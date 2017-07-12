How To Invest In Frontier Markets

At the end it all boils down to specific country knowledge!

However, the opportunities are immense, but ETFs are not the way to go.

Frontier markets (NYSEARCA: FRN) are a very different environment than what most are accustomed to. However, the returns can be extreme if you take the time to learn how to invest in them!

Frontier markets are plagued by low liquidity. However, this can also be an opportunity. By doing the opposite of what the crowd does, thus invest when stocks are cheap, there is the possibility of finding high paying dividend stocks that have the potential generate amazing long term returns.

In the video I analyze the Croatian stock market and how it evolved over the past 15 years. It is a perfect example of a frontier market.

I also look at Kenya with its extremely low P/E ratio and summarize on what is necessary to invest in such markets.

