4 has been awarded a two-year contract with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) offshore Nigeria starting next month. The contract also includes a priced customer option for one additional year of work. After having been preservation stacked for some time, the reactivation costs of the rig are estimated at $28 million. In addition, $15 million of capital upgrades were required to secure the contract. Ensco DS-7 has been awarded a one well contract offshore Ivory Coast by Total (NYSE:TOT) from August to November 2017. Additionally, Total has a priced option for one further well. Remember, the rig was still earning early termination fees from this very same customer as Total cancelled the rig's previous contract which was originally scheduled to end in November 2017 for convenience in August 2016. Given these issues, investors should not expect any material impact on the company's financial results. Newbuild drillship Ensco DS-10 has been awarded a one-year contract with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) offshore Nigeria starting in Q1/2018. In addition, Shell obtained five one-year priced options. As a result, Ensco will take delivery of the drillship from the shipyard during the current quarter. As a reminder, just six months ago Ensco delayed the delivery of the rig to Q1/2019 by paying 75% or $234 million of the unpaid purchase price balance to Samsung Heavy Industries with the remaining $75 million to be paid at delivery. Unfortunately, the contract terms require Ensco to add a second seven-ram blowout preventer to the rig. Including the additional upgrades, acceptance testing, capitalized interest and mobilization costs, Ensco estimates final DS-10 capex to be a whopping $190 million.

As Ensco has not disclosed the dayrates for the new contracts, we can assume that they were acquired at the price of rock-bottom dayrates. If lucky, the initial contract terms for the DS-4 and DS-7 will be on an operating cash-flow break-even basis and perhaps even below as the company is clearly betting on the customers exercising their respective options as evidenced by Ensco's willingness to sacrifice another more than $230 million in valuable liquidity and the company's statement in the press release:

“We continue to see offshore drillers with track records of safe and efficient operations as well as financial strength win a disproportionate amount of new work and these contracts are examples of our recent success in capitalizing on this trend. Additionally, we believe that this new work positions us well for follow-on opportunities, benefiting future utilization for our rig fleet.”

Generously assuming cash break-even dayrates for the initial contract terms, Ensco's liquidity will be taking an immediate more than $230 million hit that won't be recovered anytime soon.

In combination with the pending merger with Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW), the additional expenses related to the new contract awards might cause the combined company's pro-forma cash position to dip below $1 billion. Add more than $800 million in upcoming debt maturities in 2019/2020 and the requirement to renew the company's currently undrawn $2.25 billion revolving credit facility around that time and Ensco might find itself in big trouble approaching the end of the decade should oil prices not have recovered materially at that time.

Should oil prices remain weak or fall even further, none of the additional new contract options will, most likely, be exercised, putting Ensco in an even worse position to successfully deal with the challenge of extending its revolving credit facility two years from now.

Until very recently, Ensco's management has done a reasonably good job to ensure the company's financial strength over the course of the downturn by proactively extending debt maturities and even raising a considerable amount of new equity. But the acquisition of Atwood has marked a turnaround in the company's strategy and increased Ensco's risk profile in a meaningful way. The additional, significant cash consumption associated with these new contract awards elevates Ensco's risk profile even further and increases the necessity of securing additional capital to at least have a chance to get its revolving credit facility extended around 2019/2020.

Bottom line:

While it's certainly encouraging to see some longer-term deepwater drilling contracts being awarded by the world's supermajors, particularly offshore West Africa, an area that has seen basically zero exploration awards for many quarters previously, the major upfront investment required by the new contract awards will weaken Ensco's cash position considerably and actually elevates the combined company's already heightened risk profile even further.

While Chevron and Shell managed to secure some of the world's most capable deepwater rigs at rock bottom dayrates, Ensco will have to pay the price for the time being. Without option exercises, the company will be left with a giant loss on these new contracts.

As already evidenced by the expensive acquisition of Atwood Oceanics, Ensco's management is now heavily betting on the market to recover in due time which looks like quite a gamble at this point, particularly after the renewed oil price weakness over the past couple of weeks.

With the oil supermajors focus to remain heavily directed towards shale opportunities, I do not expect any major industry turnaround until at least until the end of the decade.

In fact, 2017 will again see far more rigs rolling off contract than new project starts, adding even more to the existing oversupply.

Even worse, as more and more of these legacy, high-margin contracts are coming to an end, the new dayrate reality will soon become fully visible in the companies' financial statements and lead to negative cash flows at many industry participants.

While securing new contracts remains imperative for the new Ensco, the weak dayrate environment will become increasingly visible in the company's margin performance and cash flows going forward, and even new contract wins will not substantially alter this picture for the time being.

The new Ensco, like most of the industry, remains pressured by the urgent need to secure new business at acceptable margins in order to convince lenders to extend or refinance upcoming debt maturities.

Without material improvements to the company's long-term backlog coverage and cash margins, the new Ensco will almost certainly run into trouble when it comes to extending the terms of the company's currently undrawn revolving credit facility in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.