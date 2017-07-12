Wine In The Summer

The value of wine sales in the U.S. is known to peak in the autumn months from slow sales in August, as it has been widely reported for example in Wines & Vines Analytics and Bevspot Trends. On the other hand, as the earlier days of summer pass by, suppliers and retailers of wine and spirits take advantage of the hot season to aggressively promote their products to consumers; see for example calls like "Summertime Sizzles for Beer, Wine," "What to Drink Now: 13 of the Best Wines for Summer," and even suggestive calls in fashion retailing like "Rosé & Oysters..."

My conjecture is that the slow early summer wine sales explain the aggressive sales pitch by suppliers and retailers, but, more importantly, there is plausible reason to believe that wine stocks may do well in the summer because the market may anticipate the surge in sales in the autumn season. We pursue the stock market side of this idea by looking at six publicly traded firms in the wine business. In choosing the companies, we focus on U.S. firms of different sizes and levels of diversification in the wine and spirits business. Two large cap diversified firms are Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF.A) and Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ). One diversified micro-cap firm is Castle Brands Inc (NYSEMKT:ROX) while Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc (NASDAQ:WVVI) is a wine company. The two remaining firms are Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCQB:CWGL) and Scheid Vineyards Inc (OTCPK:SVIN) which represent small California wine brands. We look at data at the quarterly horizon for the portfolio of the six publicly traded companies from the 3rd quarter of 1999 to the 2nd quarter of 2017. The particular focus is on the 3rd quarter of each year which corresponds roughly to the late two summer months and the first month of the autumn quarter.

First, we look at excess returns. We calculate the realized unconditional excess returns of each company separately. On average, STZ, CWGL, ROX, WVVI and BF.A gave positive excess returns in the 3rd quarter in the last ten years (2007-2016) while SVIN lagged behind. Next, we consider a conditional statistical analysis of the data from an abnormal excess returns perspective. The approach used is to isolate the abnormal excess returns of the companies by subtracting the beta returns associated with the usual five factor model of market, value, growth, investment and profitability. The predicted abnormal returns are then used to calculate differences due to the company, the quarter, and the year, controlling for the company’s financial leverage, the change in the trade weighted U.S. dollar index as some are exporters/importers and conditional volatility of the abnormal returns.

We find that in the last ten years, two companies, BF.A and STZ, gave statistically significant positive predicted abnormal returns on average in the 3rd quarter of the year. Both companies gave positive abnormal returns in seven out of the last ten 3rd quarters and are predicted to deliver this year. A third company, WVVI gave statistically significant positive predicted abnormal returns in six out of the last ten 3rd quarters and is predicted to deliver this year, but on average its predicted abnormal return is slightly negative in the last ten years. SVIN is expected to deliver a statistically significant positive abnormal return this 3rd quarter, but the average predicted performance in the last ten years is significantly negative. ROX is not expected to deliver a positive abnormal excess return and the remaining company is statistically inconclusive.

Second, we look at normalized return on equity. We calculated the realized unconditional normalized return on equity (ROE) of each company separately and found that ROX was clearly the negative outlier in the 3rd quarter on average in the sampled period. We farther consider the conditional statistical analysis of normalized return on equity controlling for lags and conditional volatility in the normalized ROE. On average, in the last ten years, BF.A and SVIN have delivered predicted statistically significant and healthy normalized ROE in the 3rd quarter and are expected to deliver this year. Both companies have delivered positive normalized ROE in all of the ten 3rd quarters of the years in the sample. Another company, WVVI delivers a small but statistically significant average predicted normalized ROE in the 3rd quarters in the last ten years and is expected to deliver this year, but the normalized ROE is positive only in seven out of the last ten summer quarters. CWGL showed a predicted positive normalized ROE only in two out of the last ten years, but is expected to deliver a small positive value this quarter. The remaining two companies are statistically irrelevant in this dimension.

We present a summary of the overall results in the table below in terms of Sharpe ratios. The realized values refer to the realized average excess return over its standard deviation in the 3rd quarter from 2007 to 2016 whereas the predicted refers to the conditional predicted excess return for the 3rd quarter of 2017 over the standard deviation of the prediction in the 3rd quarter of 2007-2016. For abnormal excess returns, BF.A, STZ and WVVI have positive Sharpe ratios in the 3rd quarter both from an actual and predicted perspectives, while SVIN hangs in the balance because the prediction is positive but the actual past average is negative. For normalized ROE, BF.A, SVIN and WVVI give positive Sharpe ratios both from an actual and predicted perspectives while CWGL shows a more modest predicted normalized ROE.

Table: Sharpe Ratios

Realized 3rd Quarter 2007-2016

Predicted 3rd Quarter 2017

STZ CWGL ROX WVVI BF.A SVIN Actual excess return (unconditional) 0.575 0.518 0.405 0.184 0.039 -0.442 Predicted abnormal excess return (conditional) 1.354 NS -0.536 1.205 1.477 0.57 Actual normalized ROE (unconditional) 2.905 2.665 -1.504 2.302 9.15 3.225* Predicted normalized ROE (conditional) NS 0.344 NS 2.128 6.223 3.498

NS refers to not statistically significant

* Refers to 3rd Quarter 2000-2006

In conclusion, the evidence in the sample suggests that the market may be correctly foreseeing the top sales of wine in the autumn season. Thus, wine in the summer could be a good short term bet. Cheers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.