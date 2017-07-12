Donald Trump Jr. News Jolted Gold - Fade The Move

Long-term investors may choose to weather this storm, as I anticipate gold will regain favor later this year, and I still like gold long-term (1+ years).

The recent news about Donald Trump Jr. and his contact with an alleged Russian election meddler brought pressure upon the dollar and stirred up gold.

News yesterday that Donald Trump Jr. may have acted inappropriately while serving his father's presidential campaign sent gold higher. The U.S. dollar declined on the resumption of concerns around the Oval Office, and gold benefited. I would fade the move, as I do not see the issue as a threat to the presidential seat. Based on the actions of the market yesterday, it seems investors agree. Gold should resume its downtrend near-term on more tangible drivers, namely in U.S. economic strength and Fed monetary policy tightening. Note, though, that I still like gold for the long-term, and expect to raise it to favor again in 1-2 months for reasons to be discussed in the future. However, for nimble investors seeking to enhance performance, near-term capital is likely better positioned elsewhere.

Day Chart of GLD on Donald Trump Jr. Scare

Old worries were renewed on allegations that Donald Trump Jr. may have acted inappropriately in his contact with an alleged Russian election meddler who promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton. As a result of refreshed Oval Office concerns, stocks dipped yesterday and volatility instruments moved higher temporarily.

More importantly, the U.S. dollar gave way on the uncertainty around our government. With capital moving out of risky assets temporarily and with the dollar weakened, gold appreciated. Gold is a safe haven destination in times of trouble for America. Also, gold priced in dollar terms for Americans, appreciates in value when the dollar depreciates.

Security 07-12-17 at 11:11 AM SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) +0.5% iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU) +0.6% iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) +0.6% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSE: GDX) +0.9% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners (NYSE: GDXJ) +0.7% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X (NYSE: NUGT) +2.1% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X (NYSE: DUST) -2.3% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +1.0% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) +0.9% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) +1.0% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) -0.6%

I think the concerns were overdone, and believe the market's reaction reflects that same view. While stocks dipped and volatility increased on the news, equities quickly recovered. The dollar did not quickly recover, but the U.S. dollar index is up today by 0.3% (at 9:54 AM EDT). There's a good reason for that.

The Federal Reserve Chair is appearing before congressional panels today and tomorrow. Given recent economic indications, I expect Chair Yellen to confirm the Fed's path of monetary tightening. I expect her to look forward to improving economic conditions and heating inflation. Such indication means market anticipation of an appreciating dollar. That means the pressure on gold remains intact.

I note, though, for followers that I expect to raise gold again into favor in 1-2 months, because of market disruption I expect on reasons I will discuss at a later date. Also, investors who do not trade actively should know that I continue to favor gold long-term (1+ years), so they may choose to weather any storm with current holdings. Nimble investors, however, seeking to enhance performance, might find better place for capital over the near-term. For my regular perspectives on precious metals and relative securities, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

