Market Volatility Bulletin: Ridin' High

Mr. Charlie Bilello offers some excellent tables on just how minor any market setbacks have been.

The major indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have enjoyed a strong morning as Chair Yellen's testimony is underway. The following update from SA offers a few details:

After hours trade in the ES was fairly muted, up until the morning action and the beginning of Dr. Yellen's congressional testimony. At that point, equities got a sharp lift, which they have sustained into the first hour of morning trade.

Source: The Heisenberg Report

Crude futures (USO) took a leap higher yesterday on a surprisingly large draw on oil inventories per the API release (US crude stocks fell by 8.13MM barrels, gasoline down 800k).

Precious metals (GLD, SLV) are enjoying a welcomed reprieve on the back of Chair Yellen's testimony. Silver recently fell to below fifty-two-week lows.

News on President Trump's son's interactions with a Russian attorney who may or may not have had ties to the Kremlin caused equities to sharply dip in yesterday's trade for all of about 15 minutes. The drop was at first reminiscent of the mid May Comey bombshell that indeed have some follow-through to the downside (albeit for about three days). We found the CNBC headline comical on two fronts. First, because 100 Dow points is really not a very big deal anymore, and second because the index recovered virtually as quickly as it "tanked". In a more typical market environment, this action would only barely be noteworthy.

Equities did indeed quickly reverse higher. Below is the heat map for market action on the day. We like to periodically showcase the Sector SPDR heatmap so that readers get a reminder of sector composition (drawn by relative areas of each individual sector box) of the greater S&P.

Shout Out

Today's shout out goes to Charlie Bilello on his piece Will There Ever Be Another Correction?

An excellent question to be sure. The piece is very short, and the bulk of it can be summed up by the two tables that he supplies to readers.

This is a great table. First off, it does indeed show that we are in rarified air in terms of length of time without a 5% drawdown. What's more, the Brexit even that led to the five-percent drop itself really only lasted about three trading days. Now, one may be able to construct similar add-ons for several of these other impressive streaks. That said, it appears we have gone a long stretch by historical standards.

The other aspect that we like about this table is the fact that today's environment, while indeed uncommon, is not singular, at least not along the dimensions of this particular metric. We are soon quite likely to take the fourth place slot, and then note that there will indeed be quite some time before we reach the third position (if at all). What's also quite notable is that the third and first place spots can really be thought of as extensions of one another.

Mr. Bilello masterfully adds this twin panel to enrich his article and supplement the first table.

We highlighted the left panel in one of last week's MVBs. The panel on the right demonstrates max drawdowns by year. We're currently only halfway through the year, but so far 2017 is shaping up to feature the second-lowest drawdowns of any year in S&P history going back to 1928.

Of final mention is that the year with the lowest drawdown - 1995 - nestles in the middle of the longest period without a five percent correction. And yet, in the panel on the left, not a single one of the top nineteen that Mr. Bilello highlights on the left.

Thoughts on Volatility

Today's term structure is really just an extension of yesterday's, with the very notable extension that the front end has come down in the pre-market session.

Spot VIX plunged after the non-event that was the Trump Jr. release yesterday. In fact, spot is hanging about 15% lower than it was at the peak yesterday's session.

This in fact highlights a point we discussed with a reader yesterday.

Cssys got into the long-volatility ETP VXX at a price of 12.78 yesterday. After asking what kind of a spike he (we'll say he, though of course we don't know for certain) was going for, he responded ten to twenty cents.

That's the volatility environment that we currently inhabit. Now, of course we really have basically no clue what cssys' strategy or tactics entail. We do not want to over-extrapolate based on comments from one reader. What we're saying based on all this is that in this environment - 10 to 20 cents maybe should be all that one goes for on a product like VXX!

Indeed, we see in today's trade that the front end of the curve has taken a leg lower leading to increased contango. While still in the lower end of its historical range, F1-F2 contango (the long-vol killer) encourages longs to sell any spike, before it re-exerts itself.

Spot VIX has decisively thudded through most of the 10-handle in this morning's pre-market.

