Harley-Davidson: You Must Like Pain

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has caught my eye this morning after we just learned of a wave of negative analyst comments, which comes after continued lackluster earnings performances. Recall that this is a famed manufacturer of motorcycles that I initiated coverage on in the summer of 2015, with a hold. Since that time the stock has moved mostly sideways although it has had its ups and downs which could have been traded. However, it seems that that’s all this stock is right now. What I mean is that it is one that can be traded, but an investment just does not seem like it will pay off. If you have invested in the name after my coverage, you must like pain

The negative analyst comments come from Bernstein and Goldman Sachs. The former just lowered the stock to a market perform (matching my hold call) from an outperform. I am not sure why they had an outperform rating on the name when the writing was on the wall. Perhaps they saw a strong consumer and thought this would translate to motorcycle purchases. The Bernstein analyst covering the name cited a so-called secular erosion on demand for motorcycles, and noted sales of new model bikes have been disappointing. They lowered their price target from $62 to $55. Goldman Sachs on the other hand came in with a neutral rating and an even lower $51 price target. They cited that its channel checks for Q2 sales show at best a flat performance, although I am expecting declines. This follows a Q1 which saw pain, particularly on the sales front.

This issue is that motorcycle sales are down. Finally analysts are catching on it seems, though I have been citing this over two years of coverage. Not only do they continue to fall, but so do parts and accessories sales. According to Q1 results revenues are down as a whole and quote significantly. Sales declines are definitely a concern and this was a concern in summer of 2015 when I covered the name. If not for the buyback, earnings would be even worse than they are now. That is not good enough. The company's Q1 earnings per share came in at $1.05 versus last year's $1.36, plummeting 22.8%. Now, it is also worth noting that these earnings, beat analysts' expectations by $0.03. Of course, it's hard to sugar coat the declining performance.

Earnings have been pressured because of lower sales. To the company's credit, it saw this coming. Net income was $186 million on revenue of $1.5 billion compared to net income of $250 million on consolidated revenue of $1.75 billion last year. These results missed expectations by $420 million. This is a rather pressing negative from an investing standpoint to see declining sales. But let us dig a bit deeper.

Let's talk about the motorcycle and accessories sales. Here we are clued into what is happening. Trends in the US are pretty weak right now, despite the economy being the strongest it has been in 8 years. That is a real problem. Sure currency issues are plaguing companies as I have detailed many times, however there are some real issues here. Revenue from motorcycle sales decreased 16% to $1.09 billion compared to revenue of $1.32 billion last year. Shipments are down. The company shipped 70,831 motorcycles to dealers and distributors worldwide during the quarter compared to shipments of 83,036 motorcycles in Q1 2016. Revenue from motorcycle parts and accessories was also down to $169.0 million during the quarter, down from $183.7 million last year. Ouch. Even revenue from general merchandise declined to $55.8 million from $70.6 million. On top of that gross margin was down year-over-year. If there was one place the company might have improved it was here by controlling expenses. Unfortunately we saw a decline from 37.4% to 35.9% this quarter. President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich, stated:

“First quarter U.S. retail sales were in line with our projections and we remain confident in our full-year plan despite international retail sales being down in the first quarter. We are very pleased with our continued growth in U.S. market share and the progress our U.S. dealers made in reducing their inventory of 2016 motorcycles in the quarter. We recently announced our plan to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders globally. We are energized by our focused strategy, and we believe our powerful brand and commitment to excellence will position us to drive demand for our products and grow our sport.”

While this is rather upbeat, the fact remains that the sales picture has been bleak, at least by way of growth standards. Sadly, the trends are negative for the company. The company has pricing power, but has to be careful with the fragile consumer not to raise prices so high that they see lower volumes. For 2017 it looks to grow international sales to 50% of revenue, and this is where the most promising prospects lie for the company. If it can execute overseas, growth can return. But it needs to develop riders. That is a generational challenge that is going to take time. All things considered, I maintain a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.