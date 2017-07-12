Is The 5.5% Yield On This Food Stock An Opportunity Or A Trap?

What a difference a year makes for B&G Foods (BGS). The stock price has had a very rough year, closing at $33.50 yesterday.

That's nearly 37% lower than last July when the shares were at a new all-time high of $52.84. Just before the company issued its Q1 earnings, the shares had been trading in the low $40's, and even after the release, the price would continue to sporadically trade above $40 until mid-June. Since then, the price has continued to shed value, reaching a new 52-week intra-day low of $33.05 yesterday.

That certainly makes its $1.86 dividend, currently yielding more than 5.5%, more attractive. Unless, of course, the price reduction indicates that the market is repricing the riskiness of this investment. Is it worth it for investors to chase the yield?

A lot depends on how one views the recent decline. How much of it is tied to Amazon's (AMZN) proposed acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), and will this really have an impact on B&G? Whole Foods is a smaller player in the grocery market with a 1.7% share, and even with Amazon, the two combine for only about 2.5% of the market. B&G already sells to most of the grocery store chains, including Wal-Mart (WMT), which at 17.3% market share sells twice as much as number two, Kroger (KR). It seems unlikely that an Amazon-Whole Foods combination would give either company more leverage in negotiating lower prices from B&G.

More importantly, how much is tied to other recent events? The company and its CFO parted ways earlier this year, just two years after he was hired. The stock dropped 7% on that news item. This was a company that had only one CEO and one CFO from the time it went public until the end of 2014. When the longtime CEO retired (although he remains on the board), CFO Bob Cantwell became the CEO.

There were also some missteps with the company's largest acquisition ever, the purchase of the Green Giant brands from General Mills (GIS). Revenue of that unit plummeted nearly 10% from a projected $550 million to less than $510 million in its first year following the acquisition. Part of this would be attributed to production issues with new frozen products, and unfortunately, the company had just spent tens of millions of dollars on a marketing campaign introducing the new lines.

But there's still that attractive dividend, isn't there?

Disclosure

To be clear, I have always looked at this as an income producing investment with strong dividend growth and a board and management team that has focused on returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends rather than share buybacks. I am long B&G, with the stock comprising ~2.5% of my holdings, and about 40% of that position has August and November $45 covered calls written against it. Those calls (sold at various times for prices from less than $1 to nearly $5) not only afforded me some downside protection, but also boosted the yield.

With the stock at new 52-week lows, I am considering adding to my position, and may do so at any time. Whether or not I will sell calls against these new positions, or at what strike price, is still unclear. Then again, I may choose to wait until after Q2 earnings are released. If history serves as our guide, then an announcement about the Q2 earnings should be released any day and the earnings reported within two weeks.

Is The Market Correct?

On May 4th when the company issued Q1 results, the press release noted:

Guidance for full year fiscal 2017 reaffirmed: Net sales reaffirmed at a range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion

Adjusted EBITDA reaffirmed at a range of $360.0 million to $375.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share reaffirmed at a range of $2.13 to $2.27

The same figures were used by Cantwell five weeks later in a June presentation at the Barclay's High Yield Bond Conference. Although the Q1 $92 million of Adjusted EBITDA would annualize to a figure right in the middle of the guidance range, Cantwell went into a detailed discussion about why the Q2 figures would show an unfavorable year-over-year comparison, while Q3 would be about equal to 2016 with Q4 expected to show a significant increase. It is strongly recommended that serious investors listen to the last 10 minutes of the presentation to better understand what the company expects.

For those who just want the 30,000 foot view, here are the highlights about why Q4 will show the significant Adjusted EBITDA growth and why Q2 will lag.

Although the 2017 marketing spend will be about the same as 2016, the company expects to spend much more of those dollars earlier in the year, pulling down Q2 results. The $37 million spent in Q4 of 2016 will be cut to $17 million in Q4 2017.

The ACH spice and seasoning acquisition that closed during Q4 of 2016 will have the benefit of a full quarter, adding $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

During Q4 of 2016, the company failed to produce enough of the new Green Giant innovation frozen products. Having a normal supply should add $12-$15 million in Q4 2017.

Despite the explanations, perhaps the market has decided that it's better to wait on the sidelines until those Q2 results are released and guidance is reaffirmed or updated. Or, perhaps the market has decided that the company's $1.84 billion of debt or ratio of Net Debt/Projected Adjusted EBITDA of 4.79 times is too high in an environment of rising interest rates.

This is a company that has averaged 2-2.5 acquisitions per year for a long time, and it has always used leverage to acquire these new brands. It looks for companies that will be immediately accretive, uses cash on hand or its revolver to pay for the acquisition, then issues new equity to reduce leverage. It then pays out ~60% of the increased EBITDA to shareholders in the form of rising dividends. Perhaps there is a concern that the model will be less efficient with those rising interest rates.

Or, perhaps the market is looking at the company's cash on hand and undrawn revolver and waiting for that next acquisition. Whatever the reason, the market likes this company a lot less than it did one year ago. Whether it presents a buying opportunity remains to be seen.

Summary

This is not the ideal investment for everyone, and even those looking for a fat dividend in a food company may find this company unsuitable. Some will find the high leverage or an irregular dividend history to be an issue. Although the company has paid a dividend every quarter, the annual dividend rate was cut from $0.85 to $0.68 in Q3 of 2008 and wasn't raised until the second quarter of 2011. It was the first of 10 increases in the past six years and brought the dividend up to $1.86. Those quarterly increases have been as low as a penny and as much as seven cents.

For me, the dividend yield has become more enticing and I expect to add to my position. The only question is whether or not I will wait for the Q2 results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any of the other stocks mentioned in this article. I may add to my BGS position at any time.