Two days ago we asked about the following table, that indicated a divergence in trend between F1-F2 contango vs. F4-F7 contango.

Vol Trader had this to say:

Our take on this divergence is close to vol trader's. Now, volatility term structure can be all over the place, and we're not at all trying to endorse the notion that F1-F2 is now lower for good. But overall the trend does appear to be down. In our opinion, vol trader has it.

In fact, yesterday's graphic that we included in the Shout Out demonstrates that interest in the inverse-VIX product XIV has presently overtaken the more historically popular long-VIX product VXX.

With market activity such as this, perhaps it should not be surprising that F1-F2 could structurally be on a descending path.

On the other hand, rightly or wrongly, traders do not see the current placid environment as lasting. Mr. Bilello's tables ought to serve as warning that these low-vol periods can last a rather stunning length of time. Really the only periods that are comparable to what we're seeing now is the mid 1960s and the mid 1990s. In each case, realized volatility remained dormant for what are unimaginable stretches by the standards of more typical trading environments.

We'll have more to say about this in tomorrow's piece as we respond to an excellent comment by regular reader atom&humber.

Organic at-the-money options volatility has fallen back down to the deep low levels that we've witnessed over the past couple months. Sub-eight handles on monthly vol are historically on the rare side, but have increasingly become the norm of late.

As we've pointed out on several occasions, buying volatility around these levels (near 6 for weekly, 7.5 for monthly, 9.7 for quarterly) has actually worked quite well. You just need to sell quickly on an increase. The monthly contract appears nearest to the "buy zone" of the three.

Interestingly, we witnessed vol at around these levels when the VIX encountered its lowest trading level going back to December 1993 when the ES first touched the region we are currently at back on June 7, just before the onset of the "Tech Wreck".

Tracking the Trade

About five weeks ago, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

So we went for it, committing to periodically check on the position. Here's some detail.

Today we'll check back in on the state of this trade.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy:

For insight into what lead Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment on June 12):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it.

What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say on June 9:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low. Indeed, he would have had many opportunities to "buy low, sell high" over the past five weeks or so, even within the very narrow range we currently call home.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail risk.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Pricing Update

Here is what the "baseline" looks like today:

At a mid of -$25.25, the baseline is down substantially from its highs put in a back in early June of about $35; the original mid that we initiated the trade was $12.25. Clearly, this trade is choppy, and has suffered from low vol and a great deal of theta.

What is very interesting, however, is the fact that the theta and delta on the position have each come off their high levels. The delta that was once as high as 1.3 is now down to -.22: moves lower in ES will actually help the position. Theta, which at one point stood at almost $1.50/day of harmful spread impact, is now down to a more manageable $.24. In other words, the trade's risk profile is muting.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract when the ES pushed higher over the past several weeks, and bought an ES futures (or perhaps a couple) when the market had gone lower.

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle.

Since then, we scaled in with another 22 of the calendar spreads at an average cost of $95 over the course of three weeks or so. The Jul7 strangle that we sold to cover some of our theta expired on Friday, and so we are left with the following exposure:

Our position (using midpoint prices) is down a grand total of about $8.50, including all adjustments vs. down $37 for the baseline. We were harmed by the fact that we scaled into eight calendar spreads at unattractive prices, but helped by selling the strangle and trading the calendars to begin with.

It is well worth noting that had ES continued to march higher way back in early June, the baseline trade would have significantly outperformed our modified version.

Mechanics - adding to our scaled position

We must now be careful of our position: selling a strangle was quite defensible five weeks ago; now we could find ourselves in trouble on a move if we broke out to the upside.

We'll trade the following spread, which will last only a few weeks. This will help us to prepare in the event of a breakout to the upside. We want to capture as much market action as possible, while keeping our theta in a strong position.

Here is a visual on the payoff, along with the associated Greeks:

Each of these options expires in twenty-three days. For the time being, this spread supplies us with a modest theta across the entire range of ES values.

Conclusion

That's a wrap! Do you have a trade you'd like to see tracked for the next week or so? Tell us about it!

We look forward to your comments, and wish you well in your financial and personal endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.